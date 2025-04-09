CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Deleted Scene Reveals First Meeting Between President Ross And Isaiah Bradley

Captain America: Brave New World's Digital and Blu-ray release will include only three deleted scenes, and the second of them has now been released.

Taking us back to the White House, President Thaddeus Ross meets Isaiah Bradley for the first time and expresses regret over how the country treated him. Bradley seems willing to listen and acknowledges that those decisions weren't made on the General's watch.

As fun as it is to see these two screen icons like Harrison Ford and Carl Lumbly do their thing, the sequence wouldn't have added much to Captain America: Brave New World. With that in mind, it's no great surprise to learn it was cut.

We still don't know how much changed during reshoots, so perhaps Ross once expressed doubt about why the seemingly friendly Isaiah would later try to assassinate him. It's also worth pointing out that in an earlier cut, the Super Soldier was meant to suit up to help fight Red Hulk.

Sabra was also supposed to be part of that battle, though the decision was made to focus solely on Sam Wilson taking down the rampaging Commander-in-Chief.

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World deleted scene along with a full list of bonus features below.

In Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Deleted Scenes:

A Heartfelt Thanks – President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions.

The Mission – Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring.

Stick Around – President Ross extends an apology and an unexpected invitation to Isaiah.

Special Features:

Assuming the Mantle – Ever since his high-flying debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam's past, present, and potential future in the MCU.

Old Scores, New Scars – Brave New World finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they're brought to life.

Gag Reel – Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World.

Audio Commentary – Listen to Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau talk about the film

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on Digital on April 15 before hitting Blu-ray on May 13.