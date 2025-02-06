Anthony Mackie Explains How CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Prepares Sam Wilson For AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY

Talking at the press conference for Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie has shared some insights into how the movie sets the stage for Sam Wilson's story to continue in Avengers: Doomsday.

By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2025 10:02 AM EST

Last week, we attended the global press conference for Captain America: Brave New World. Excitement for the movie among fans continues to build as that February 14 release date nears, especially with Avengers: Doomsday next up for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. 

It's there we expect Sam Wilson to lead a new team of Avengers against Doctor Doom, cementing himself not only as the MCU's Captain America but a hero worthy of assembling Earth's Mightiest Heroes. 

Here's what Mackie told us when we asked him how Captain America: Brave New World prepares the former Falcon for what we'll see in Avengers: Doomsday next year:

"Well, this movie establishes Sam as his own being, his own entity or incarnation of Captain America. And the fact that he's never taken the serum, the fact that he's every man's Captain America, I think that'll have an effect and will pay off greatly in the future of the franchise, because he can give the perspective of the regular guy, as opposed to the super guy. And I think that's something with the character that's unique and rare and that people, you know, can gravitate to and acknowledge and see themselves in."

The press conference's moderator later asked what Mackie hopes people take away from the movie and once again pointed to Captain America: Brave New World laying the groundwork for a much bigger story. 

"I feel like this movie, Brave New World, just like Captain America: The First Avenger, is that foundation, that building block to build to that next crescendo, massive moment in the MCU universe. And I just, I’m proud that we’re here at the beginning. Like, I’m proud to say that we’re that footprint that is at the beginning of that walk."

"And I feel like Marvel gave me the best crew, the best script, the best cast, the best opportunity possible for us to make the best movie we could. And I’m just, I’m proud of it. Looking at all the stuff that they done before, and this being now, I’m just, I’m really proud of it."

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was also on hand and shared his gratitude for the way fans have accepted Sam as the new Captain America. 

"I think in many ways, the victory has already happened, but it’s that full acceptance of Sam Wilson as Captain America, right?" the executive said. "That shield has been passed and it feels like the audience knows it was passed to the right person. And I think this movie will solidify that more."

"And again, even just hearing all of the amazing cast speak today, that is all poured into this movie," Feige continued. "And it is with great enthusiasm that I’ll see all of them in person for the premiere next week."

Which heroes would you like to see Cap lead into battle against Doom next year?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/6/2025, 10:59 AM
The movie may not make a profit but at the rate these articles are coming out I bet the CBM writers are
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 11:04 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -

Josh and Mark are definitely eating well while us peasants are struggling, getting shit movies and shows, and handing over our hard earned money for them.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/6/2025, 11:07 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - they give me prestige worldwide vibes
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/6/2025, 11:31 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - LMAO

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/6/2025, 11:00 AM
Uh huh.. sure.. he's a supporting actor in his movie lmao. If they spoil Hulk showing up then you know it's all over. This looks like FATWS season 2.. you can't fool me! Thunderbolts looks like another garbage TV show that they decided to release in theaters. Remember Moana 2 was supposed to be a Disney+ show. They're once again changing things up after DP3 but it won't help projects the majority of people don't give af about
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/6/2025, 11:38 AM
@bobevanz - agreed on this looking like FaTWS S2 and will probably stink... however i disagree and think Thunderbolts will be a good movie and enjoyable... at least much better than this movie
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 11:02 AM
It makes him more of a terrorist supporting scumbag?

Sammy
Didn't
Earn
It.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 11:10 AM
"...he can give the perspective of the regular guy, as opposed to the super guy. And I think that's something with the character that's unique and rare and that people, you know, can gravitate to and acknowledge and see themselves in."

But he doesn't look like me. Representation is important. It's important for people to have a Captain America, Ariel, MJ, Perry White, and Reed Richards who look like them. Come on Hollywood, do the right thing.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/6/2025, 11:11 AM
Hopefully this sticks the landing so that there is excitement around his leadership in DD & SW since they're doubling down on the idea.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 11:13 AM
""And I feel like Marvel gave me the best crew, the best script, the best cast, the best opportunity possible for us to make the best movie we could. And I’m just, I’m proud of it. Looking at all the stuff that they done before, and this being now, I’m just, I’m really proud of it."

*Bullshit!*
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 11:14 AM
Feige should really take a look at the comment section here and wonder then if everyone thinks the shield was passed to the right person…

Better yet don’t do that , I rather he stay away from all that BS.

Anyway i certainly already like Sam as Captain America and it seems while FaTWS was about him embracing & accepting that mantle , this will more so be about him proving himself to everyone else & cementing in the role further which I’m looking forward to!!.

User Comment Image

I hope this does and is received well , I’m rooting for it!!.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/6/2025, 11:14 AM
We have no choice but to accept him or we’re racist conservatives, its the Kamala effect
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 11:16 AM
@Matchesz -

Millions of people accept those terms.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/6/2025, 11:15 AM
""I think in many ways, the victory has already happened, but it’s that full acceptance of Sam Wilson as Captain America, right?" the executive said. "That shield has been passed and it feels like the audience knows it was passed to the right person. And I think this movie will solidify that more."

"And again, even just hearing all of the amazing cast speak today, that is all poured into this movie," Feige continued. "And it is with great enthusiasm that I’ll see all of them in person for the premiere next week.""

*More bullshit!*
YouCray04
YouCray04 - 2/6/2025, 11:24 AM
I don't understand the point of leaning into the contrast between him being a normal soldier and Steve being a super soldier if they're just going to give him a vibranium enhanced super suit. Stop trying to sell us on the differences and show us their similarities, and why Steve passed the mantle on to him. Maybe then people will actually accept him as the new Captain America, as opposed to Captain-"Not-Super-BTW"-Falcon.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/6/2025, 11:26 AM
My brother, please shut the [frick] up.

We will talk to you after next week.

For [frick]s sake
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/6/2025, 11:45 AM
User Comment Image

sorry, cuz i dont see him leading the Avengers....
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/6/2025, 11:45 AM
If Falcon Of America:So Brave New World flops at the box office, he'll remain nothing more than a sidekick.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 2/6/2025, 11:48 AM
@marvel72 - Mackie has always been a fine supporting actor.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/6/2025, 12:01 PM
@DrDReturns - Same he was great in Captain America:The Winter Soldier.
Reginator
Reginator - 2/6/2025, 11:54 AM
No interest in a preachy captain falcon.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 2/6/2025, 12:02 PM
@Reginator - Agreed. Not interested in preachy "entertainment"

