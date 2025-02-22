THE BATMAN: New Rumor Claims To Set The Record Straight On Whether Robert Pattinson Will Be DCU's Dark Knight

Much has been said about the possibility of Robert Pattinson's Batman joining the DCU but a new rumour claims to set the record straight on whether The Batman star will fall under James Gunn's purview.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 22, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The prospect of Robert Pattinson's Batman becoming the DCU's Dark Knight continues to dominate fan discussions. If it were to happen, it would require a great deal of compromise on the parts of both James Gunn and Matt Reeves, though last month saw the former confirm the idea has been discussed within DC Studios.

There isn't necessarily anything in The Batman to stop it from retroactively becoming the first DCU movie, though how willing Pattinson is to potentially spend the next decade showing up in all manner of crossovers is hard to say. 

Ultimately, it doesn't seem overly realistic. Syncing up whatever we see in The Batman Part II with The Brave and the Bold, a story about the Caped Crusader training his son, Damian Wayne, as Robin, would be near-impossible without a significant time jump. Unless Andy Muschietti's movie is scrapped, of course. 

For what it's worth, following yesterday's rumoured DC Studios event for select press, scooper @MyTimeToShineH has chimed in to say, "Robert Pattinson is 100% not the DCU Batman. A new actor will take on that role."

This isn't overly surprising and with Reeves' sequel quickly taking shape, it's time for Gunn to get The Brave and the Bold where it needs to be...and cast one of the DCU's most important roles (possibly in time for next September's Clayface movie). 

Talking on the Golden Globes red carpet last month, The Batman director Matt Reeves was quizzed on Gunn's comments but didn't dismiss the notion of bringing his franchise into the DCU. 

"Sure, yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean, it really comes down to whether or not it makes sense," the filmmaker started. "What's been great is there was a story that I wanted to tell that we're calling The Epic Crime Saga which is the thrust of what we wanted to do. It's been important to me to be able to play that out. James and Peter have been really, really great about that and they're letting us do that."

"What the future brings, I can't really tell you," Reeves added. "I have no idea right now except that my head is down now about getting The Batman Part II shooting and to make it something special which is, of course, the most important thing."

Pushed on whether he thinks Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will eventually join the DCU, a flustered Reeves replied, "I don't know. We'll have to see where that goes." Both he and Gunn must be aware that fans want this to happen, so we'll have to wait and see what happens.

The Batman 2 will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

marvel72
marvel72 - 2/22/2025, 10:23 AM
Just keep him separate from the DC Studios reboot.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/22/2025, 10:41 AM
@marvel72 - keep the reboot separate from the reboot. And then keep that reboot separate from the other reboot. And then do a big multiverse thing with all of them in it, but keep that separate from the newest reboot. Then reboot that but don't include characters from the newest reboot. Rinse repeat. And lather, don't forget to lather. Really get up in those pits.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/22/2025, 10:59 AM
@ObserverIO -

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/22/2025, 11:04 AM
@marvel72 - I think I might have DC reboot fatigue. It'd be nice for them to just have one version that counts for once and stick to it until it's run it's course. THEN you have Bane's permission to reboot.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/22/2025, 10:27 AM
We already knew that. Can someone banish MTTSH to the phantom zone already ? [frick]!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/22/2025, 10:28 AM
User Comment Image
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 2/22/2025, 10:50 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - they need to give the weekly reminder on this site. saw the article, knew what it was gonna say, I just couldn't help myself...
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/22/2025, 10:29 AM
He Will be in the movie ....such a rumor
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 2/22/2025, 10:32 AM
This is just them spinning there wheels..this movies not happening.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/22/2025, 10:36 AM
Unless it comes from James Gunn himself, disregard anyone saying they're gonna set the record straight until at least after Superman.

I think it's obvious from the way both James Gunn and Matt Reeves have been speaking recently that the decision hasn't been made yet.

Wait. Be patient.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 2/22/2025, 10:54 AM
@ObserverIO - always telling the truth around here!

Stay slick brother
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/22/2025, 10:36 AM
Pattinson will be middle aged by the second film even comes out. we need a younger more hip, more of a swagger fueled batman in order for disney to get the general audience back in the cinema, have the fight scenes edted like a tic tok vid, add some shitty rap music over the trailers and bring back the nipples.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/22/2025, 10:38 AM
If true then…

User Comment Image

Also don’t do these scoopers get tired of reiterating/regurgitating the same shit constantly?.

I guess they get their clicks so probably not but I bet their followers sure do.

Anyway let Reeves have his stylized yet grounded take on Batman & his mythos while the DCU has their (hopefully more) comic booky take on the character…

Variety is good.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/22/2025, 10:39 AM
Set the record straight ? We've known the record for years now.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/22/2025, 10:43 AM
@TheJok3r - As of Creature Commandos the decision had not yet been made.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/22/2025, 10:48 AM
@ObserverIO - Gunn literally said at least twice that it was made. The current director attached to the Brave and Bold also said it was made.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/22/2025, 10:52 AM
@TheJok3r - The director of the Flash movie is not James Gunn. We know that when Brave and the Bold was being developed it was to be a different Batman. That was then. That movie's been put on hold.

I don't remember James ever saying that they'd decided who the new Batman was gonna be. Why, who is it?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/22/2025, 10:54 AM
@ObserverIO - Gunn said that Reeves wanted it separate and him and his team respected his wish.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/22/2025, 10:56 AM
@TheJok3r - When Batman is cast, only then will the decision have been made.
Like Gunn himself said, Henry Cavill wasn't fired, he just wasn't cast. Nobody has been cast yet and therefore it might be Robert Pattinson and it might not be Robert Pattinson. They might fold the Epic Crime Saga into canon and they might not.

It's schrodinger's bat.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/22/2025, 10:47 AM


I will get excited when they fire MooseSh!tty. Until they do this, we have no reason to take anything seriously.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 2/22/2025, 10:53 AM
My time to shine hello needs to be wiped off the face of the planet.

Joshua Wilder is probably in cahoots with that account cutting deals under the table for clicks.

Just give the role to Alan Richtson (or however you spell his name) and call it a day. We all know that he is built for the role.

Nolanite out

