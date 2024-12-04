MARTHA!!!!!!!

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Reveals Why He Set Out To Avoid Pure Propaganda Of Superman And Batman
Related:

JUSTICE LEAGUE Director Zack Snyder Reveals Why He Set Out To Avoid "Pure Propaganda" Of Superman And Batman
BATMAN: Looking Back At Ben Affleck's Best Moments As The Dark Knight 10 Years After He Was First Cast
Recommended For You:

BATMAN: Looking Back At Ben Affleck's Best Moments As The Dark Knight 10 Years After He Was First Cast
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/12/2024, 9:37 AM
The Internet's reaction to WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME should be studied by social experiment experts for generations to come.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/12/2024, 9:38 AM
On that day, BILLIONS of sleeper agent internet trolls were activated for the first time with unfiltered access to their most dangerous munitions.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 4/12/2024, 9:41 AM
@TheVandalore - calm down lol
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/12/2024, 9:47 AM
@DudeGuy - lol I'm not in need of calming, dudeguy.

Who's not calm? I'm just riffin. You shouldn't project onto people like that.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/12/2024, 9:51 AM
@TheVandalore -

Nothing of importance to study there.

A stupid quote from a stupid movie, defended only by those who bet a bit too much on it being a cinematic masterpiece instead.

Copium. That's all there is to it.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 4/12/2024, 10:37 AM
@TheVandalore - This [frick]in' guy
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/12/2024, 10:45 AM
@TheVandalore
Indeed.

Still gets em triggered to this day, heh.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/12/2024, 10:49 AM
@Doomsday8888 -

Never happier to be triggered than when triggered by a c#nt, especially that one and his cult.

I swear, I'll never understand why you, a Superman fan, keep tolerating their shenanigans.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/12/2024, 10:49 AM
@Doomsday8888 - they flock to Snyder articles, as predictable as ever.

You mention them, they activate.

Simple. Predictable. Dependable. Reliably butthurt.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/12/2024, 10:49 AM
@TheVandalore -

Is it the name-calling that hurts you, or the fact that it's >100% justified?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/12/2024, 10:51 AM
@DrReedRichards - your tears are fresh for a movie that hurt you in 2016. Extra salty tears man.

Let it go lol
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/12/2024, 10:54 AM
@TheVandalore -

I think you're confusing justified rage with repressed frustration. I've made it no secret how insulted I feel about those shitstains that some call movies. What makes you think otherwise?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/12/2024, 10:58 AM
@DrReedRichards - I don't think otherwise. You always make your opinions clear. On every Snyder article.

I'm telling you nobody cares about your salty tears but a small section of losers who also let movies traumatize them lol

Grow up. Stop crying. The Snyder verse can't hurt you anymore. Wanna know a secret? It never could. You were hurting you this whole time, kiddo. Let go lol 🤣

Nobody gives a [frick] if you are frustrated or if it valid. You aren't important.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/12/2024, 10:59 AM
@DrReedRichards - your frustration is as relevant as your Avatar.... It's not anymore. Move on.
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 4/12/2024, 9:39 AM
The scene that sunk a thousand ships (by ships I mean DCEU's hastily announced slate).
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/12/2024, 9:40 AM
I use to have love for Snyder but recently he's really gone to show how much of a Frank Millar dick rider he is. S


Might delete later. 😅
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/12/2024, 9:49 AM
"Say what you will about Batman v Superman's failings - and the infamous "Martha" scene - but there are plenty of fans out there who did appreciate Zack Snyder's live-action spin on The Dark Knight Returns."

I would be one of them.

It might not have been executive as best as it could have been, but I get what Synder was attempting to do in that scene.

And It's been menton many times, but basically it's Batman regaining his humanity from an Alien through a shared connection of a specific human: their mother.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/12/2024, 10:04 AM
@Nomis929 - As did I. This movie isn't perfect (that Doomsday design...) but I enjoyed it and thought this fight was incredible. I'll definitely be picking up the standard version of this figure
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/12/2024, 10:47 AM
@Nomis929 - I kind of go I to this in depth lower about why it doesn't work. It's not about Superman trying to remind him of his humanity. It's dumb luck. Think of the characters goals as they enter into the fight - Batman had already accomplished his goal before this moment and that's a big part of why it feels so trivial IMO.
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 4/12/2024, 10:49 AM
@Nomis929 - tbh I would have enjoyed it more if we Got MOS 2 first but there were some glearing issues with the writing of that film.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/12/2024, 10:56 AM
@AquaClunge - I'm actually of the same mind.

I hoped we had got a 'Man of Steel 2' ('Man of Tomorrow' would've been a good title) BEFORE a movie where Batman and Superman meet.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/12/2024, 10:57 AM
@Itwasme - Disd you see the Ultimate Edition ?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/12/2024, 10:59 AM
Execution.

Sorry, haven't had my coffee.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/12/2024, 9:50 AM
Apart from the "Martha!" bit I thought that fight was decent could have been longer though.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/12/2024, 9:53 AM
Neat comic book accurate design.

User Comment Image
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 4/12/2024, 10:12 AM
@DrReedRichards - “ Nothing of importance to study there.

A stupid quote from a stupid movie, defended only by those who bet a bit too much on it being a cinematic masterpiece instead.

Copium. That's all there is to it.”

Obviously not 🤣
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/12/2024, 10:14 AM
@DudeGuy -

User Comment Image
Colton
Colton - 4/12/2024, 10:25 AM
@DudeGuy - don't feed the troll
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/12/2024, 10:38 AM
@Colton -

For an account older than mine, you sure seem weirldy defensive when it comes to Zaddy.

You sure you're ok?
Fares
Fares - 4/12/2024, 10:23 AM
Goes hard
S8R8M
S8R8M - 4/12/2024, 10:43 AM
MARTHA!!!!!!!
Who knew that the greatest characters have a deep connection 🤣🤣🤣
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/12/2024, 10:45 AM
My real issue with this is that the far better solution is sitting there right in front of them. Batman had already won, and like the comic he should have stopped on his own. He had accomplished his goal of putting Superman in check.

The idea that the fight had to be to the death was I credibly flawed in the first place. It shows no character growth for Batman. Had he willingly stopped after all that build up for the audience the movie would have been significantly better. "Martha" is so trivial and the the idea behind it so primal it shows a severe lack of character growth and more a dog being corrected by Ceasar Milan.

"I don't have to kill you, I just need you to know that you can be beaten." Boom, done. And a growth moment for Superman to remain humble.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/12/2024, 10:45 AM
Shittiest Batman to date 🙂
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 4/12/2024, 10:54 AM
@FireandBlood - this is where we fight!

U can't be saying this shit with Captain nipples/ cod piece running around with a Bat credit card!
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 4/12/2024, 10:58 AM
@AquaClunge - That’s cornball was skating around on ice and everything, and I’ll take him over that puffy looking, poor man’s Punisher in a muscle suit.

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/12/2024, 10:47 AM
The execution of that scene could've been better but the gist of it shouldn't be changed.
AquaClunge
AquaClunge - 4/12/2024, 10:58 AM
One of my issues with the movie is that Batman has his Martha moment, realises he's gone too far down a dark path but then proceeds to blow the hell out of some bad guys in the very next scene

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder