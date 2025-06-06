Warner Bros. Could Benefit From Integrating Robert Pattinson's THE BATMAN Universe Into The DCU — Here's How

As the DCU takes shape, one pressing question has loomed over it for some time: Will Robert Pattinson's Batman be integrated into the universe? At first glance, the idea seems impossible. After all, in DC Studios' 2023 slate reveal, James Gunn announced Brave and the Bold, a DCU-set film about Batman and Damian Wayne. Yet, reports, rumors and speculation have persisted about DC Studios at least considering making Matt Reeves' universe part of the nascent franchise.

Then, in 2024, the speculation gained traction when Gunn, during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, stated that he had, in fact, considered folding The Batman series into the DCU. However, he still downplayed the possibility, stating:

"I've contemplated it, yeah. I contemplate everything and talk about everything."

The statement somewhat put the rumors to rest, since it appeared he merely played around with the idea, as opposed to seriously discussing it. It also helped that there were conflicting rumors about the situation. However, in January 2025, something happened. Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz asked Matt Reeves what would happen if DC Studios decided it wanted Pattinson as its Batman. Reeves replied:

"I don't know. We'll have to see where that goes."

Opinions around the internet are largely split on the matter. Some believe the DCU should get its own Batman; others, that Pattinson is a good fit for Peter Safran and James Gunn's universe. Though either scenario is enticing, ultimately, the DCU could benefit a great deal from making Robert Pattinson its Caped Crusader.

Building Out The World

Once a seemingly hot commodity in Hollywood, it could be argued that shared cinematic universes are somewhat fading into obscurity. Aside from the MCU — and perhaps The Conjuring series — it appears audiences are not that interested in shared worlds as much as they once were. All of that to say, the DCU has an uphill battle to get the general public hooked on a brand-new shared franchise with a long road to pave for itself.

It should go without saying, but creating a cinematic universe is a painstaking process. A studio has to deliver projects not meant to be a taste of what's to come, but worthwile stories capable of drawing audiences in, regardless of their affiliattion to other properties. That's where the DCU could use some help. In the next two years, the franchise will have a siginifcant number of projects under its belt. By 2027, it will be comprised of Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker 2, Supergirl, Lanterns and Clayface.

It will be an impressive slate, but nonetheless, the franchise will remain in need of other pivotal projects — mainly ones centered around central DC characters such as Batman, Wonder Woman and the Flash. Fortunately, The Batman could fill one of those spaces. If it were to make The Batman franchise retroactively canon to its larger storyline, the DCU would have a significant portion of its worldbuilding done.

The Batman already laid the groundwork for a rich and layered Gotham City. With that, Gotham would be established; most importantly, so would Bruce Wayne, coupled with an intriguing backstory for his parents, ripe for promising storylines for the DCU. The foundation laid by the franchise is a strong one, as it's filled with smart creative choices that have so far, for the most part, heightened the Batman mythology.

Furthermore, looking at it from a reception standpoint, The Batman was successful financially (over $772 million worldwide) and critically (85% Rotten Tomatoes score). If it were to add the film and its spinoff, The Penguin, to its growing slate, the DCU would be adding an all-around successful property to its legacy, which could, in turn (to a point), strengthen its public perception.

Now, general audiences are largely unfamiliar with the ins and outs of cinematic universes, that is true. But, association with a proven brand has generally been theorized to be linked with a higher likelihood of financial success, particularly in the MCU — an assumption supported by the healthy financial outcomes of projects like 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, 2015's Ant-Man and 2019's Captain Marvel. Given its success, The Batman could provide the DCU with such a boost.

Aside from that, there is one more important advantage The Batman could offer the DCU.

The Iron Man Effect

One might think, "'The Batman' is too gritty; too realistic. It would never mesh well with the fantastical world James Gunn is crafting."

However, that's a big point in favor of merging the two franchises. Folding The Batman into the DCU could mirror a tonal situation that Marvel Studios experienced with its first MCU installment: 2008's Iron Man. Tony Stark's standalone adventure was firmly planted in reality. Yes, the story was centered around incredibly advanced technology, but it was set in our world.

Given its realism, it was difficult at the time to imagine Tony Stark sharing the screen with characters like Thor, Hulk or even Captain America. It simply seemed like meshing together such different tones and styles for The Avengers would be impossible. Ultimately, though, that's part of what made the 2012 feature so exciting: The tonal differences between Earth's Mightiest Heroes made the character interactions feel special.

The Batman's grounded tone could have a similar effect on the DCU. Of course, it's somewhat challenging to picture Robert Pattinson's gritty, moody and realistic Batman in the same universe as David Corenswet's Superman, the Creature Commandos and, to an extent, Peacemaker. But at the same time, those tonal differences are typically present in the comics. And when the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel come together for an adventure, their disparate styles immediately fade away, and the only focus is the two of them, working to save the world together.

So, will The Batman be merged into the DCU? It's unclear, and to be honest, it's looking more uncertain every passing day. But it could still be a possibility (as small as it may be), one that Warner Bros. should consider bringing to fruition, because it would give the DCU a boost as it establishes itself as a worthwhile storytelling vehicle for the DC Universe.

The Batman is scheduled to release on October 1, 2027.