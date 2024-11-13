THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell Describes Deleted Scene With Oz Cobb Embracing His Supervillain Moniker

HBO's The Batman spin-off series, The Penguin, makes it very clear that Oz Cobb is not a fan of his derogatory nickname, but star Colin Farrell has now revealed that the recent season finale was originally going to show the villain embracing the moniker.

While chatting to Cinemablend, the Irish actor first explained why Oz hates the Penguin name so much, before describing a scene that didn't make the final cut.

"There was a scene in the eighth episode where a kid says, 'you're the Penguin, aren't you,' and then something about his mother. And then I say to him at the end of the scene, 'you tell your mom the Penguin takes care of his own.'"

After removing all obstacles on his rise to the top of Gotham's criminal underworld, Oz does begin to dress more like his comic book counterpart, donning the tux and top hat (the monocle might have been a step too far).

A scene like the one Farrell lays out here would have been a nice touch, so it's a shame it wasn't included.

