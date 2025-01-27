BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler's SINNERS Gets A Creepy New Teaser Ahead Of Tomorrow's Full Trailer

Warner Bros. (via FearHQ.com) has announced that the full trailer for Black Panther director Ryan Coogler's mysterious horror movie, Sinners, will be released this Tuesday, and you can check out some new footage in the teaser below.

This latest sneak peek begins with a brief clip, as three people carrying musical instruments approach a barn where Michael B. Jordan's characters (he plays twin brothers Elijah and Elias) are holding a party.

The strangers initially seem gregarious as they enquire about joining the festivities, but as they begin to play a song, it becomes clear that there's something sinister about them.

We assume this trio represents the "dark forces" our protagonists will face off with, but are they actually vampires? There hasn't been a fang in sight in any of the previous marketing, but maybe tomorrow's trailer will confirm the presence of the undead.

Check out the teaser at the link below, along with some new posters and promo shots.

A test-screening for the movie was held last October, and World of Reel shared a report on the consensus from those in attendance.

Though major plot details are not divulged, there will be some spoilers from this point on.

First off, the response to the movie was said to have been somewhat tepid. While Jordan's performance in a dual role came in for a lot of praise, the majority of people who got to see the film felt that it was merely "fine" or "decent." It also seems that initial reports that the actor is playing vampire brothers were not accurate.

One of the brothers embarks on a relationship with Hailee Steinfeld's character (who can be seen in the footage above), who sounds like she may ultimately turn out to be a villain.

According to WOR, "The actual plot has to do with twin brothers, Elijah and Elias (Jordan), who try to leave their troubled lives behind and head south, after spending years in Capone-inflicted Chicago. They return to their hometown, where slavery was recently abolished, but the KKK still looms large."

From what we can gather, the vampire element will emerge from within the KKK themselves. The ending is also expected to lead to "a lot of controversy," though we don't have any specifics.

Sinners was given a new release date late last year, and is now set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen?