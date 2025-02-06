Anthony Mackie Explains How CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Prepares Sam Wilson For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Last week, we attended the global press conference for Captain America: Brave New World. Excitement for the movie among fans continues to build as that February 14 release date nears, especially with Avengers: Doomsday next up for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.

It's there we expect Sam Wilson to lead a new team of Avengers against Doctor Doom, cementing himself not only as the MCU's Captain America but a hero worthy of assembling Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Here's what Mackie told us when we asked him how Captain America: Brave New World prepares the former Falcon for what we'll see in Avengers: Doomsday next year:

"Well, this movie establishes Sam as his own being, his own entity or incarnation of Captain America. And the fact that he's never taken the serum, the fact that he's every man's Captain America, I think that'll have an effect and will pay off greatly in the future of the franchise, because he can give the perspective of the regular guy, as opposed to the super guy. And I think that's something with the character that's unique and rare and that people, you know, can gravitate to and acknowledge and see themselves in."

The press conference's moderator later asked what Mackie hopes people take away from the movie and once again pointed to Captain America: Brave New World laying the groundwork for a much bigger story.

"I feel like this movie, Brave New World, just like Captain America: The First Avenger, is that foundation, that building block to build to that next crescendo, massive moment in the MCU universe. And I just, I’m proud that we’re here at the beginning. Like, I’m proud to say that we’re that footprint that is at the beginning of that walk." "And I feel like Marvel gave me the best crew, the best script, the best cast, the best opportunity possible for us to make the best movie we could. And I’m just, I’m proud of it. Looking at all the stuff that they done before, and this being now, I’m just, I’m really proud of it."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was also on hand and shared his gratitude for the way fans have accepted Sam as the new Captain America.

"I think in many ways, the victory has already happened, but it’s that full acceptance of Sam Wilson as Captain America, right?" the executive said. "That shield has been passed and it feels like the audience knows it was passed to the right person. And I think this movie will solidify that more."

"And again, even just hearing all of the amazing cast speak today, that is all poured into this movie," Feige continued. "And it is with great enthusiasm that I’ll see all of them in person for the premiere next week."

Which heroes would you like to see Cap lead into battle against Doom next year?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.