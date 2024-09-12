THE PENGUIN Star Colin Farrell On Potential Return To Role: "I Never Want To Put That F*cking Suit On Again"

It doesn't sound like The Penguin star Colin Farrell is in too big a rush to return as Oz Cobb for a potential second season of The Batman spin-off series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 12, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Colin Farrell made his debut as "Oz Cobb" in Matt Reeves' The Batman, but only appeared in a handful of scenes. The Irish actor is set to return as the iconic DC Comics villain for HBO's The Penguin spin-off series, and it sounds like the greatly extended period of time spent under the heavy prosthetics used to transform him into the titular character took its toll.

During an interview with Total Film, Farrell was asked about potentially reprising the role for a second season.

“I don’t know, man,” he responded. “Don’t get me wrong – I loved it – but it got in on me a little bit. By the end of it, I was bitching and moaning to anyone who would listen to me that I f*cking wanted it to be finished. I tried to remind them that I had ‘grumpy gratitude.’ I was still grateful, and still honored – I grew up watching Burgess Meredith [who played the role in the ’60s TV series], and then Danny DeVito [in Tim Burton’s 1992 film ‘Batman Returns’] was my Penguin – so being a part of the lineage of that storytelling, I really did feel privileged. But by the end of it…”

"f you take what Matt Reeves created and then what Lauren [LeFranc, showrunner] did and what Mike [Marino, prosthetics and make-up designer] did and put them all together, it was a really powerful experience,” he continued. “Lauren said, ‘Look, if I could find a way that makes sense, would you talk about it?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And maybe in a year I would. But when I finished I was like, ‘I never want to put that f*cking suit and that f*cking head on again.'”

Reeves has already confirmed that Farrell's Penguin will appear in The Batman - Part II, but there's a big difference between shooting scenes for a movie and staying in the suit to film a multi-episode series, so hopefully he won't be quite as hesitant to return to Gotham City when the sequel begins production next year.

The Penguin also stars Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/12/2024, 7:49 AM
Cool. Don’t bring him back 🤷‍♂️

Last thing we need is another Bautista or JLaw.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/12/2024, 7:54 AM
he was the only good thing i enjoyed about that mediocre film.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 9/12/2024, 8:01 AM
His character doesn't need to come back for another season or shit even have a major role in the next film.
Can't wait until the show comes out!
Nolanite out
The1st
The1st - 9/12/2024, 8:02 AM
Colin: "I Never Want To Put That F*cking Suit On Again"
Reeves: "Time to start filming The Batman 2".

Colin: User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/12/2024, 8:11 AM
Understandable lol…

It’s gotta be taxing to just sit there every day of shooting for months on end for god knows how many hours to have a lot of makeup & prosthetics put on you and then taken off at the end of a long day just to rinse & repeat until shooting is done , it’s gotta get tedious & monotonous.

Time & distance might make him reconsider to do so for such a long time even though I think he’s already confirmed for The Batman Part 2 but then again , he’s just a cog in the machine with that and not the lead where he’s more or less in every scene.

Anyway looking forward to this , I enjoyed Farrell’s take on the character in the first film and the show seems good aswell!!.

User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 9/12/2024, 8:17 AM
Maybe his paycheck wasn’t high enough. His penguin is mesmerising.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 9/12/2024, 8:21 AM
Never mind the long process of applying all the prostethics and all, and the long shoot hours, but most actors who have to wear heavy suits for roles end up discussing how about how tedious and taxing it gets. I mean, anyone carrying around dozens of extra pounds all day, especially while working and having to do heavy dramatic acting on a filming set. I'm sure if it were a comedy his mood would have been a little more chipper than "grumpy grtitude", but the process over the whole production would still have gotten to him.
It's like the Daniel Craig Bond comment after making Spectre; people just want to take it too far.

