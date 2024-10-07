THE PENGUIN's Latest Episode May Tease Introduction Of Major BATMAN Villain (But Not The One You Think)

In The Penguin's third episode, we were introduced to the drug Sofia Falcone and her late brother Alberto were planning to flood Gotham City with.

Called "Bliss," it's an alternative to "Drops" and hails from Arkham State Hospital. While confined there, "The Hangman" figured out that the drug - made from a rare mushroom - provides a euphoric effect for the user.

Add the idea of psychoactive compound to Arkham and chances are you think of Dr. Jonathan Crane. Better known to comic book fans as the Scarecrow, he's known for creating a Fear Toxin which leaves exposed to it in a state of absolute terror. It stands to reason then that he could also create a drug capable of calming Arkham's inmates.

However, we believe someone else might have been behind the creation of the "Bleeding Tooth Fungus."

Poison Ivy is a very real possibility and botanist Pamela Isley can easily be retconned into someone creating the drugs that have left Gotham in dissaray. It also gives the Dark Knight someone new to square off with in The Batman - Part II.

It's a compelling theory - as is Scarecrow - but this might also be leading to yet another villain. In the comics, "Bliss" was introduced in 2010's Titans #26. Created by a drug lord named Elijah, it was made from the hormonal secretions of pre-adolescent children. It was a short-lived creation revisited in 2018 (again in Titans) courtesy of Doom Patrol villains Mallah and The Brain.

However, with Tyler Bunch playing Dr. Trey Bloom, The Penguin introduces a potential new DC Comics villain in Mister Bloom (who first appeared in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Batman #43 in 2015).

On the page, he was a supervillain who sells black-market, "Seeds" which can grant superpowers with the mission of destroying Gotham so it can be rebuilt from the ashes as a less corrupt society.

While we don't necessarily think The Batman sequel will put Bunch's Bloom front and centre, it could be that he'll return in that sequel as a grounded take on the creepy Slenderman-like baddie.

So, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, or Mister Bloom? Head to the comments section below and check out our recap of "Bliss" here.

The Penguin's cast includes Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

