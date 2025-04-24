CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD BTS Photos Reveal Original Leader Makeup Design (And It's SO Much Better)

Even with Thunderbolts* just days away from arriving in theaters, Captain America: Brave New World's reshoots remain a subject of great interest and debate among fans. There must be a reason Kevin Feige felt the movie needed to be taken back to the drawing board, but what we got was still hit-or-miss.

Among the many alterations was The Leader's appearance. That was altered significantly during additional photography, something confirmed by promo art and an officially released Funko Pop, neither of which looked anything like what ended up on screen.

The comic-accurate large head was swapped out for the sympathy-inducing deformed look we got in Captain America: Brave New World's final cut. While that might have worked better from a storytelling perspective, it failed to do the comics justice and has been widely criticised by fans.

Thanks to Blue Whale Studios, we finally have a first look at Tim Blake Nelson's pre-reshoot version of The Leader...and it is so much better.

"The nature of filmmaking asks us to adapt—to respond with creativity rather than react with attachment," the company said on Instagram.

"We were originally brought on to design and apply the practical makeup for The Leader on the incomparable Tim Blake Nelson in Captain America: Brave New World. As often happens in film, the story evolved, and during reshoots, the creative direction shifted. Our version was ultimately not used in the final cut."

"Still, we remain incredibly proud of the work we created," they add. "Drawing inspiration from the original comic book art, we developed a look that felt both grounded and iconic—true to the source while achieving a refined, natural realism. Technically, we were thrilled with how lightweight and comfortable the final makeup was for the actor—an achievement made possible by the dedication of an extraordinary team."

"Even when the work doesn’t reach the screen, its impact lives on—in the process, the passion, and the people behind it. We’re honored to have played a part in this chapter of the Marvel legacy," Blue Whale Studios concluded.

It's a tremendous shame that this take on The Leader never made it to the big screen. Yes, the original Samuel Sterns was more of a mastermind than a victim, but the brain-like skull, glowing eye, and zombie-like face were arguably the worst possible direction to take the villain in, regardless of how much his arc changed.

Check out this alternate take on Captain America: Brave New World's Leader in the Instagram gallery below.

In Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World is now available on Digital and arrives on Blu-ray starting May 13.