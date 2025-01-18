BLACK PANTHER: Damson Idris Reponds To Rumor That He Turned Down Marvel's Offer To Play New T'Challa

BLACK PANTHER: Damson Idris Reponds To Rumor That He Turned Down Marvel's Offer To Play New T'Challa

Damson Idris is one of the actors who has been rumored to be on Marvel Studios' radar to play the MCU's new Black Panther, and the Snowfall star has now responded on social media...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 18, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

As expected, the recent report that Marvel Studios' is currently searching for an actor to take over from the late Chadwick Boseman as a new take on T'Challa in the MCU has led to several names being churned out by the rumor mill.

Damson Idris, the up-and-coming British Snowfall star who was reportedly up for the role of John Stewart in Lanterns prior to Aaron Pierre landing the gig, was said to be one of the actors who passed on the opportunity to play T'Challa, and was asked about the rumor on social media.

Idris jokingly responded (though not everyone picked up on the sarcasm) that he also "turned down 007, A co-lead film with Daniel Day Lewis and an Eddie Murphy biopic."

Pierre is also said to have been approached for this part, and we've heard that he was the actor who passed that was mentioned in the original report. If true, it could have been due to his Lanterns commitments, but that may not be the only factor.

Although the initial rumor suggested that Kevin Feige and co. were searching for a new actor to play a variant of the same character Boseman portrayed, it seems more likely that the studio is actually in the process of casting an actor for the role of the original T'Challa's son (Toussaint, aka Prince T'Challa), who was introduced at the end of Wakanda Forever.

Whatever the case may be, it appears quite a few actors believe that accepting the role would be akin to replacing Boseman, and either feel it would be disrespectful to the beloved actor, or simply don't want the responsibility of filling those particular shoes.

Whoever ends up accepting the role, the new T'Challa is expected to debut in one of the upcoming Avengers movies before going on to play a bigger part in Black Panther 3.

During a 2022 interview with the New York Times, director Ryan Coogler admitted that he'd be glad to stay on this franchise for "as long as folks will have me."

"I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to work on these movies, bro. When I got asked to do the first one, it was like a moving train. I thank God every day that I was able to jump on it and meet these people, these actors, and to meet Chadwick during some of the last years of his life. I’ll do it as long as folks will have me. But I think it’s bigger than just me or Joe. Between the first and second movie, we made $2 billion at the box office, which is what matters the most to corporations. So I hope that it continues, man. I hope people are still making movies about Wakanda long after we’re gone." 

Who would you like to see suit-up as the MCU's new Black Panther?

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

RUMOR: We Now Know When The New T'Challa/Black Panther Will Make His MCU Debut - Possible SPOILERS
Related:

RUMOR: We Now Know When The New T'Challa/Black Panther Will Make His MCU Debut - Possible SPOILERS
BLACK PANTHER: Three Actors Marvel Studios Has Considered For The MCU's New T'Challa's Revealed
Recommended For You:

BLACK PANTHER: Three Actors Marvel Studios Has Considered For The MCU's New T'Challa's Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/18/2025, 9:03 AM
It's him
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/18/2025, 9:22 AM
Hilarious if I called this
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/18/2025, 9:04 AM
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/18/2025, 9:04 AM
MTTSH rumor gets discredited

User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/18/2025, 9:07 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - That wasn't one of MTTSH's.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/18/2025, 9:11 AM
@MarkCassidy - Ah yes it wasn't Josh's article about the "prolific leaker"(as Josh put it) that you linked to.

Still MTTSH is overrated
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/18/2025, 9:23 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - and yet although it may not have been MTTSH who put forth that name the linked article of Mark's did start with being MTTSH saying Marvel was looking for a new actor for the role thus would give the impression that is where that name came up from.

Also, yes, MTTSH had a run during COVID where it seemed they had legit sources but been a while since saw much if anything from them that seemed to be true leaks and feel more eductated guesses mixed with third hand info. Time will tell if they DO turn out to still have a half decent track record but currently FEEL like they are overrated as a source currently.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 9:13 AM
Boycott Black Panther.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/18/2025, 9:15 AM
Lol , that’s funny…

Just goes to show though that don’t take these rumors as facts , they can be true or complete BS.

Anyway , he’s a good actor so wouldn’t mind him as the new BP if it happens but we’ll see.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/18/2025, 9:16 AM
?si=6QRKiavyCLLoThGP
NubaX
NubaX - 1/18/2025, 9:31 AM
He said he Channeled the DEVIL for his role on that tv series so.... that means he's a top candidate for the role.

All these compromised people usually get the top roles amd you see them casted for most of the roles out there.

So yeah its likely him that has the role.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder