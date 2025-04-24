CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD BTS Photos Reveal Original Leader Makeup Design (And It's SO Much Better)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD BTS Photos Reveal Original Leader Makeup Design (And It's SO Much Better)

We finally have a proper look at The Leader's original design in Captain America: Brave New World thanks to some new makeup photos, and we're sure you'll agree that this is so much better. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Apr 24, 2025 03:04 PM EST

Even with Thunderbolts* just days away from arriving in theaters, Captain America: Brave New World's reshoots remain a subject of great interest and debate among fans. There must be a reason Kevin Feige felt the movie needed to be taken back to the drawing board, but what we got was still hit-or-miss.

Among the many alterations was The Leader's appearance. That was altered significantly during additional photography, something confirmed by promo art and an officially released Funko Pop, neither of which looked anything like what ended up on screen.

The comic-accurate large head was swapped out for the sympathy-inducing deformed look we got in Captain America: Brave New World's final cut. While that might have worked better from a storytelling perspective, it failed to do the comics justice and has been widely criticised by fans. 

Thanks to Blue Whale Studios, we finally have a first look at Tim Blake Nelson's pre-reshoot version of The Leader...and it is so much better. 

"The nature of filmmaking asks us to adapt—to respond with creativity rather than react with attachment," the company said on Instagram. 

"We were originally brought on to design and apply the practical makeup for The Leader on the incomparable Tim Blake Nelson in Captain America: Brave New World. As often happens in film, the story evolved, and during reshoots, the creative direction shifted. Our version was ultimately not used in the final cut."

"Still, we remain incredibly proud of the work we created," they add. "Drawing inspiration from the original comic book art, we developed a look that felt both grounded and iconic—true to the source while achieving a refined, natural realism. Technically, we were thrilled with how lightweight and comfortable the final makeup was for the actor—an achievement made possible by the dedication of an extraordinary team."

"Even when the work doesn’t reach the screen, its impact lives on—in the process, the passion, and the people behind it. We’re honored to have played a part in this chapter of the Marvel legacy," Blue Whale Studios concluded.

It's a tremendous shame that this take on The Leader never made it to the big screen. Yes, the original Samuel Sterns was more of a mastermind than a victim, but the brain-like skull, glowing eye, and zombie-like face were arguably the worst possible direction to take the villain in, regardless of how much his arc changed.

Check out this alternate take on Captain America: Brave New World's Leader in the Instagram gallery below. 

In Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World is now available on Digital and arrives on Blu-ray starting May 13.

LordMushu
LordMushu - 4/24/2025, 3:21 PM
Dear god is that so much better. Like WTH lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/24/2025, 3:22 PM
you wanna spoil this movie to?
narrow290
narrow290 - 4/24/2025, 3:23 PM
I didn't hate the Leader in Cap 4. love the actor and I hope he gets another shot at the role
CaptainTriip
CaptainTriip - 4/24/2025, 3:24 PM
Way better. They probly got test screening feedback. Suits gonna suit.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/24/2025, 3:25 PM
Why oh why didn’t they use this version. This alone could have turned this movie around.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 4/24/2025, 3:27 PM
my guess they wanted the body horror from Al Ewing's hulk
User Comment Image
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/24/2025, 3:29 PM
Significantly better but it wouldn't have saved how bad the character was
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/24/2025, 3:35 PM
I don’t quite understand besides the lack of elongated cranium what exactly was so bad about the new look?.

I liked the almost zombie like deformed visage since imo it worked in further justifying Sterns anger & desire for revenge against Ross even moreso for making him like this after repeated exposures to Gamma Radiation.

Yes , it’s not classically “comic accurate” but the Leaders look even in the comics has evolved at various points aswell.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

That does look pretty good though so kudos to them but does make me wonder what caused the shift in story and thus creative direction for the look aswell?

The only thing I can think of is perhaps it may not have been a revenge mission initially but they turned it into that to further emphasize Ross’s arc of change in the film.

Anyway , I thought Sterns was alright in BNW but I do hope we see him again in the future!!.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/24/2025, 3:36 PM
How on earth did they [frick] this up?

I mean, how could they take one of the Hulk's most formidable enemies and not give him close-to-comic-book design?

The [frick]ing truth is, they just don’t [frick]ing care about the Hulk at all. We're lucky if we even get to see Red Hulk for five minutes!

They turned the strongest superhero into a [frick]ing joke. They couldn't even give him a decent revenge fight with Thanos; instead, they made him look like a [frick]ing bitch nerd.

Now we know how they managed to [frick] this up.

For [frick]s sake!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/24/2025, 3:40 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - Blame Paramount. Marvel's not going to devote a lot of screen time to develop a character that they can't use in a solo feature.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/24/2025, 3:44 PM
@Clintthahamster - Paramount?? Do you mean Universal?
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 4/24/2025, 3:50 PM
I like both.
dracula
dracula - 4/24/2025, 3:53 PM
Think they could have went somewhere in the middle

Neither os what his head was looking like when we saw the blood get in back in incredible hulk

