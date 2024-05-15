BLADE Star Wesley Snipes Responds To Rumor He'll Return As The Daywalker In The MCU

We've been hearing reports that original Blade star Wesley Snipes might be set to reprise the role for a few years at this stage, but when the news broke that Marvel Studios was developing a new movie with Mahershala Ali taking over as the Daywalker, Snipes donning the shades and swords again began to seem highly unlikely.

However, a recent rumor claimed that Snipes will return as Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, and has "already signed to do some stuff" in the Multiverse.

Now, Snipes has shared a response via social media.

Okay, so it's not exactly much to go on! But some have taken his exaggerated/faux surprise as a good indication that he will indeed be back as Blade down the line.

If he is set to return, the most likely projects for Snipes to appear in would either be this summer's Deadpool and Wolverine (which we already know is set to feature a number of Variants) or Avengers: Secret Wars - unless the Blade reboot also includes some Multiversal elements.

When asked about the possibility of suiting-up as Blade again in a 2022 interview with ComicBook.com, Snipes said the following.

"Never say never. Long as I'm healthy and in shape, I can rock with them. Yeah, as far as my predictions on if something like that happened in future, I don't know. I don't know. It seems to me if it would've happened, it would've happened already. But hey, never say never. No, [Marvel Studios has not approached me] as of yet. I'm still working on my acting skills. So when I come up as an actor, maybe they'll reach out and say, 'Let's have a conversation,' or maybe they don't feel I'm ensemble player."

As for the long-gestating reboot, the movie has set a release date of November 7, 2025, and is reportedly scheduled to begin shooting this fall. Plot details are still under wraps, but director Yann Demange has confirmed that the film will be R-rated.

What do you make of this rumor and Snipes' response? Would you like to see the actor as the Daywalker in the MCU? Drop us a comment down below.

