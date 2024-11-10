THE PENGUIN Showrunner On Finale's "Elegant" THE BATMAN PART II Hand Off And Big [SPOILER] Tease

THE PENGUIN Showrunner On Finale's &quot;Elegant&quot; THE BATMAN PART II Hand Off And Big [SPOILER] Tease

The Penguin concluded tonight with a shocking finale that laid the groundwork for The Batman Part II, and showrunner Lauren LeFranc has now weighed-in on the episode's biggest moments...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 10, 2024 11:11 PM EST
HBO's The Penguin limited series wrapped-up tonight with a shocking finale that saw Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) establish himself as the new king of Gotham's criminal underworld - at the cost of whatever shred of humanity he may have had left.

After first getting Sofia Falcone Gigante (Cristin Milioti) out of his way by sending her back to Arkham, Oz decided that he couldn't leave any more room for weakness, murdering his young protégé Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) even as he begged for his life.

We then see Oz return to his penthouse after spending the evening with his new high-society associates, now more delusional than ever as he dances with Eve Karlo (Carmen Ejogo) - who is dressed in his mom's clothes - while his actual mother (Deirdre O’Connell) lies in a vegetative state upstairs.

Oz believes himself to be untouchable now, but the finale concludes with a shot of the Bat-Signal illuminating the Gotham skyline.

During an interview with Variety, showrunner Lauren LeFranc explained why she chose to end the episode by reminding viewers that the Dark Knight is still out there.

“We were searching for an elegant way to hand off our show to The Batman. It felt correct to have the Bat-Signal to undercut him and say, ‘You have not made it to the top yet. You are living in this fantasy, but there’s a real larger world out there.’’”

The Bat-Signal wasn't the only tease of what's to come in Matt Reeves' sequel, as we also see Sofia receive a letter from her half-sister Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz).

LeFranc says there was never any discussion of a Catwoman cameo because she "wasn't able to use" the character.

“I think it was to the benefit, because with Sofia, for instance, she was given a lot more room because we didn’t have so many other characters from the film. It’d be easy to get caught up in that, and then push other characters that I find really interesting aside.”

Milioti declined to reveal the contents of the letter — which LeFranc wrote — but the smile on Sofia's face as she reads it suggests that a team-up might be on the cards.

“It had enormous meaning to me… in the way that you become close with who you’re playing,” said the actress. “I think it’s about hope, which is not something she’s terribly familiar with.”

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/11/2024, 12:04 AM
I don't understand how a show can exist in the same continuity as a movie and created by the same Director of the movie but certain characters are "off limits". How is Catwoman visiting her half sister something that can be a detriment to her story in another movie? Things like that make no sense to me.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/11/2024, 12:11 AM
@SonOfAGif - I assume Reeves simply doesn't have the final say on certain things.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/11/2024, 12:13 AM
@MarkCassidy - Which that also bothers me. Reeves is guaranteed to direct The Batman II, So a simple cameo is just that a cameo. I would understand if it was a scene of Catwoman stealing from The Triads. That's something that would have consequences. But a simple visit is something that doesn't need the general audience to be obligated to watch The Penguin. I guess Multiverse of Madness scared some of these shows due to many people not watching Wandavision. But I feel like Brave New World may suffer from the same complaints due to many people not watching Falcon & The Winter Soldier.
Gambito
Gambito - 11/11/2024, 12:33 AM
@SonOfAGif - iirc it's a WB thing they don't want Batman on the small screen they think that devalues the cinematic icon status of the character which is true. That's why on Gotham he shows up for just one frame and why he never appeared on Smallville or the Arrowverse despite several attempts
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/11/2024, 12:34 AM
@MarkCassidy - I highly doubt WB blocked this. Guarantee this is on Reeves.
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 11/11/2024, 12:11 AM
The best live action comic book series hands down up there for the best with Daredevil and THE BOYS for sure.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/11/2024, 12:22 AM
Excellent series and amazing finale!
dracula
dracula - 11/11/2024, 12:26 AM
Guess we are going from a murder mystery to a gang war

Nice
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/11/2024, 12:44 AM
@dracula - didn't Reeves say another murder mystery would still be at the center of part 2? Maybe I'm mistake
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/11/2024, 12:50 AM
Selina and Sofia teaming up would be something.

Oz Cobb…you aren’t seeing the pearly gates after tonight’s episode
User Comment Image

