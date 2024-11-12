THE PENGUIN Poll And Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of HBO's THE BATMAN Spin-Off Series?

The Penguin finished up with a shocking final episode this last Sunday, and we want to know what CBM's readers made of HBO's The Batman spin-off series overall...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 12, 2024 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

There was quite a bit of anticipation for The Penguin following the massive success and popularity of The Batman, but we're not sure anyone was expecting the HBO series to strike such a chord with viewers, and a lot of fans seem to feel that the show might actually better than Matt Reeves' film.

Not everyone was won over, however, and some have criticised the violent spin-off for attempting to emulate other villain-focused crime dramas such as The Sopranos and Breaking Bad(?), while falling short.

Others are of the opinion that The Penguin never really felt like it was playing out in the same universe as The Batman, and that an appearance from (or even a couple of mentions of) the Dark Knight would have helped to establish a similar tone.

The Penguin's finale episode, "A Great or Little Thing," aired on Sunday, and the show concluded with Oz Cobb finally ascending to the top of Gotham's criminal underworld after sending Sofia Falcone back to Arkham and ruthlessly killing his loyal protégé, Victor.

Oz now believes he's untouchable, but the final shot of the Bat-Signal illuminating the skyline makes it clear that the Caped Crusader will soon be paying him a visit.

We want to know what you made of this first season (more have been discussed, but not confirmed) of The Penguin, so be sure to vote in the poll at the link below.

SuperSurvey.com

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 11/12/2024, 4:32 PM
So, are people still complaining that he's not the real Penguin cause his last name is Cobb?
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 11/12/2024, 4:38 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - Hey families shorten names all the time. I still maintain it was Cobblepot in his family’s past.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/12/2024, 4:33 PM
It was fantastic with far better writing and characterization than The Batman. Lauren Lefranc is just a better writer than Reeves and she really shoulda co wrote his sequel so we don't simply end up with more of the same.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 11/12/2024, 4:39 PM
It's going to be super hard for me to see another director take on these villains and protagonists. I really wish The Batman was part of the DCU. But it's realism is what will steer it away from that franchise.

The show runner, writers and cast all did fanatstic and I never thought The Penguin would become a fan favorite Batman villain .

I'm really looking forward to the Two-Face series next.
DENNISsystem
DENNISsystem - 11/12/2024, 4:41 PM
@TheRationalNerd - they’re gonna have to take some serious liberties with his origin since they can’t use Salvatore Maroni anymore because..reasons.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/12/2024, 4:42 PM

I think this show was excellent. I liked it better than the movie by far. I wish they would hand another character over to this writing/directing team. Hugo Strange maybe.

