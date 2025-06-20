THE BATMAN PART II: Here's When Matt Reeves Is Now Expected To Hand In His Script To DC Studios

The Batman Part II's potential cancellation remains a topic of great interest among fans. The movie remains scheduled for release in 2027; however, as rumours swirl on social media that filmmaker Matt Reeves is dealing with potentially serious personal issues, it's only making the speculation more fervent.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has repeatedly confirmed that he's yet to receive a script from Reeves. However, he also continues to assure fans that he and Peter Safran are eagerly awaiting it and remain committed to making the sequel a reality.

Still, even Robert Pattinson has joked about how old his Bruce Wayne will be by the time The Batman Part II happens. It's also no secret that Gunn has his own plans for the Caped Crusader, starting with The Brave and the Bold, or perhaps even a World's Finest team-up project that he will write and direct.

It wasn't that long ago when the trades reported plans for Reeves to deliver his script to DC Studios over Memorial Day weekend. It's since become clear that it hasn't happened, but Puck has shared an update today.

According to the site, Reeves is set to deliver his script for The Batman Part II this Monday and will begin shooting in January. It still feels like the movie is a long way from actually shooting, but this sounds like a step in the right direction for Reeves' Bat-verse.

Gunn recently revealed that Warner Bros. first approached him about directing a Batman movie in 2018 before talk turned to whether Robert Pattinson's version of the character could be folded into the DCU. Many fans want it to happen, but Gunn continued to mostly hedge his bets on that front.

"It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it. We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it," he mused. "I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."

"I’ll also say Batman Part II is not canceled. That’s the other thing I hear all the time — that Batman Part II is canceled. It’s not canceled," Gunn reiterated. "We don’t have a script. Matt’s slow. Let him take his time. Let him do what he’s doing. God, people are mean. Let him do his thing, man."

It's a valid argument, but what if Reeves can't get the screenplay to a place he wants? Is that the end for The Batman franchise, or does Gunn try to bring Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader into the DCU? And just how wise is it to have two big screen versions of Batman at the same time?

The Batman Part II remains scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.