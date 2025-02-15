CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Director On Reshoots, Negative Reviews & "Others" Mentioned In Post-Credits Scene - SPOILERS

In a new interview, Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah weighs in on a number of topics relating to the movie, including the critical reception and reports of extensive reshoots...

By MarkCassidy - Feb 15, 2025 10:02 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is now in theaters, and even though the latest MCU movie looks set for a fairly strong opening weekend at the box office, the critical reception has been mostly negative (its Rotten Tomatoes score has now dropped to 50%).

One aspect of the film that has come in for the most criticism in the negative reviews is the "choppy" editing in certain sequences, as well as a sense that the plot lacks cohesiveness and a strong narrative drive. This is certainly debatable, but there have been reports of extensive reshoots and major changes being made to the story very late in the game.

While speaking with Phase Zero, director Julius Onah downplayed these reports.

"We did one period of additional photography," he told the podcast. "Which is the same on all of these movies. There are so many variables, and [additional photography] becomes essential to fine-tuning and coming up with a thing that we know audiences will love."

The filmmaker also addressed the negative reviews: "You make the best movie you can, you put it out there, and you let audiences react to it."

Audiences do seem to be getting more out of Brave New World than critics for the most part, but one thing that's been met with almost universal backlash is the movie's post-credits scene featuring Sam Wilson paying a visit to Samuel Sterns in his cell on the Raft.

The Leader makes a few vague references to some "others" that Cap and his new team of Avengers are going to have to contend with, seemingly seeing up the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

“That came together as we were also just thinking through, ‘How do you want to resolve the storyline of Samuel Sterns?’ and, ‘How do you want to tip the hat to what’s gonna potentially be coming?’” Onah explained. “I am not gonna give any spoilers on Avengers because that’s not something I would do and not something that frankly I have spoilers to give, but I will say, there are things this is teeing up, that I think are gonna be really exciting for audiences.”

Onah continued, “As we know, Captain America has historically been a leader of the Avengers and, in terms of ‘The Others’ that are coming, there’s gonna be a lot of fun possibilities that the subsequent movies can play with.”

Check out some interview snippets at the links below.

Have you been to see Brave New World yet? Let us know in the comments section, and drop back later on for our poll and spoiler discussion.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/15/2025, 10:07 AM
Bnw > d&w
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 10:14 AM
@vectorsigma -

We all know you know that's not true, Vector.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/15/2025, 10:15 AM
@vectorsigma - oh my no 😂
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/15/2025, 10:28 AM
@vectorsigma - not saying much there. Both films are creative jokes and an embarrassment to film.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/15/2025, 10:30 AM
@vectorsigma - I disagree. Dp3 was pure slapstick but I found it overall more enjoyable to sit through than this, personally. Brave New World fell apart when Sam and whatever the other dude's name is go to Stern's prison lab. Once that random fight the guards scene happened the film just never recovered for me. It started out solid though.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/15/2025, 10:31 AM
@vectorsigma - passing a razor blade through the rectum>>>>>>>>>>bnw>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>d&w>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>l&t
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/15/2025, 11:04 AM
@vectorsigma - That's not very Sigma, you crossed the line Vector
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 10:13 AM
Captain UnAmerican undercuts drama with dumb jokes, ruining dramatic moments.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 2/15/2025, 10:19 AM
"You make the best movie you can, you put it out there, and you let audiences react to it."

I give him major credit for not attacking anyone who didn't like it.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/15/2025, 10:46 AM
@TheJok3r - it's only the first weekend and the media hasn't had a chance to flat out ask yet
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 11:00 AM
@TheJok3r -

They did not make the best movie they could.

They purposefully made it bad.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 2/15/2025, 10:20 AM
I’m seeing Brave New World on Wednesday. Not particularly excited for it but one of my buds wants to see it.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/15/2025, 10:41 AM
@regularmovieguy - Looking forward to hearing your thoughts. I feel like our opinions have aligned on a few properties. Things are busy so it'll be a bit before I can check it out
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 11:05 AM
@regularmovieguy -

This is why we can't have nice things.

Why don't you guys save your money and time and watch it at home?
Vigor
Vigor - 2/15/2025, 10:27 AM
I have a feeling that if it never got out that reshoots occurred, that wouldn't be the basis for every review out there.

I read a review or two before seeing the movie. And that impacted my watching of the movie. I actively looked out for areas where things didn't gel. And I found one area that had to do with sidewinder. But it wasn't a big enough of a deal for me to drop the film from a 8/10 to a 4/10, for instance
gambgel
gambgel - 2/15/2025, 10:28 AM
The fact that Falcon and The winter soldier is ten times better than a big budget movie......... yiiikes.
Im honestly shocked. Expected much more quality on the movie. Feige and co. need to reevaluate everything about their talent approach.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/15/2025, 10:31 AM
@gambgel - odd because I feel like it directly addressed every criticism from FaTWS. Did you actually view the movie or are you judging off other people's reviews and opinions ?
gambgel
gambgel - 2/15/2025, 11:02 AM
@Vigor - I watched the movie on friday afternoon. Its was really mediocre and I just didnt care about most of the stuff happening on the movie. Unlike Falcon&TWS. The show have so much better scenes, character development and was made with more care and love.

Isaiah's role on the show was excelent. On the movie? really poor and I just didnt connnect with him this time. The cameos felt too fast and too poorly done. Its like the director and writer just didnt care about any character at all, imo.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 11:07 AM
@gambgel -

They made it bad on purpose.

As revenge against people whose political views they don't like.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/15/2025, 10:28 AM
its sad we couldnt have gotten an actual Incredible Hulk 2 with William Hurt and Edward Norton and Liv. The first movie had a lot of potential but today marvel so washed up they got Abomination sounding like Korg and Hulk being chill
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/15/2025, 10:32 AM
@Matchesz - love that film
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/15/2025, 10:29 AM
I feel like maybe interviewers are not asking the right questions & such because the issue has never been the reshoots inherently but how much they actually changed.

Feige has said before they always plan reshoots into their budgets just in case they get in their minds a better idea later on or see in test screenings if things are not working so it could even be just a sequence , a moment or more so it’s moreso how extensive these reshoots were that is the thing…

I doubt we’ll ever know for sure since it’s been just rumors or speculation for the most part (aside from the Serpent Society stuff which we know is true & Onah has talked about it) but would be nice to get a clearer picture in the future hopefully.

I do like his attitude about the reception since all they can do is just try to make the best movie they can but then it’s up to the audience to decide so kudos to him for that!!.

Anyway , I’m seeing it later today and still excited for it!!.

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/15/2025, 10:52 AM
@TheVisionary25 - From what I can tell reading all the stuff about it all it seems to be basicaly only a bit in the first act and the post Rulk battle that changed much but I could be wrong. That isn't to say there wasn't stuff filmed that didn't make it into the final cut between those two aspects and resulting editing issues where those gaps of stuff not being kept being felt but that oft happens even when there isn't changes, mostly we just don't notice unless/until told to look out for them.

I say that in there was never any word on the original Serpeant Society actors that were cut doing ANYTHING beyond one fight sequence/first act worth of filming and at the end some talk about changes if Ross dies, appears to die, goes to the raft or doesn't plus the end credit so...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/15/2025, 10:59 AM
@Apophis71 - seems like it (I did forget about the set pics we got of a funeral that seemed to be for Ross)

Plus the post credits scene may have been changed or just plain shot during that period too

I still am unsure if we were ever gonna get World War Hulks teases since that whole rights issues thing with Universal is murky to me.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/15/2025, 10:30 AM
If people don't know what's coming by now, then they're deliberately not paying attention. It's called the multiverse saga. A quick Google can explain multiverse. Plus even outside of marvel, it's been trendy to have multi verse aspects in media lately. And Deadpool and wolverine plus spiderman3 and doc strange2 made it painfully doubly clear what's happening and what's going to happen

So Sterns warning in the end credits was a big duh moment. But I felt it was to really dumb it down for those out there who don't have two brain cells to rub together

"Where are the xmen?"
"I want Tony and Steve back"
"When are we getting another avengers film?"

M'fer, it's the multiverse saga. Use your imagination. We are getting ALL of that and everything you want. Let them cook cot damn

In the words of kendo, for fukks sake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/15/2025, 10:34 AM
@Vigor - I still love how the finale of Loki S1 pretty much had laid out what the saga or atleast the Avengers films were gonna be but [frick]ers were still complaining about post EG MCU being directionless..

Just because you’re stupid doesn’t mean they didn’t have a direction!!.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/15/2025, 10:38 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I intentionally left out loki because I'm sure general audience haven't kept up equally with movies and TV shows. But you're exactly right. Loki spelled it out!

"Just because you’re stupid doesn’t mean they didn’t have a direction!!."

In the interest of natural selection, there has always been a disparity in intelligences among human populations. The smarter one became aristocrat's and dummer ones did the grunt work. And often you were born into your caste. Dumb mate with dumb and you get more dumb. Some variations here and there
Not today

Today since we have the internet, everyone has a voice. That's why we keep getting smacked in the face with dumb people. And dumb people have more influence than ever before. Someone who should metaphorically be a janitor (no offense to janitors, they do excellent work) as far as what they can contribute, can now make a username and say how they feel and influence other janitors. Then we end up with a janitor political party. It's madness. Damn internet lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/15/2025, 10:41 AM
@Vigor - it really is

The internet has some great positives like connecting people like you and me who have a common interest or love for something but I do feel nowadays the cons outweigh the pros.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/15/2025, 10:54 AM
@Vigor - Your looking down on 'janitors', even preceded by your thinly-veiled hypocrisy of 'no offense tho', is the exact reason why your side is constantly failing, and can't, or refuse to see it.

'Damn Internet' Keep deflecting the blame. "Surely, it's not the ideology, it must be that darn... *shuffles deck of cards* Internet !🤦‍♂️
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 2/15/2025, 11:04 AM
@Vigor - "it's been trendy to have multi verse aspects in media lately."

Its been 4 years of multiverse shit! "let them cook"????? 4 years and not a lick of direction in sight for the MCU. The story is a disjointed mess, and it trickles down in to everything they are putting out right now. Are we supposed to throw money at them for dogshit just so they have enough fuel to make a good X-men movie (which, if the past 4 years are any indication, will be shit)?
Vigor
Vigor - 2/15/2025, 11:05 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - I guess you didn't get the point. And that's ok. I couldn't quickly come up with a more politically correct example than janitors. I was hoping whomever read my comment focused more on the point I was trying to make than the noun janitor and could use context clues. But this is to be expected and falls in line with how there's smart and dumb out there. Appreciate you ironically proving my point ya big dumdum
supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/15/2025, 10:40 AM
this movie is fun and fine! its not perfect or the best they could have done, but its in NO WAY IN HELL A TOTAL DISASTER THESE CLOWNS ONLINE DOING A VICTORY LAP WILL MAKE YOU THINK. i had fun!!!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/15/2025, 10:42 AM
@supermanrex - the consensus is "it's mid" or "it's not that bad" so how tf does that convince people to see it. Imagine if "it was amazing" was the majority of reviews
Vigor
Vigor - 2/15/2025, 10:52 AM
@bobevanz - I enjoy movies that are "mid" to above. I consider uwe boll movies to be bad. Movies like brave new world and the flash to be mid. And movies like winter soldier to be excellent. That's my scale

Movies are just 2 hours of one's time. I don't get why we have to all be Scorsese about which movies we see. We don't do that about video games do we?

A bunch of mid games come out and people play them because they find them fun. Why are we being so prescriptive about movies as entertainment?
Just take a step back and think about that
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 11:12 AM
@supermanrex -

No one is surprised you had fun.

You give a three year old ten toys and they will have fun.

Your comrades are the clowns.

You want the truth?

You want the plain truth?

You're over.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/15/2025, 10:41 AM
If this is their best effort than they need to go back to formula. Superman has pick up shots, those didn't take 22 days. If you actually watched Brave New World, you can see how many different movies are in there. These asshats lie all the time. The eventual Forbes article will reveal the actual budget including the reshoots and marketing. If it's 180 million I'll delete my account
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 2/15/2025, 10:44 AM
They need to start investing in better directors.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/15/2025, 11:02 AM
@LilJimmy - I don’t think it was the directors. I think they need a better team of writers.
Seems like they allow AI to write a script and then they throw some of their own studio mandated ideas in after words.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/15/2025, 11:17 AM
@LilJimmy -

They need to locate all the Marxists and communists in Hollywood studios, and other mega corporations, from CEO to receptionists to electricians, and fire them.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/15/2025, 10:46 AM
If you bash the movie and haven’t seen it then you just Stu Stu stupid. If you saw it and didn’t like it, I understand. But the movie isn’t bad and it isn’t great. It’s just average like IM2, IM3, GOTGv2… this isn’t a bad movie, it just doesn’t out do the previous Captain America movies.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

