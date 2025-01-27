BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Gets A Creepy New Teaser Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer

BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Gets A Creepy New Teaser Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer

Warner Bros. has announced that the full trailer for Ryan Coogler's Sinners will be released online tomorrow, and you can check out a creepy new teaser right here...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 27, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Warner Bros. (via FearHQ.com) has announced that the full trailer for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's mysterious horror movie, Sinners, will be released this Tuesday, and you can check out some new footage in the teaser below.

This latest sneak peek begins with a brief clip, as three people carrying musical instruments approach a barn where Michael B. Jordan's characters (he plays twin brothers Elijah and Elias) are holding a party.

The strangers initially seem gregarious as they enquire about joining the festivities, but as they begin to play a song, it becomes clear that there's something sinister about them.

We assume this trio represents the "dark forces" our protagonists will face off with, but are they actually vampires? There hasn't been a fang in sight in any of the previous marketing, but maybe tomorrow's trailer will confirm the presence of the undead.

Check out the teaser at the link below, along with some new posters and promo shots.

A test-screening for the movie was held last October, and World of Reel shared a report on the consensus from those in attendance.

Though major plot details are not divulged, there will be some spoilers from this point on.

First off, the response to the movie was said to have been somewhat tepid. While Jordan's performance in a dual role came in for a lot of praise, the majority of people who got to see the film felt that it was merely "fine" or "decent." It also seems that initial reports that the actor is playing vampire brothers were not accurate.

One of the brothers embarks on a relationship with Hailee Steinfeld's character (who can be seen in the footage above), who sounds like she may ultimately turn out to be a villain.

According to WOR, "The actual plot has to do with twin brothers, Elijah and Elias (Jordan), who try to leave their troubled lives behind and head south, after spending years in Capone-inflicted Chicago. They return to their hometown, where slavery was recently abolished, but the KKK still looms large."

From what we can gather, the vampire element will emerge from within the KKK themselves. The ending is also expected to lead to "a lot of controversy," though we don't have any specifics.

Sinners was given a new release date late last year, and is now set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen?

New RESIDENT EVIL Movie Officially In The Works From BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger
Related:

New RESIDENT EVIL Movie Officially In The Works From BARBARIAN Director Zach Cregger
BLACK PANTHER: Fans Want Aldis Hodge As New T'Challa; Marvel Said To Be Meeting With Light-Skinned Actors
Recommended For You:

BLACK PANTHER: Fans Want Aldis Hodge As New T'Challa; Marvel Said To Be Meeting With "Light-Skinned" Actors

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/27/2025, 10:27 AM
“SINNERS ARE COMING” is funny by itself, but then you pair it with that thumbnail and it’s downright hilarious.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/27/2025, 10:45 AM
@Lisa89 - lol

You bet they are coming after seeing this…

User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/27/2025, 11:06 AM
@Lisa89 - he’s coming…

User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/27/2025, 11:09 AM
@MisterBones - That guy looks a little bit like Christopher Meloni.
Cleander
Cleander - 1/27/2025, 10:33 AM
Coogler is really believing his own hype thinking MBJ can carry a double lead role.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/27/2025, 10:44 AM
@Cleander - I mean...they do have a great working relationship...
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/27/2025, 10:55 AM
@Cleander - Well he should because MBJ totally can.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/27/2025, 10:59 AM
@Cleander - Why not?
Cap1
Cap1 - 1/27/2025, 11:08 AM
@Cleander - Giving double lead roles to MBJ literally means he doesn't 'believe his own hype', but rather that of MBJ. Together the dudes who carried the new Creed series to nigh on Rocky heights. Pretty reasonable 'hype' to bank on
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 1/27/2025, 11:08 AM
@Cleander - There's nothing that makes me doubt that he can. MBJ is a dynamite actor.
Cleander
Cleander - 1/27/2025, 11:10 AM
@FinnishDude - Ok auntie lol!
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/27/2025, 11:11 AM
@Cap1 - Bang on
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/27/2025, 11:11 AM
@Cap1 - I know calling things underrated has become overrated but the Creed trilogy is very underrated. Nowhere near Rocky heights. But a damn good trilogy.

User Comment Image
Cap1
Cap1 - 1/27/2025, 11:16 AM
@DarthOmega - the first Creed for me reaches those heights, especially when Gonna Fly Now kicks in in the last fight and with Stallone's performance, but the rest is pretty consistent too. Really solid franchise that managed to distance itself from its built in IP and stand on its own regard, whilst paying good tribute to where it came from
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/27/2025, 11:17 AM
@Cap1 - "Really solid franchise that managed to distance itself from its built in IP and stand on its own regard, whilst paying good tribute to where it came from"

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 1/27/2025, 10:55 AM
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/27/2025, 10:58 AM
Looks interesting
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/27/2025, 11:04 AM
Feels like a vammpire adventure set in the Jim Crow era
Forthas
Forthas - 1/27/2025, 11:06 AM
I guess it will be yet another acting performance where an actor plays against themselves. It seems like there have been kind of a rash of them lateley ...Godzilla: King of Monsters; Multiverse of Madness; The Flash; Deadpool and Wolverine, Mickey 17...etc (like at least one major motion picture a year)

The teaser trailer does not show that much more...but still looks good!
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 1/27/2025, 11:07 AM
No joke, the first "siren" scene from Wakanda Forever made me want to see a full-blown horror movie from Coogler, so pretty cool that his new movie is going to be that.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 1/27/2025, 11:09 AM
Damn, MBJ is almost 40? I'm getting old.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/27/2025, 11:16 AM
@LeBronStan - Yeah man. Wallace on the Wire has been a minute

User Comment Image
SuperCat
SuperCat - 1/27/2025, 11:11 AM
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/27/2025, 11:21 AM
I don't know.

Lets see the trailer.

Then again, a Ryan and MBJ collabo never disappoints.

For [frick]s Sake

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder