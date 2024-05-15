BLADE Star Wesley Snipes Responds To Rumor He'll Return As The Daywalker In The MCU

A recent rumor claimed that our original big-screen Blade, Wesley Snipes, is set to reprise the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the actor has now responded...

By MarkCassidy - May 15, 2024 07:05 PM EST
We've been hearing reports that original Blade star Wesley Snipes might be set to reprise the role for a few years at this stage, but when the news broke that Marvel Studios was developing a new movie with Mahershala Ali taking over as the Daywalker, Snipes donning the shades and swords again began to seem highly unlikely.

However, a recent rumor claimed that Snipes will return as Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, and has "already signed to do some stuff" in the Multiverse.

Now, Snipes has shared a response via social media.

Okay, so it's not exactly much to go on! But some have taken his exaggerated/faux surprise as a good indication that he will indeed be back as Blade down the line.

If he is set to return, the most likely projects for Snipes to appear in would either be this summer's Deadpool and Wolverine (which we already know is set to feature a number of Variants) or Avengers: Secret Wars - unless the Blade reboot also includes some Multiversal elements.

When asked about the possibility of suiting-up as Blade again in a 2022 interview with ComicBook.com, Snipes said the following.

"Never say never. Long as I'm healthy and in shape, I can rock with them. Yeah, as far as my predictions on if something like that happened in future, I don't know. I don't know. It seems to me if it would've happened, it would've happened already. But hey, never say never. No, [Marvel Studios has not approached me] as of yet. I'm still working on my acting skills. So when I come up as an actor, maybe they'll reach out and say, 'Let's have a conversation,' or maybe they don't feel I'm ensemble player."

As for the long-gestating reboot, the movie has set a release date of November 7, 2025, and is reportedly scheduled to begin shooting this fall. Plot details are still under wraps, but director Yann Demange has confirmed that the film will be R-rated.

What do you make of this rumor and Snipes' response? Would you like to see the actor as the Daywalker in the MCU? Drop us a comment down below.

"A half-mortal, half-immortal is out to avenge his mother's death and rid the world of vampires. The modern-day technologically advanced vampires he is going after are in search of his special blood type needed to summon an evil god who plays a key role in their plan to execute the human race."

LSHF
LSHF - 5/15/2024, 7:11 PM
It doesn't make much sense that they would want him. They already have an actor for the lead character, it might confuse some people, and Marvel Studios doesn't like to work with those who have bad reputations.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 5/15/2024, 7:13 PM
I mean, at this point, by the time we get out of Secret Wars, I'm just assuming that everybody's going to make a cameo
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/15/2024, 7:16 PM
John Campea has confirmed - according to his "sources" - that he'll be in the film.


Regardless of that, Doom can see it happening, so it shall be.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/15/2024, 7:28 PM
@GaruVonDoom - honestly why not Snipes for Doom? It might kinda work.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/15/2024, 7:24 PM
User Comment Image

This would have been a more appropriate response from Snipes.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 5/15/2024, 7:27 PM
Im not ruling out that this is all a ploy from the IRS to serve a subpoena...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/15/2024, 7:37 PM
@Itwasme - honestly , still seems more likely then Reynolds working with him again (if those reports of issues on set of Blade Trinity were accurate).
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 5/15/2024, 7:37 PM
@Itwasme - lol

