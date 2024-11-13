THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell Describes Deleted Scene With Oz Cobb Embracing His Supervillain Moniker

THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell Describes Deleted Scene With Oz Cobb Embracing His Supervillain Moniker

Oz Cobb is liable to knock someone's teeth out for referring to him as Penguin, but star Colin Farrell says the finale did include a scene showing him embracing the moniker...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 13, 2024
HBO's The Batman spin-off series, The Penguin, makes it very clear that Oz Cobb is not a fan of his derogatory nickname, but star Colin Farrell has now revealed that the recent season finale was originally going to show the villain embracing the moniker.

While chatting to Cinemablend, the Irish actor first explained why Oz hates the Penguin name so much, before describing a scene that didn't make the final cut.

"There was a scene in the eighth episode where a kid says, 'you're the Penguin, aren't you,' and then something about his mother. And then I say to him at the end of the scene, 'you tell your mom the Penguin takes care of his own.'"

After removing all obstacles on his rise to the top of Gotham's criminal underworld, Oz does begin to dress more like his comic book counterpart, donning the tux and top hat (the monocle might have been a step too far).

A scene like the one Farrell lays out here would have been a nice touch, so it's a shame it wasn't included.

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/13/2024, 12:33 PM
Justice for Vic.
elgaz
elgaz - 11/13/2024, 12:33 PM
Give Farrell an emmy. Phenomenal performance. Same goes for Cristin Milloti and the actress who played his mother in the show
PC04
PC04 - 11/13/2024, 12:38 PM
This show was so awesome. That final episode was heart breaking.

View Recorder