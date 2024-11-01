We Finally Have A Positive BLADE Update As New Listing Points To THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Title Change

We Finally Have A Positive BLADE Update As New Listing Points To THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Title Change

It's been a long time coming, but we may have some positive news about where things stand with the long-delayed Blade reboot. There are also rumblings that The Fantastic Four: First Steps has a new title.

By JoshWilding - Nov 01, 2024 11:11 AM EST
If you're a Blade fan, then it's fair to say the past five years haven't been the easiest. Mahershala Ali was announced as the MCU's Daywalker at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, only for the pandemic to come along the following year and delay Marvel Studios' plans for the movie.

Since then, the Blade reboot has lost various writers and directors (and even a few actors like Lanterns star Aaron Pierre). Just last month, it was finally removed from the MCU release calendar. 

We haven't been expecting it to drop in 2025, of course, but it was another blow for fans. 

On the plus side, we may finally have a positive update courtesy of scooper Daniel Richtman. Taking to X, he claimed, "[Mahershala] Ali likes the new draft and they're close to finding a director. It's the MCU film most likely to go into production next year with nothing else as close."

"So aside from the ones we already have ([Captain America: Brave New World], [Thunderbolts*], [The Fantastic Four]) it seems like [Spider-Man 4] and Blade are all that's left for this saga, other than the Avengers films."

With Spider-Man 4 likely to be a Multiversal movie, Blade would be a fitting palette cleanser to drop in that vacant November 6, 2026 slot. It's also possible we'll get it sooner than expected on February 13, 2026, particularly if Richtman's claims are close to accurate. 

In other news, following yesterday's H.E.R.B.I.E.'s story, The Fantastic Four: First Steps may have a new title. A Redditor has spotted that the puppeteer has removed the robot from his LinkedIn profile and lists the movie, not with the title announced at Comic-Con, but as Fantastic Four: First Contact

It would be strange to alter the movie's title after announcing it in San Diego, but let's face it, this wouldn't be the first time this has happened. Prior examples include Agatha All Along's many monikers, Captain America: New World Order/Captain America: Brave New World and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty/Avengers: Doomsday.

We'll see, but as filmmaker Matt Shakman and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige are both huge Trekkies, this alteration may be a nod to the 1996 Star Trek movie. 

Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

thewanderer
thewanderer - 11/1/2024, 11:36 AM
That would be a positive title change for fantastic four
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/1/2024, 11:40 AM
Uhh just call it Fantastic Four
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/1/2024, 11:50 AM
@RichardGrayson - F4nt4stic
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/1/2024, 12:11 PM
@Clintthahamster - and the sequel: 2F4n24stic.
r1g0r
r1g0r - 11/1/2024, 12:12 PM
@RichardGrayson -

Too fu¢king simple
ptick
ptick - 11/1/2024, 11:40 AM
I'm quibbling, but Kang Dynasty>Doomsday is not a title change, IMHO, it's one movie replacing another.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/1/2024, 11:40 AM
First Contact sounds WAY better.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 11/1/2024, 11:41 AM
That is a good title change. The whole Blade mess is just whatever at this point.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/1/2024, 11:42 AM
That title is so much better
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 11/1/2024, 11:43 AM
The Fantastic 4
The Fantastic Four
Fantastic 4
Fantastic Four


Pick one
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 11/1/2024, 11:45 AM
@RichardGrayson - Where's F4nt4stic F4ur 4?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/1/2024, 11:45 AM
@RichardGrayson -

Fantastic Four: First Family
Fantastic Four: Frightful Foes
Fantastic Four: Future Foundation

There you go. A proper F4 trilogy of 4 F's each, all hinting to one of the family's eras from the source material.

You're welcome, Kevin.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/1/2024, 11:58 AM
@DrReedRichards - let marvel make all marvel movies they can do no wrong people say who ever makes titles for movies have bad imagination
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/1/2024, 11:43 AM
For as spacey as it sounds, First Contact sounds a lot more omnious than First Steps, which might have also hinted to raising Franklin and Valeria.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 11/1/2024, 11:44 AM
Now that sounds like a better title, far more interesting.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/1/2024, 11:46 AM
Give BLADE his own dang movie first! Cramming him into an extended cameo of another film will not work because no one has a feel for the new actor. Let him stand on his own and get the respect from fans he deserves.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/1/2024, 11:49 AM
I wonder who the next hired hand will be lol
Spoken
Spoken - 11/1/2024, 11:54 AM
So we’re taking from Star Trek movie titles now eh 😏
Gambito
Gambito - 11/1/2024, 11:54 AM
A Star Trek title? Are you kidding me? Feige you have gone too far man 😂😂😂
Spoken
Spoken - 11/1/2024, 11:55 AM
@Gambito -Lmfao great minds think alike 😂👍
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/1/2024, 11:54 AM
Marvel ripped off Star Trek first contact for title of fantastic four like title first contact

?si=SYTHX_g2Zum2aaFW

