Marvel Studios Expected To Make A Final Decision On Fate Of ARMOR WARS And BLADE In The Coming Months

Rumour has it Marvel Studios is readying itself to make a final decision about the troubled Armor Wars and Blade movies. Will the plug now be pulled on the long-delayed projects? Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 05, 2024 06:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Blade

Blade's journey back to the big screen has been nothing short of headache-inducing. The movie was first announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige introduced Mahershala Ali as the MCU's Daywalker. 

Stacy Osei-Kuffour was tapped to pen the screenplay in February 2021, with the idea being to wrap shooting by the end of that year. The start date was soon pushed back but Bassam Tariq came on board to direct shortly before Blade made a voice cameo in Eternals

Additional delays followed and Tariq was replaced by filmmaker Yann Demange. Beau DeMayo and Michael Starrbury had both tackled the script by this point, with Nic Pizzolatto and Michael Green following them.

Various cast members left the movie as it continued to evolve and then, this past June, Demange stepped down as Eric Pearson signed up to polish the script. 

As for Armor Wars, it was first announced as a Disney+ TV series in 2020. Yassir Lester was hired as Head Writer in August 2021 but countless delays followed until, in September 2022, we learned it was being redeveloped as a movie. 

Now, with Marvel Studios tasked by Disney CEO Bob Iger with getting back to quality over quantity, it seems some tough decisions are going to be made in the months ahead. 

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the fate of both projects is likely to be decided by the end of 2024. One or both could be scrapped or may move forward as planned; scrapping two high-profile comic book movies with Black leads won't be a good look for Marvel Studios, though. 

Ali no longer playing Blade would be a real shame. However, the release of Deadpool & Wolverine has led to an increased interest in Wesley Snipes once again returning to the role and interest among fans in Armor Wars has always, unfortunately, been pretty minimal. 

"We are still committed to the movie and we're so committed that we're not going to make it until it's right," Feige said of Blade earlier this year. "Which has been frustrating for us and for some fans because it's taken a while. But we have a new writer working on it now, I've read half of his new draft and it's feeling good so far." 

"Wesley's great, Wesley's the greatest. Mahershala is the one who came in four years ago...five years ago...and said 'I want to play [Blade]' is what this movie's about." He also revealed at the time that the movie is going to be R-Rated. 

With the Multiverse Saga's conclusion now only a few years away, do you think we'll eventually see Armor Wars and Blade on screen?

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/5/2024, 6:08 AM
Just put Wesley Snipes starring in both inknow Ike will.never notic
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 9/5/2024, 6:15 AM
Remember when Tatum told Donner he wanted to play Gambit and because he was hot at the time they tried to create a film around him... funny how Tatum actually got to play his character next to the original Blade while new Blade is in the same exact predicament Tatum was.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/5/2024, 6:19 AM

Fast track Blade. Dump Armor Wars.

Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/5/2024, 6:19 AM
Will never understand how it can be so hard to make a Blade movie.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 9/5/2024, 6:19 AM
Conflicted. I do want a Blade movie more and D&W has definitely done its job into hyping ppl up for the character... and I do think Ali is one of the best working actors in Hollywood today. But they have been struggling to get it right five years now. I know it's very easy for all of us to claim "it shouldn't be that hard to make a vampire hunter film/execs just need to get their priorities straight" but this wouldn't have been in development hell just because of mere "incompetence".

Armor Wars is something I don't really care about but they do seem to have also planted some seeds of that in Secret Invasion and probably Ironheart... then again, the less said about the former, the better. I'm sure they can find a way of getting the real Rhody back in the Avengers films without having an entire film focus on him. The Skrulls... they have bothced them big time, who knows.

I really just want Shang-Chi 2 updates.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/5/2024, 6:23 AM
Considering how many movies are confirmed to be in the works, I think they can get away with three a year. Three's a good amount, considering each year can look quite diverse:

2/25: Captain America Brave New World (military thriller)
5/25: Thunderbolts (team-up)
7/25: Fantastic Four (60s adventure)
2/26: Blade (horror)
5/26: Avengers Doomsday (team-up)
7/26: Spider-Man 4 (street level)
5/27: Avengers Secret Wars (team-up)
7/27: Armor Wars (technology)
11/27: Shang-Chi 2 (fantasy martial arts)

That way they can just come out the gate with X-Men right away in May 2028.

