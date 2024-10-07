THE PENGUIN's Latest Episode May Tease Introduction Of Major BATMAN Villain (But Not The One You Think)

In the latest episode of The Penguin, a new drug floods the streets of Gotham City courtesy of Oz Cobb and Sofia Falcone. The question is, which potential DC Comics villain could be behind the substance?

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

In The Penguin's third episode, we were introduced to the drug Sofia Falcone and her late brother Alberto were planning to flood Gotham City with.

Called "Bliss," it's an alternative to "Drops" and hails from Arkham State Hospital. While confined there, "The Hangman" figured out that the drug - made from a rare mushroom - provides a euphoric effect for the user. 

Add the idea of psychoactive compound to Arkham and chances are you think of Dr. Jonathan Crane. Better known to comic book fans as the Scarecrow, he's known for creating a Fear Toxin which leaves exposed to it in a state of absolute terror. It stands to reason then that he could also create a drug capable of calming Arkham's inmates. 

However, we believe someone else might have been behind the creation of the "Bleeding Tooth Fungus."

Poison Ivy is a very real possibility and botanist Pamela Isley can easily be retconned into someone creating the drugs that have left Gotham in dissaray. It also gives the Dark Knight someone new to square off with in The Batman - Part II

It's a compelling theory - as is Scarecrow - but this might also be leading to yet another villain. In the comics, "Bliss" was introduced in 2010's Titans #26. Created by a drug lord named Elijah, it was made from the hormonal secretions of pre-adolescent children. It was a short-lived creation revisited in 2018 (again in Titans) courtesy of Doom Patrol villains Mallah and The Brain.

However, with Tyler Bunch playing Dr. Trey Bloom, The Penguin introduces a potential new DC Comics villain in Mister Bloom (who first appeared in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Batman #43 in 2015). 

On the page, he was a supervillain who sells black-market, "Seeds" which can grant superpowers with the mission of destroying Gotham so it can be rebuilt from the ashes as a less corrupt society.

While we don't necessarily think The Batman sequel will put Bunch's Bloom front and centre, it could be that he'll return in that sequel as a grounded take on the creepy Slenderman-like baddie.

So, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, or Mister Bloom? Head to the comments section below and check out our recap of "Bliss" here.

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The first three episodes of The Penguin are now streaming on Max.

THE PENGUIN Episode 3 Spoiler Recap: Bliss Hits The Streets And More About Sofia Falcone's Past Is Revealed
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/7/2024, 12:00 PM
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/7/2024, 12:02 PM
@IAmAHoot - I'd still do her. She looks like the child of David Bowie and Carrol Burnett.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/7/2024, 12:01 PM
As a dude who really didn't like 'The Batman,'
I finally watched the first episode of Penguin and it was awesome.
Instead of a 2+hours film of the same old batman stuff we've seen already, make The Batman a series; after adding series about Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy (can't be worse than She-Hulk), ESPECIALLY the JOKER (because that character needs a huge boost after this past weekend. Plus, knowing Batman is in that world will help a show like that out), and mainly a few other Villans (Riddler's out because Reeves totally F'd that character up), ..... THEN?!

A 10-episode, 48 min. per, of "The Batman 2."
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/7/2024, 12:04 PM
I think I know why comic book properties aren't landing right now. It's because nobody right now is making PRIME comic book movies, it's all these watered down side characters getting their own movies and shows, or artsy takes on villains getting movies and shows, or replacements for the characters we actually want getting their own TV shows or movies, or some weird new take with a trash suit and tons of pointless additional heroes thrown in..... It's all this garbage that's doing too much with the super hero movie formula that made the genre great. I'm sorry, but I'll take an old fashioned origin story with one hero and one villain done by a great director any day over these endless Agatha Joker Penguin FalCaptain America baggySupermansuit twerking shehulk retarded Nathan Fillion hair cut looking movies we've got.

What the hell has happened to my favorite genre? This shit is whack.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/7/2024, 1:12 PM
@TheVandalore - I think it's deeper than that. The current explosion started after 9/11 and Spiderman came out. People wanted an escape and a hero, and we weren't so divided. Now people look elsewhere for their heroes, and here in the states "Never Forget" became "Make America Great" and ""I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you. And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon." Became " They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats"

I"m not trying to be political, it's psychology, there have been lots of writeups about 9/11 and the rise of comicbooks and movies and how current events affect these peaks and valleys.

Covid drastically changed viewing habits as well. Deadpool and Wolverine is an OUTLIER and will never be the norm again. We're back to the days when you actually have to have a legitimate hit to hit a Billy, like Barbie and deadpool, and you're going to see only 1 or 2 of those a year now. going back to the "event movie" as opposed to every movie being an event.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/7/2024, 12:06 PM
Seeing what Riddler did from a civilians perspective really shined a light on how bad that was, [frick]. Poor Vic.
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 10/7/2024, 12:08 PM
So you want to make a grounded Batman universe but you want to use one of his more fantastical villains? Not sure I’m liking the direction this is going.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 10/7/2024, 12:35 PM
@BreakTheCode - you’re the only one.
BreakTheCode
BreakTheCode - 10/7/2024, 1:11 PM
@TheNewYorker - I’m willing to bet I’m not.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/7/2024, 12:40 PM
While that is an interesting theory, it might be a bit far fetched since Sofia introduced Oz to the guy who created the drug. So that would rule out Poison Ivy. The guy who she introduced to Ozz was pretty large so it does not seem like that would be Scarecrow. I think it is what it is. Nothing more or less.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/7/2024, 12:43 PM
Poison Ivy will be a florist who laces her flowers with drugs
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 10/7/2024, 12:49 PM
God poor Vic this show continues to surprise me and yeah I'm thinking we'll be seeing Hugo Strange and Scarecrow in The Batman Part 2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2024, 12:59 PM
I doubt the guy playing Dr Bloom on the show is Mr Bloom from the comics (who is a cool villain imo)…

Bloom did have history with Penguin in the comics so maybe this is a homage/reference to that.

Did not know Bliss was from the comics too so that’s cool…

I could see that playing a role in the Batman Part 2 but not the Dr himself since they maybe would have cast a more recognizable actor then i feel.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 10/7/2024, 1:01 PM
Damn a dark idea of Batman fighting vines and plant creatures would be cool. But I think we are gearing up for scarecrow & two face. & joker. Matt said Batman would be going places he never thought he would go. And I believe Arkham & Fear toxins will send Batman deep into places and bring up his past.

