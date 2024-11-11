THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell Confirms Return For THE BATMAN PART II And III; Weighs In On Devastating Finale

Well, are you still rooting for Oz?

The Penguin season finale, "A Great or Little Thing," saw Oz Cobb finally claw his way to the top of Gotham City's criminal underworld, but he left a lot of bodies on the ground to achieve his goals - including that of his protégé.

Victor met a tragic end when Oz decided it would be better to kill the young man who admired him so much than risk being made to look weak and vulnerable again after his love for his mother was used against him.

While chatting to THR about his character's shocking actions, star Colin Farrell explained why he believes Oz felt the need to remove Vic from his life for good.

"The areas that are gray are the most interesting areas to operate from, and I think certainty is death sometimes. You might have a clear idea on what a scene is about, but the clearest idea you should have in inhabiting a scene is how it may be played. The key word there is 'may,' and by adding that word, you’re still open to all the options that you might not have thought about, or that might be suggested to you, or might come up in the moment. So, for sure, right after Oz’s love for his mother was used against him and nearly brought him down, the idea of having somebody close enough that it would make him vulnerable is something he can’t really truck with. "

Farrell also confirms that he will reprise his role for Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II (but only for "five or six scenes"), while revealing that he's also signed on to appear in the final part of the planned trilogy.

"I signed up for three Batman films, but I didn’t know if I’d be in the second film. Matt Reeves is a brilliant writer and an extraordinary filmmaker, and what I’m most excited-slash-nervous about in the second film is not what Oz does — or what predicaments he finds himself in, or what moments of success he gets to experience — but what his voice is. How is his personality? It was forming and changing in the limited series, and, by the end of the eight episodes, it’s concretized into something else. There is a degree of almost delusion psychopathy present in the last scene. So how is that taken up in the second film? I was told I have five or six scenes. I don’t have any hopes or any expectations. I’m really an open book, and that’s the way I get excited by shit or not. I think sometimes actors, if they have a career that has a certain length of time, they sometimes get to make too many decisions. Which isn’t to say I won’t push back or argue or fight in Oz’s corner — I do believe I know him better than anyone now."

The final shot of the finale shows the Bat-Signal blasting into the night sky, suggesting that Oz's rise to power has finally caught the attention of the Dark Knight.

What did you make of The Penguin's final episode and the series overall? Let us know in the comments section.

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.