After Failing To Take Over The DCEU With BLACK ADAM, The Rock Is Coming Under Fire For Hijacking WRESTLEMANIA

The Rock failed in his bid to take charge of the DCEU with box office bomb Black Adam, but he’s set his sights on WWE and is coming under fire from wrestling fans for hijacking the WrestleMania main event.

By JoshWilding - Feb 03, 2024 04:02 PM EST
It's no secret that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hoped to take charge of the DC Extended Universe with 2022's Black Adam. After joining the Fast & Furious franchise, a move which admittedly propelled that series to newfound success, the former pro wrestler clearly believed only he could rescue the struggling franchise by changing DC's "hierarchy of power."

Black Adam bombed both critically and financially. Later, we'd learn Johnson had used his influence to bring Henry Cavill back into the fold - behind the backs of those in charge - in order to set the stage for a Black Adam vs. Superman crossover he clearly felt had the potential to be the biggest comic book movie ever. All while shrugging off his character's connection to Shazam, of course. 

Johnson tried to politick his way back into the franchise by spinning the movie's failings as a success, and even leaked word of a Hawkman movie in a bid to force DC Studios' hand. It didn't work and his time as Black Adam came to a very sudden end courtesy of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The Rock, still looking to rebound from one of the biggest embarrassments of his career, recently joined the board of directors in TKO Holdings Group, the Endeavor-owned parent company of WWE and the UFC. 

Now, he's used his influence to hijack the WrestleMania main event and, as we first reported on TheRingReport.com, fans aren't happy. 

During last night's SmackDown, Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes gave up his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows, allowing The Rock to take his place. While WWE is scripted, he was blatantly unhappy and dejected with the decision (an awkward hug with Johnson proved that) which we've since learned came mere days ago. The Rock is said to have exerted his influence on board members under the guise of "saving" WrestleMania after the recent Vince McMahon scandal

The response, however, has been overwhelmingly negative. As we write this, the full video of this SmackDown segment featuring The Rock is officially the most disliked video in WWE's YouTube history (love or hate pro wrestling, the company has one of the biggest presences on that platform). 

For context, as we write this, it has over 300,000 dislikes compared to 77,000 likes.

Johnson likes to brag about making history and once again did so when SmackDown went off the air. Well, actually he's made history for all the wrong reasons and it's clear his vision for WWE - which, according to some insiders, may lead to an attempt to become the main creative driving force behind the scenes with his team - has been wholly rejected.

Why are we reporting this here beyond the fact we know many of you are pro wrestling fans? Well, a large number of pro wrestling fans are blaming Black Adam for this happening! Had that and other recent projects not failed, Johnson would have never returned to WWE and this is another apparent indication his ego is out of control...

BLACK ADAM Star Dwayne Johnson Has Finally Gained Full Ownership Of The Rock Name/Trademark
BLACK ADAM Ended Up Being A Surprise Hit In The UK Last Year By Topping DVD Sales Charts
grif - 2/3/2024, 4:45 PM
more rock bashing! i will allow it.

AlexCorvis - 2/3/2024, 4:47 PM
You saved me having to scroll down to the wrestling section to see this.

That's nice of you.
mountainman - 2/3/2024, 4:47 PM
The Rock is an egomaniac and not a very good actor.

That being said, it’s interesting how much Black Adam gets shady (somewhat deservedly so) when it earned almost twice as much as The Marvels and this site constantly makes excuses and blames fans for that movie's colossal failure.
BrainySleep - 2/3/2024, 4:51 PM
His career has gone down the Dwayne
lazlodaytona - 2/3/2024, 4:54 PM
OK Rock-bashing website ... and its pathetic users ... shut up! you've hurt my feelings,
Doomsday8888 - 2/3/2024, 4:54 PM
Finally, karma's catching up to him.
lazlodaytona - 2/3/2024, 4:55 PM
@Doomsday8888 - why would u wish ill-will towards anyone? that's just mean
Vigor - 2/3/2024, 4:58 PM
I don't think the GA cares
He said he is going to revive DCU. Great. He didn't because no man can. Maybe Gunn. So now he's crucified for failing when everyone else would fail? The general audience doesn't care lol. The whole reason that movie made any money is because of him

People hate confident optimistic successful people. Simple as that. A bunch of jealous basement dwelling no woman having insecure boys Hating on the Rock. He hasn't done anything wrong to anybody
Order66 - 2/3/2024, 4:59 PM
Roman Rock is the greatest WM main event of all time. Cody can beat Roman at Summer Slam in September and win the belt and Roman will pass Hogans record so everyone gets to go home happy. I love it and I’m so glad I get to witness this monumental moment. I’ll drink all the tears on ice while I enjoy my WM main event.
Nolanite - 2/3/2024, 5:00 PM
We should ask him about that spinoff movie he claims is gearing up for production soon lulz
Also, those screen grabs from X "formerly Twitter" just makes my day complete.
Nolanite out
TheVisionary25 - 2/3/2024, 5:01 PM
Truly left a sour taste in my mouth and sadly overshadowed a good show till then…

Cody should be allowed to “finish the story” and become Undisupted WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40



If they needed a new challenger for Seth since CM Punk got injured , they should have made it Seth vs Drew McIntyre vs Sami Zayn for the WHC in a Triple Threat Match at WM.

This just derailed a year long buildup for Dwayne’s ego and the funny thing is I actually like The Rock but man , I was pissed & dissapointed when I saw this.
AlexCorvis - 2/3/2024, 5:02 PM
Has the Hierarchy of Power changed in WWE?

*ahem*

I'll show myself out.
AmazingFILMporg - 2/3/2024, 5:04 PM
The rocks career has really taken a hit.


Don't mess with vin diesel 🖖💪🔥




The rock lost all the goodwill he had.
Highflyer - 2/3/2024, 5:04 PM
I HATE this with every fibre of my being. Seriously, what backstory are you going to do as to why Rock wants to face Roman? It just feels so random.
SirDuckAlot - 2/3/2024, 5:05 PM
Who gives a shit.

View Recorder