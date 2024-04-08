BLACK ADAM Star The Rock And PEACEMAKER's John Cena Came To Blows At WWE WRESTLEMANIA - VIDEO

We're not banking on The Rock and John Cena ever appearing in a DC project together, but the Black Adam and Peacemaker stars came to blows last night during Night 2 of WrestleMania. Read on for details...

Apr 08, 2024
For reasons we've already covered, Dwayne Johnson's time as Black Adam ended when DC Studios formed. The door was left open to an eventual return but fellow pro wrestler turned actor John Cena is already being lined up to make his DCU debut in Peacemaker season 2. 

Unlike The Rock, Cena is one of James Gunn's handpicked favourites being allowed to continue playing their respective DCEU characters. So, while we likely won't see Black Adam vs. Peacemaker on screen, Johnson and Cena did clash last night at WrestleMania

For context, on Saturday night, The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, ensuring last night's title match would be "Bloodline Rules." Shockingly, Reigns vs. Rhodes II started on an even keel, though the match did include weaponry and eventually spilled into the crowd.

Back in the ring, the American Nightmare gained the upper hand, only to be hit with a superkick by The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso. Jey hit the ring to deal with his twin, eventually spearing him off the entrance ramp. 

The match continued and it was then Solo Sikoa's turn to interfere. Rhodes kicked out of a Samoan Spike and even a combination of that move and one of Reigns' patented spears. This prompted John Cena to make his long-awaited WWE return, and he hit the Head of the Table with an Attitude Adjustment and proceeded to put Sikoa through the Spanish announce table with the same move. 

That, however, brought out The Rock!

He and Cena squared off on the Grandest Stage of Them All in back-to-back matches in 2012 and 2013 and stared each other down until The Rock countered Cena's "You Can't See Me" taunt with a Rock Bottom. 

The Shield's theme soon rang throughout the building, though Seth Rollins' attempt to hit The Rock with a chair was thwarted by a Superman Punch from Reigns. The Rock was about to turn his sights to Rhodes, but The Undertaker's iconic gong bathed the ring in darkness before he hit the Final Boss with a chokeslam. 

Reigns then made a decision which would change everything; rather than hitting Rhodes with a steel chair, he took Rollins out, making it clear he still hasn't forgiven the Visionary for destroying The Shield all those years ago. That allowed Rhodes to recover and, three Cross Rhodes later, he finished the story and finally became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. 

You can see more highlights from the WrestleMania main event in the X posts below (via The RingReport.com). 

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/8/2024, 11:07 AM
More comic book related news. Neato
Nighthawk01
Nighthawk01 - 4/8/2024, 11:09 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Do you generally enjoy bitching or do you cry yourself to sleep every night, quietly weeping, "All I want is comic book-only news on CBM..."
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/8/2024, 11:26 AM
@Nighthawk01 - No
supermanrex
supermanrex - 4/8/2024, 12:29 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - seeing as how they are both big stars in comic book franchises then yes. its definitely comic book genre related news. good for you.
Kadara
Kadara - 4/8/2024, 11:09 AM
"Black Adam star" LMAO 😂😂
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/8/2024, 11:09 AM
I'm still in shock how much i loved this fake ass shit as a kid!

That being said, it looks like it would be amazing to be in that crowd.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/8/2024, 11:10 AM
Lol @ the giant cut-out faces in the background. 🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 11:14 AM
@DrReedRichards - some fans are hilarious
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 11:14 AM
Come to blows is a bit much since Cena goes to puch him but The Rock counters it with a Rock Bottom..

Anyway , Night 2 of Wrestlemania was 🔥.

Bit bummed that Damian Priest cashed in on Drew to win the WHC after he won it from Seth but he still got his moment in front of a crowd like he wanted and it helps push his rivalry with Punk since he cost him the title.

Also wish we got Stone Cold instead of Taker in the main event but it was still great overall…

Cody finishing the story got me emotional man!!.

User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/8/2024, 11:21 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Been a fan of wrestling for almost 25 years now and I can honestly say Wrestlemania 40 has got to be the best wrestlemania of all time. The greatest main event of all time and quite possibly the greatest story of all time in all of pro-wrestling. I mean the bloodline story coalesced with Cody’s story. Everything from Roman becoming tribal chief, to the induction of Sami and solo. The USO’s making history with the tag team belts. Cody failing to win last year, Drew losing at clash of the castle, Cena feuding with solo and finally the Rock returning to join the bloodline. All this happened in the last four years. So much story and character development but the payoff is incredibly satisfying and emotionally compelling. Last night was monumental, historical and iconic. ☝🏿
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 11:49 AM
@TheMetaMan - I love how Drew told Seth his obsession with Roman and The Bloodline would cost him the title but it was his own obsession with Punk that cost him.

User Comment Image
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/8/2024, 11:16 AM
Wrestlemania 40 is quite possibly the best Wrestlemania of all time. The greatest even. The execution and consistency in storytelling has been immaculate. The payoff was immensely satisfying. A fabulous bookend to a saga that has been going for almost four years now. Cody finishing his story has got to be quite possibly the greatest moment in wrestling history and I’m not even a fan of Cody. So many WTF/OMG moments to process.
The rock & taker, Cena obliterating Solo, Jimmy & Jey, Rollins coming out in shield gear. Drew getting his comeuppance by Punk and Priest cashing in. What a spectacle. What a main event and one hell of a Wrestlemania for the ages. Greatness on a different level. ☝🏿 ☝🏿 ☝🏿🙌🏿 💥🔥💯
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 11:25 AM
@TheMetaMan - it’s definitely one of , if not the strongest I have seen

If this is what we have to look forward to with Trioke H fully in charge now (and Shawn at NXT) , us wrestling fans are gonna have a treat!!.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 4/8/2024, 11:16 AM
I watch wrestling - big fan.

Haven't watched this yet, and have been avoiding spoilers like the plague.

Figured it'd be safe to come on here as the wrestling page is right at the bottom.

But, nope.

Thanks for the spoiler, jackass.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/8/2024, 11:24 AM
@DravenCorvis - You didn’t have to click on the article bruh. You had a choice. Don’t be mad at anyone else but yourself. You didn’t need to peek but you did. No one held a gun to your head. Lol stay mad or be humble. 😂
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 4/8/2024, 11:25 AM
@TheMetaMan - it's in the f'n headline!
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 4/8/2024, 11:30 AM
@TheMetaMan - and there's a pic on the main page with the two of them.
jparr2
jparr2 - 4/8/2024, 11:18 AM
Breaking News - The Rock and John Cena Fight!

OTHER BREAKING NEWS!! - WATER WET!!
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/8/2024, 11:25 AM
@jparr2 - last night was greatness on another level. History was made, a new era was born. You have no idea.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 4/8/2024, 11:41 AM
That was one of the best Mania matches of all time. I don't usually like the no rules stipulation and all the run-in etc, but for the purposes of this story, it all worked perfectly. Reigns being unable to resist whacking Rollins with the chair and it costing him the title (which also mirrored Drew being unable to resist rubbing Punk's nose in his win) was cinema.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 4/8/2024, 12:03 PM
@MarkCassidy - my sentiments exactly. This years Wrestlemania was greatness on a different level.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 4/8/2024, 11:47 AM
WrestleMania 40 was amazing.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/8/2024, 11:55 AM
The Rock really was in great shape, man.
Cena...heh, not so much, but i understand.

Undertaker outta nowhere was WILD hahaha!
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 4/8/2024, 12:12 PM
John Cena glows in the dark

View Recorder