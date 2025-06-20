THE BATMAN PART II: Here's When Matt Reeves Is Now Expected To Hand In His Script To DC Studios

THE BATMAN PART II: Here's When Matt Reeves Is Now Expected To Hand In His Script To DC Studios

Much has been said about whether The Batman Part II will ever happen, but a new report claims to reveal when filmmaker Matt Reeves now intends to hand in his completed script and a shooting start date.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 20, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: Puck

The Batman Part II's potential cancellation remains a topic of great interest among fans. The movie remains scheduled for release in 2027; however, as rumours swirl on social media that filmmaker Matt Reeves is dealing with potentially serious personal issues, it's only making the speculation more fervent.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has repeatedly confirmed that he's yet to receive a script from Reeves. However, he also continues to assure fans that he and Peter Safran are eagerly awaiting it and remain committed to making the sequel a reality. 

Still, even Robert Pattinson has joked about how old his Bruce Wayne will be by the time The Batman Part II happens. It's also no secret that Gunn has his own plans for the Caped Crusader, starting with The Brave and the Bold, or perhaps even a World's Finest team-up project that he will write and direct. 

It wasn't that long ago when the trades reported plans for Reeves to deliver his script to DC Studios over Memorial Day weekend. It's since become clear that it hasn't happened, but Puck has shared an update today. 

According to the site, Reeves is set to deliver his script for The Batman Part II this Monday and will begin shooting in January. It still feels like the movie is a long way from actually shooting, but this sounds like a step in the right direction for Reeves' Bat-verse.

Gunn recently revealed that Warner Bros. first approached him about directing a Batman movie in 2018 before talk turned to whether Robert Pattinson's version of the character could be folded into the DCU. Many fans want it to happen, but Gunn continued to mostly hedge his bets on that front. 

"It would be a consideration. We’d have to think about it. We’d have to think about it. It is not like we’ve never discussed it," he mused. "I would never say zero [chance], because you just never know. But it’s not likely. It’s not likely at all."

"I’ll also say Batman Part II is not canceled. That’s the other thing I hear all the time — that Batman Part II is canceled. It’s not canceled," Gunn reiterated. "We don’t have a script. Matt’s slow. Let him take his time. Let him do what he’s doing. God, people are mean. Let him do his thing, man."

It's a valid argument, but what if Reeves can't get the screenplay to a place he wants? Is that the end for The Batman franchise, or does Gunn try to bring Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader into the DCU? And just how wise is it to have two big screen versions of Batman at the same time?

The Batman Part II remains scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.

James Gunn's Response To People Wanting THE BATMAN PART II Cancelled? Get Off Matt's N*#s!
Related:

James Gunn's Response To People Wanting THE BATMAN PART II Cancelled? "Get Off Matt's N*#s!"
James Gunn Reveals Whether The DCU Can Utilize The Same Villains As Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN Movies
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Reveals Whether The DCU Can Utilize The Same Villains As Matt Reeves' THE BATMAN Movies

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/20/2025, 12:26 PM
I think everything hangs off of how successful Superman will be.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/20/2025, 12:29 PM
How can the Batman 2 start shooting when James Gunn has not seen a script yet? Dc films are NOT greenlit until a script is completed.

User Comment Image
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/20/2025, 1:10 PM
@Forthas -

DCU films. Part II is not DCU. It’s the Reeves verse and was contracted before Gunn was hired.

Gosh you are so annoying.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/20/2025, 1:51 PM
@HulkisHoly - Hey, don't call him annoying just because he lacks intelligence. Even he has a right to an opinion. I'd suggest you use words that better reflect his lack of common sense as a fact.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/20/2025, 12:30 PM
🤣🤣🤣 yea right
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2025, 12:32 PM
Cool if this is true , hopefully Gunn & Safran are happy with the script and thus we can move into casting!!.

Still pulling for Hugo Strange as the baddie and the film too be more psychological in nature as Bruce tries to find out if he has possibly inherited his mothers mental illness and thus use that to explore him as a character more and his reason to be Batman.

User Comment Image

Anyway , can’t wait to see more of this Batman and his world since I have been a big fan thus far!!.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/20/2025, 12:33 PM
You can't rush perfection. I'd rather a good movie that takes a bit longer to make over a rushed mediocre one. Batman movies are events, so let's keep it that way.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/20/2025, 12:38 PM
The Batman 2022
Biggums
Biggums - 6/20/2025, 12:49 PM
Feels like Batfleck all over again.
Turn this guy inebriate too.
NGFB
NGFB - 6/20/2025, 1:01 PM
Handing in a script is not news. Give it a rest.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/20/2025, 1:10 PM
Cancel it
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 6/20/2025, 1:19 PM
Mr. Freeze, Clayface, Joker!
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 6/20/2025, 1:24 PM
Declaring myself safe from EVER being on Matt's nuts.

Stay hydrated, seek cool environments, and avoid strenuous activity.

Matt's nuts are sacred.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/20/2025, 1:43 PM
People don't realize that the reason it's taking so long is not just that Reeves is a slow writer (and has personal issues going on), he knows his career will be completely ruined if he puts out anything less than a great Batman movie. Joel Schumacher never recovered from Batman & Robin, despite previously putting out a good Batman movie (at the time). The cast of that movie also suffered greatly as a result, with many never getting back on track again. No one wants to be the guy who messes up Batman after Nolan did so much to get him back on track.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder