THE PENGUIN Producer Addresses Controversial Decision To Change Title Villain's Name To "Oz Cobb"

THE PENGUIN Producer Addresses Controversial Decision To Change Title Villain's Name To &quot;Oz Cobb&quot;

The Penguin producer Dylan Clark has addressed the divisive decision to change Ozwald Cobblepot's name in the upcoming spin-off series, justifying altering it to simply "Oz Cobb." Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Sep 16, 2024 02:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

We're just a couple of days away from The Penguin premiering on HBO/Max and, while the DC series has received glowing reviews from critics, there's one creative decision which is bugging a lot of fans. 

In the comics, The Penguin is also known as Ozwald Cobblepot. It's a pretty over-the-top name, yes, and The Batman shortened it to "Oz" for the sake of realism given what a grounded world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for his Dark Knight. 

However, in The Penguin, it's confirmed that the villain's new name in this "Bat-verse" is simply Oz Cobb. That's not just a shortening of the full version either; it's a completely different name for the character. 

"They never got around to changing his name in the comics like they did with the Riddler, going from Edward Nigma to Edward Nashton, from an unreal name to a real name," producer Dylan Clark said in the latest SFX Magazine"By doing that they grounded the character."

"We had a lot of conversations with DC Comics and with Jim Lee [President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer]," he continued. "They had thought about changing his name at some point but had never done it. Matt asked, 'Can I call our character Oz Cobb?' And Jim said, 'Absolutely!' So we got a blessing from the king himself. That small change of the name allowed us to look at this character in a grounded way."

Writer and showrunner Lauren LeFranc added, "Matt's created new canon in his film, and I'm creating new canon in this show. We have characters you're familiar with but there's a different spin on them."

"It felt like in the Gotham City that Matt created in his film, Cobblepott seemed less of a real person in the way that Cobb is a real last name. He's a gangster and it just kind of felt more correct."

The justification is hard to argue with but is it a necessary change? That's what fans on social media are now debating, with the majority seemingly arguing that it's a silly alteration and one which goes against the comics in a way a lot of people don't appreciate. 

A new critics TV spot for The Penguin has also been released which you can check out below.

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The Penguin premieres on HBO and Max on September 19.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/16/2024, 2:39 PM
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/16/2024, 2:40 PM
Oswald is over the top? Theres a guy called the batman.
newhire13
newhire13 - 9/16/2024, 2:58 PM
@Malatrova15 - Cobblepot is. Someone like him preferring to go by Oz rather than Oswald makes sense.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 9/16/2024, 2:41 PM
I get it's grounded but that seems a bit much.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/16/2024, 2:44 PM
Grounded aka ashamed of the character’s goofy real name. You’ve got a guy named Batman running around too. Oz Cobb sounds just as goofy as Cobblepott
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 9/16/2024, 2:44 PM
The funny thing about this is Oswald Cobblepot sounds grounded and Oz Cobb sounds like fantastical comicbooky nonsense. Jesus what a dumb decision.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2024, 2:48 PM
@NightEagle3 - I don’t think one is more or less comicbooky then the other

His first name is still Oswald but he’s just shortened it to Oz as a nickname while Cobb is indeed an actually last name which is where the grounded argument works imo
Forthas
Forthas - 9/16/2024, 2:49 PM
I could better understand if his name were Pen Guin! This seems a tad bit petty but...OK!
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 9/16/2024, 2:49 PM
The Batman stans seething and coping, now that they have no arguments to defend the franchise which was OBVIUSLY striving to be even more so grounded and realistic than the Nolan movies, at which they like to take pot shots at. I don't get why they were coping to begin with, given that The Riddler was a dead giveaway that Reeves doesn't want to bring the world of Batman comics on screen in an accurate way.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 9/16/2024, 2:51 PM
This change is [frick]ing stupid. I’m actually mad about it, such an unnecessary change. Idiots in charge at DC. Who even [frick]ing cares about this show? Nobody ever wanted a Penguin show… wtf… also Burgess Meredith and Devito were wayyyy [frick]ing better than this cheap Tony Soprano/Montana impression that Farrell’s doing. Character feels nothing like Penguin and is literally just a boring generic mobster. Reeves takes on the villains have been universally awful. Riddler was hilariously bad.
newhire13
newhire13 - 9/16/2024, 3:00 PM
@RichardGrayson - You feel better now champ?
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 9/16/2024, 3:04 PM
@newhire13 - yes! It’s ok to complain about things! Not every complaint has to be about something super important.

Also, [frick] you
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/16/2024, 2:57 PM
I get where they are coming from but I’m surprised they didn’t list their other (and more stronger) reasoning imo…

Usually the character comes from a wealthy family but this iteration is from more humble lower/working class beginnings who is trying to claw to the top & rise in status , power & money so him not having a prim & proper name like “Oswald Cobblepot” makes sense.

Anyway , I don’t mind the change ( atleast in that context) so I’m looking forward to the show since it seems good!!.

YouCray04
YouCray04 - 9/16/2024, 2:58 PM
Not a huge deal, but they should have gone with Oswald Cobb, and just had people call him "Oz" for short.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/16/2024, 3:03 PM
See, it’s this type of shit that puts me off. They’re entirely ashamed of the character and it shows.

And “Oz Cobb” sounds even more ridiculous, let’s be honest.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 9/16/2024, 3:04 PM
Really sick of filmmakers “grounding” Batman. I want a series focusing on ALL of the world of Batman, including the super powered foes he faces. Would love to see a normal man plan out his attack to counteract someone like Poison Ivy or Killer Croc. I enjoyed the Batman but was hoping to see the world get a bit… crazier?

