CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD - The Leader's Redesign Has Leaked Online And It's Dividing Opinions

One of Captain America: Brave New World's most divisive elements is The Leader's appearance, especially as it's not what we saw in previously released promo art. Here's a closer look at the redesign...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 14, 2025 11:02 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World revisits the events of The Incredible Hulk and, over a decade and a half after that movie was released, we finally catch up with Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns, a.k.a. The Leader.

Last month, promo art for the movie revealed a full look at his costume and character design. Wearing a trenchcoat and rocking a massive comic-accurate head - with hair and a goatee - the villain looks like the evil mastermind most fans expected and hoped to see. 

However, if you've watched Captain America: Brave New World, then you'll know that the artwork is nothing like what ended up in the final cut. 

In that, The Leader is horribly deformed after years of Gamma exposure; his head has taken on a brain-like shape and he looks almost zombified. Honestly, it's hard to describe but a closer look has leaked online which you can see here.  

Why did Marvel Studios make such a massive change to the character? These versions of The Leader look like completely different characters, so we'd imagine the previous iteration was more of the stereotypical baddie who manipulated events - including outfitting the Serpent Society with their tech - before finally unleashing Red Hulk. 

The current iteration of Sterns is a more sympathetic villain, transformed by President Ross against his will and embarking on a quest for revenge to make the Commandor in Chief pay for his actions. 

We also can't discount the possibility that, in live-action, the original design linked above simply didn't work! Either way, fans are divided on social media. Some argue that the new horror-based design is an improvement and others can't believe Marvel Studios went with that over what might have been.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/14/2025, 11:39 AM
"Dividing", who actually prefers the look they ultimately went with over that leaked promo shot?
NHartMusic
NHartMusic - 2/14/2025, 12:28 PM
@HashTagSwagg - me
Loonattakk
Loonattakk - 2/14/2025, 11:39 AM
Why would they make Leader look like that.. ?? Horrible design.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/14/2025, 11:46 AM
@Loonattakk - I mean considering a whole other look made it as far as promotional material and a funko pop that would suggest the reason being a more source accurate version wasn't well recieved in test screenings.

I get a lot of us nerds hating it but we're in the minority when it comes to ticket sales, so yes it is horrible, however TBH a good kind of horrible to go with if ditching a source accurate take on The Leader IMO but completely understand all who simply hate it too.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 2/14/2025, 11:49 AM
@Apophis71 - the MCU always had ridiculous alien designs. People were fine with that. Now suddenly they gonna have a problem with a dude with a big forehead?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/14/2025, 11:56 AM
@URCOMMENTSUCKS - The studio shouldn't have had a problem with a big forehead and seen the funko that showed they were going with that but did you READ how much bitching there was over that? Maybe they even test screened with an even BIGGER forehead in a test screening or two and was hated on even more than the promo art versions we had. Damned if you do, damned if you don't in this case with how vocal some have become and proof you can never please all or in some cases any.
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/14/2025, 11:40 AM
As someone whose been accused of being a Disney shill around these parts, let me just say, That's not great.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/14/2025, 11:40 AM
Im cool with this design...Adds more to the lackluster reveal later on. Probably should have somehow put in both designs tho. Like a past and future type of scenes
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/14/2025, 11:41 AM
The redesign was dumb, but I'm pretty sure this was because reshoots took away the original political focus. So they made him more ghoulish to create conflict between Ross and the Leader, so he can say, "Look what Ross did to me."
ThorArms
ThorArms - 2/14/2025, 11:41 AM
It's fine. Huge head would've been weird...in fact, I'm sure they tested it with that and people thought it was wack
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 2/14/2025, 11:45 AM
Honestly, what's MCU's problem? When they adapt CB villains who are supposed to be dark and serious, they do the exact opposite. But when they adapt villains who are supposed to be on the camp side of things, they make them into grimdark borefests.
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 2/14/2025, 11:46 AM
Some bitched about that promo art and now some bitch about movie's look

I prefer promo art look
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/14/2025, 11:52 AM
@GodHercules20 - Me too, the promo stuff was close enough to the comics without looking too goofy but there was so much backlash over it from nerds I'm not shocked they switched tack if non-nerds at test screenings expressed a dislike for that look too.

Guess it show Sonic type reactions don't always make things turn out better, carefull what you ask for.

As is with the narrative they went with being turned into a total freek creating gives credibility why he ends up where he does in regard to his relationship with Ross thus it is a good kind of horrible once they decided a more source accurate one wasn't well recieved.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/14/2025, 11:46 AM
To be fair it doesn't look that bad. It's a hard character to pull off in live action without looking a bit silly.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/14/2025, 11:46 AM
Woah that's ass!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/14/2025, 11:47 AM
The promo LIED. His head was not big enough. He only looked menacing in dark shots when the eyes glowed.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/14/2025, 11:54 AM
This isn't his normal look.

But for a reimagining I like it.

If Leader didn't exist before, and this character was new, he would be appreciated more.

Leader and his look are some of the best things about Captain UnAmerican.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/14/2025, 11:55 AM
The design is fine as it is , I do wish the head was more elongated but perhaps that came across as goofy originally in contrast to the film hence they changed it?.

However weren’t you yesterday saying that promo art is usually based on concept art or costume tests so perhaps the original look never made it beyond those but was stupidly used for marketing purposes.

Anyway , it seems like they went with the more deformed versions of his head that have been in the comic rather then normal (in regards to the Leader that is) versions certain artists have done.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/14/2025, 12:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - NOT that the end result looked that close to any of those even if elements of them can be picked out...

...but your selection of images kinda shows how thin the ice can be with 'make it source accurate' demands, as some characters differ so much each time they turn up what even IS source accurate cos non of us will agree on that ever :D
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/14/2025, 11:58 AM
I kinda like it 🤔 The Leaders original comic design is garbage. The McFarlan design is better, but this looks creepy. I like the more horror vibe
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/14/2025, 12:08 PM
havent seen the movie yet but couldnt help but look at this... what an absolutely f*cking TERRIBLE design. whoever said yes to that should of been fired immediately. wow.

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 2/14/2025, 12:17 PM
Terrible design they went with. Marvel has really lost its way..
Matchesz
Matchesz - 2/14/2025, 12:19 PM
I think the feedback of Modok looking goofy and should’ve been more creepier got to them so instead of another goofy looking character they went over the top in the other direction. I appreciate the eyes and how creepy he does look but his head should’ve at least been bigger
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/14/2025, 12:24 PM
@Matchesz - yeah, man. His noggin was bigger than that when he fell down at the end of Incredible Hulk.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/14/2025, 12:22 PM
Movie tanked once they went to the Leader's base of operations.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 2/14/2025, 12:23 PM
So they released some promo art of a design they didn’t use?! Nice.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/14/2025, 12:27 PM
They make comic book movies without using any inspiration FROM THE COMIC BOOKS. Ugly af

