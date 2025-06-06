RUMOR: We Finally Have A Positive Update On Marvel Studios' MIDNIGHT SONS Movie Plans

It's been a while since we've heard anything about Marvel Studios' plans for a Midnight Sons movie, but it sounds like the long-awaited project is finally beginning to take shape. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Jun 06, 2025 10:06 AM EST
We've been hearing about Marvel Studios' supposed plans to develop a Midnight Sons movie featuring the MCU's supernatural heroes for several years now. 

Werewolf by Night opened the door to exploring that corner of this shared world when it introduced us to Jack Russell and Man-Thing. A few different projects have confirmed the existence of vampires, and Agatha All Along took a deep dive into witchcraft and even introduced Death. Ironheart, meanwhile, is rumoured to feature Mephisto's MCU debut.

Moon Knight is another character who would fit nicely into Midnight Sons, though Blade is arguably the project that's most likely to lay the groundwork for any sort of supernatural team-up. Unfortunately, the Daywalker's movie remains stuck in limbo after multiple delays. 

Today, we may finally have a positive update on Midnight Sons as insider Daniel Richtman claims that, after being out on pause, development on the movie is now "moving again."

It's previously been reported that Marvel Studios has considered writers and directors for the movie. As of now, Blade might still come first, but it arguably makes more sense for the Daywalker to assemble a team before taking centre stage in his own solo outing. 

This approach worked for Black Panther as his Captain America: Civil War role led to a massively successful feature that put the spotlight solely on T'Challa. We'll see what happens, but there may be hope for Eric Brooks in the MCU after all. If nothing else, a team of supernatural superheroes assembling in this shared world is long overdue.

In the comics, the team typically consists of characters who are involved in battling supernatural threats, including Ghost Rider, Blade, Morbius, Doctor Strange, Werewolf by Night, Hannibal King, and Jennifer Kale. 

In the MCU, several characters could make up the Midnight Suns, but with the next Avengers movies fast approaching, it's hard to say whether there will be time to introduce this team before Secret Wars. We're not banking on it, though, and Doomsday looks likely to be where we meet Johnny Blaze.

For what it's worth, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez reported last year that the MCU's line-up could be comprised of, "Wong, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Blade, Werewolf by Night, & Man-Thing."

"Other names I’ve heard, from most to least likely, include Black Knight, Scarlet Scarab, Elsa Bloodstone, Dr. Strange, and even Agatha Harkness. But if I had to guess how many members I’d expect for this team lineup, I’d say between 6-9 members," the insider added.

Keep checking back here for updates as we have them.

BLADE Now Said To Be On Indefinite Hold As Flying Lotus Reveals He Was Set To Write Music For The Reboot
