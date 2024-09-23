THE PENGUIN Showrunner Lauren LeFranc Explains Why She Doesn't "View Our Show As A Comic Book Show"

THE PENGUIN Showrunner Lauren LeFranc Explains Why She Doesn't &quot;View Our Show As A Comic Book Show&quot;

In a new interview, The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc explains why she doesn't look at The Batman spin-off series as a "comic book show."

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 23, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The first episode of The Penguin debuted on Max last week, marking our return to the perilous streets of a more grounded take on Gotham City from Matt Reeves' The Batman.

Despite the title of the series and the main character's moniker from the comics, we don't actually hear anyone refer to him as "Penguin" in the premiere - and, one or two instances aside, it sounds like it's going to stay that way over the course of the full season.

“I knew that Oz didn’t appreciate the term, and that was something that felt derogatory toward him,” showrunner Lauren LeFranc tells Deadline. “Gangsters in mobs often they have these nicknames for people. So it made a lot of sense that his nickname from others would be the Penguin. But it’s not a term that he embraces.”

We do see Oz carrying an umbrella at one point as a little nod to the villain's comic book roots, but we can probably forget about the monocle, top hat, tails and cigarette holder!

“I wanted to make sure that we could appeal to people who didn’t see it or didn’t think it was for them, who wouldn’t necessarily be interested in a comic book show,” LeFranc continues. “I don’t view our show as a comic book show. I view it more as a crime drama … certainly a character-driven drama. I wanted to make sure we could appeal to more people because we’re trying to tell stories that are relatable and a bit different. I do hope that people who aren’t necessarily fans of the genre would be interested in this show.”

We can see LeFranc's comments coming in for some backlash, as fans don't tend to appreciate when those involved with bringing these adaptations to the screen attempt to distance the projects from their source material.

As for star Colin Farrell, he is on board with the limited use of the Penguin nickname, but also brings up a scene that didn't make the final cut that he wished was left in.

“There are kids who say to me, ‘you’re a penguin.’ And I say, yeah, ‘that’s right,'” the actor recalls. “I got the sense that Oz was actually stepping into the moniker and into his own kind of mythos. It’s not essential, but I like that idea that by the end, he’s okay with it. He sees the power in having a moniker like that.”

Episode 2 of The Penguin airs on September 29.

The Penguin also stars Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

THE BATMAN - PART II Director Matt Reeves Plays Coy When Asked About Possible Plans For The Court Of Owls
Related:

THE BATMAN - PART II Director Matt Reeves Plays Coy When Asked About Possible Plans For The Court Of Owls
THE PENGUIN Featurette Explores Oz Cobb's Villain Origin Story And Teases Some Major Twists And Turns
Recommended For You:

THE PENGUIN Featurette Explores Oz Cobb's "Villain Origin Story" And Teases Some Major Twists And Turns
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
mountainman
mountainman - 9/23/2024, 10:48 AM
First episode was great. Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti were both amazing.

Personally I’m 100% ok with no Batman. HBO has a long track record of producing top tier crime dramas. Excited to see Penguin’s rise from henchman to mob boss!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/23/2024, 10:48 AM
So, for a guy who wasn't that crazy about "The Batman," is this series worth it? I've heard nothing but great things....
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/23/2024, 10:51 AM
@lazlodaytona - it's one episode lol make up or your own mind for once
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/23/2024, 10:51 AM
@lazlodaytona - TBH, I thought the first ep was pretty good, but I wouldn't go much further than that. I feel like people are overhyping it way too much... then again, I also feel that way about The Batman.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/23/2024, 10:50 AM
It's better this way, if you want to go ridiculous comic book shtick then make it animated. Loved the first episode
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/23/2024, 10:59 AM
How have we not moved past this dumbass sentiment by this point?
HermanM
HermanM - 9/23/2024, 11:00 AM
Funny, neither do I!

Farell looks more like grim n gritty Big Boy Caprice than he does the Penguin.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/23/2024, 11:01 AM
I think in The Batman , they have people that call him that but he doesn’t like it…

I don’t mind that take but as Farrell said , it would be cool to see him own it by the end of the season or some point in the future as his moniker.

It would taken back something that was derogatorily used against him and reinventing it into something that has a a more fearsome meaning behind it.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder