BLACK PANTHER Star Lupita Nyong'o Says "Black Doesn’t Sell" Myth Had Marvel "Shaking In Their Boots"

BLACK PANTHER Star Lupita Nyong'o Says &quot;Black Doesn’t Sell&quot; Myth Had Marvel &quot;Shaking In Their Boots&quot;

During a new interview, Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia) revealed that Marvel Studios execs were concerned that the movie was going to be a hard sell during production...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 15, 2024 06:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

Black Panther arrived in theaters in 2018, and went on to take in over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office to become the highest-grossing movie ever featuring actors of color in the lead roles. It was also the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

However, there was a perception that Marvel was taking a big risk on the project at the time, and it seems those within the studio were also more than a little concerned about how the movie would ultimately be received.

While speaking about her latest movie, The Wild Robot, at a BFI London Film Festival event (via THR), Lupita Nyong’o was shown a clip from Black Panther featuring her character, Nakia, and Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, and became emotional when thinking about her late friend.

“The grief is the love, and no place to put it,” she said. “No, no… It’s fine. I don’t want to run away from the tears or the grief. You just live with it. That experience will never be separate from the love that was formed. I watch this clip and I’m filled with grief and I don’t know whether I’ll ever be done shedding my tears from losing my friend. But I’m like, we get to see him alive. And that’s so wonderful.”

Nyong'o went on to recall the incredibly positive response to the movie, while admitting that the studio did have some reservations.

“There was a lot of fear, definitely from the executives… Marvel was shaking a little bit in their boots!” she laughed, adding, “We were too because we were like, we only get to do this once. And we gotta do it right. But ultimately, it totally shattered the myth that Black doesn’t sell.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn't quite reach the same heights as the original, but was still a big hit.

The sequel ended with the new Black Panther, Shuri (Letitia Wright), making her way to a beach in Haiti to burn her funeral garb and finally allow herself to make peace with her brother's death. Then, in the mid-credits scene, we see Nakia join her with a young boy (Divine Love Konadu-Sun) by her side.

The lad is introduced as Toussaint, and we soon learn that he is the son of T’Challa and Nakia. As Shuri chats with her nephew, he tells her that his real name is T'Challa. This obviously suggests that the boy will eventually grow to take on the mantle of Black Panther, and possibly even rule Wakanda as king. 

It'll obviously be a while before T'Challa II comes of age, but when he does, Nyong'o believes he is the right person to succeed his late father.

"Nakia is uniquely placed to show him the ways, because she is his link to his father, and they've chosen to raise their son in the outside world," she said during a previous interview with IGN. "And so, that vision of a Wakanda that is open to the outside world is what he's uniquely poised to assume -- you know, the Wakanda of tomorrow, not the Wakanda of yesterday."

Nyong'o will almost certainly return as Nakia down the line, although a third Black Panther movie has yet to be officially announced.

BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler's Vampire Movie Gets Official Title & Teaser Ahead Of Full Trailer
Related:

BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler's Vampire Movie Gets Official Title & Teaser Ahead Of Full Trailer
Title And New Plot Details For BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler's Mysterious Vampire Movie Revealed
Recommended For You:

Title And New Plot Details For BLACK PANTHER Director Ryan Coogler's Mysterious Vampire Movie Revealed
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/15/2024, 6:50 AM
"it totally shattered the myth that Black doesn’t sell."
You already had a black superhero who wrapped up his own trilogy 14 years before your film.
User Comment Image
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/15/2024, 6:54 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Yeah, back in those days i think it was seen as a success, but now anything grossing less than 200mil is probably seen as a flop. (Blade 2 was the highest with 155mill, also R rated).

Black Panther was great movie though, only let down by the terrible VFX in the third act.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder