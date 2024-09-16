THE PENGUIN Producers Confirm Another THE BATMAN Spin-Off Is In Development - Will It Focus On Harvey Dent?

Following The Batman's hugely successful theatrical run, director Matt Reeves announced that a number of small-screen spin-offs were in the works, including The Penguin, a Gotham PD series, and a project focusing on the infamous Arkham Asylum.

Only one of these ended up moving forward (The Penguin premieres this week), but it sounds like early plans are in place for another show set in the BatVerse, or "The Batman Epic Crime Saga" to give the franchise its official title.

While speaking to The Direct, The Penguin executive producer Dylan Clark revealed that he is "continuing" to develop another spin-off with Matt Reeves. When asked if we might see "a legal drama series following Harvey Dent," Reeves responded that this was "thinking certainly in the way that our conversations have gone."

Nothing too concrete, but it does sound like a show focusing on the Gotham DA turned ruthless criminal has been discussed.

We still don't know if Dent will appear in The Penguin, but promotional material has dropped a few hints that his presence might be alluded to, at the very least. There have also been reports that The Batman - Part II will feature Two-Face as part of a The Long Halloween-based storyline, but this is just one of many plot rumors doing the rounds.

Check out a recent critics TV spot for The Penguin below, and let us know which character(s) you'd most like to see a second The Batman spin-off series focus on in the comments section.

The Penguin also stars Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.