BLACK ADAM Star The Rock And PEACEMAKER's John Cena Came To Blows At WWE WRESTLEMANIA - VIDEO

For reasons we've already covered, Dwayne Johnson's time as Black Adam ended when DC Studios formed. The door was left open to an eventual return but fellow pro wrestler turned actor John Cena is already being lined up to make his DCU debut in Peacemaker season 2.

Unlike The Rock, Cena is one of James Gunn's handpicked favourites being allowed to continue playing their respective DCEU characters. So, while we likely won't see Black Adam vs. Peacemaker on screen, Johnson and Cena did clash last night at WrestleMania.

For context, on Saturday night, The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, ensuring last night's title match would be "Bloodline Rules." Shockingly, Reigns vs. Rhodes II started on an even keel, though the match did include weaponry and eventually spilled into the crowd.

ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania Night 2 Results: A Shocking

Money In The Bank Cash In And Stephanie McMahon Returns

Back in the ring, the American Nightmare gained the upper hand, only to be hit with a superkick by The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso. Jey hit the ring to deal with his twin, eventually spearing him off the entrance ramp.

The match continued and it was then Solo Sikoa's turn to interfere. Rhodes kicked out of a Samoan Spike and even a combination of that move and one of Reigns' patented spears. This prompted John Cena to make his long-awaited WWE return, and he hit the Head of the Table with an Attitude Adjustment and proceeded to put Sikoa through the Spanish announce table with the same move.

That, however, brought out The Rock!

He and Cena squared off on the Grandest Stage of Them All in back-to-back matches in 2012 and 2013 and stared each other down until The Rock countered Cena's "You Can't See Me" taunt with a Rock Bottom.

The Shield's theme soon rang throughout the building, though Seth Rollins' attempt to hit The Rock with a chair was thwarted by a Superman Punch from Reigns. The Rock was about to turn his sights to Rhodes, but The Undertaker's iconic gong bathed the ring in darkness before he hit the Final Boss with a chokeslam.

Reigns then made a decision which would change everything; rather than hitting Rhodes with a steel chair, he took Rollins out, making it clear he still hasn't forgiven the Visionary for destroying The Shield all those years ago. That allowed Rhodes to recover and, three Cross Rhodes later, he finished the story and finally became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

You can see more highlights from the WrestleMania main event in the X posts below (via The RingReport.com).