THE PENGUIN: Sofia Falcone Is A Force To Be Reckoned With In First Clip From THE BATMAN Spin-Off Series

Following stellar reviews, the first full clip from HBO's The Penguin has been released online, and it looks like Oz may have met his match in Sofia Falcone...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 13, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The first full clip from The Penguin has been released, and it spotlights the formerly incarcerated Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) as she puts Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) in his place.

The first trailer revealed that Sofia had been locked away in Arkham for an unspecified amount of time, but has now returned to take over her late father's criminal organization - much to the chagrin of our titular villain.

Previous promos have suggested that Sofia and Oz will be joining forces, and while this might well happen, this clip makes it very clear that Sofia does not hold her former criminal associate in the highest of regards.

The review embargo for the series lifted yesterday, and it's holding at a very impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the clip below along with some new promos, and let us know if you plan on watching when The Penguin premieres next week.

The Penguin also stars Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/13/2024, 1:15 PM
I am so happy the series is getting great reviews and has a great RT score.
I was going to avoid this because I did not like 'The Batman.' However, I'm going to wait on it and see what you all think of it. I trust this community more than reviews and RT scores.

Truly hope this does well and then we could get other Batman villains centric shows.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/13/2024, 1:24 PM
Bait-and-switch, shes the real penguin of the story.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 9/13/2024, 1:24 PM
Cristin Milioti is a great actor! Loved her in Palm Springs and Made for Love so I’m excited for an unhinged performance from her.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/13/2024, 1:29 PM
Damn , just in that one short clip you can tell Cristin Milioti is magnetic as Sofia Falcone…

I know she is a theater actress and has done other work in film & tv aswell but I mainly know her as “The Mother” from HIMYM so to see her pull off such a drastically different role is a pleasant delight!!.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/13/2024, 1:31 PM
Damn good choice, she's been great in everything I've seen her in.

