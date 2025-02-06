CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Confirms Adamantium Introduction Will Lead To Project X & Wolverine

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Confirms Adamantium Introduction Will Lead To Project X & Wolverine

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah confirms that the movie sets the stage for Adamantium to be a huge part of the MCU moving forward, including future plans for Project X and Wolverine.

By JoshWilding - Feb 06, 2025 06:02 AM EST
In Eternals, the Celestial Tiamut began emerging from the Earth but was stopped by the titular superhero team when they decided to save the planet they'd spent millennia watching over.

While some of the Eternals were taken from Earth by Arishem for their role in Tiamut's demise, the rest set off in search of their missing friends. The movie wasn't a critical or commercial hit and there's currently no indication we'll see their story continue in the MCU. 

However, "Tiamut Island" will return in Captain America: Brave New World where we'll learn the Celestial's remains are the source of Adamantium on the Sacred Timeline. 

Talking to Screen Rant, filmmaker Julius Onah addressed the difference between Adamantium and Vibranium, confirming the plan is for it to one day be part of Project X and the creation of Wolverine. 

"Adamantium is much more durable. Adamantium is not like Vibranium, which can absorb kinetic energy. Adamantium, as we know, will eventually be a part of Project X. It will eventually be a part the story of Wolverine. So Adamantium now becomes this resource that could change the world in a way that's very different because Vibranium is something that is really under the purview of the Wakandans. This is why it becomes an amazing geopolitical football in our film."

"But also what's so great about the MCU is it's an opportunity to take things that are iconic from publishing and find a way to reimagine them for this universe in a way that could be really exciting. And because we haven't had mutants in the past, because we haven't had Adamantium, it became such a fun way to surprise audiences with a new sort of vision of what it could be."

"And I'm just still pinching myself that I get to have the movie that introduces Red Hulk, that introduces Aamantium, that introduces Serpent Society. It is fun for me as a geek, and I think it's going to be a blast for all audiences when they go see this movie."

In the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, it's widely believed we're getting a minor reset which will make it so that the X-Men are already established (removing the need for an origin story). 

However, while Wolverine will likely already exist, Marvel Studios could be plotting a completely fresh start for the character which will see him get those Adamantium claws in the present day before being discovered by the X-Men...for many fans, Logan not being in that first X-Men movie wouldn't be a bad thing given how much screentime he's had in the past.

As things stand, it's hard to say how what came before Secret Wars will eventually tie into what we see afterwards. What are your hopes for Adamantium in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/6/2025, 6:16 AM
Admamtium has nothing to do whit Wolverim
SDCA27
SDCA27 - 2/6/2025, 6:47 AM
@Malatrova15 - James Gunn is destroying Batman and guy Gardner’s hair. I mean who is in charge of
This dcmcu. Oh the horror
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/6/2025, 6:19 AM
fun fact:
wolverine ate an apple on the set of the wolverine
User Comment Image
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 2/6/2025, 6:25 AM
He didn’t really confirm anything, he just relayed that obviously it’s tied to Wolverines story…
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 6:39 AM
@CerealKiller1 - yeah

He’s pretty much just describing its relation to Wolverine in the comics.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/6/2025, 6:27 AM
The director will say all the geeky stuff to entice the fanboys to see this only to end up being hollow words.

Avengers, Wolverine, Adamantium, Hulk. All the things we love from pre phase 4 and the comics are already mentioned.

Cant they market the movie on their supposed actual merits?
RedFury
RedFury - 2/6/2025, 7:03 AM
@vectorsigma - lol come on man...

Not every single thing that comes out of an actor/director/writer/etc is about promotion. Sometimes these people just like to chat about the project they worked on, and what it could possibly lead to in the future. Have you never been excited about something you've made before? And have you never gushed about it when someone showed some interest?

If the movie sucks it sucks. But don't get angry when the folks who created it are actually excited about it and want others to see it. If I make a piece of art, you better believe I'm going to tell everyone about it, and I have a feeling you would to, no?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 2/6/2025, 7:18 AM
@vectorsigma - like adding hashtags in the video description
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 2/6/2025, 6:34 AM
So we're gettin a new Wolvie ontop of yellow and blue suit Jackman ....now that I like!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 6:46 AM
Cool!!.

Since Adamantium will be introduced in this thus confirming likely that the MCU Wolverine (if/when we get him) likely doesn’t have the metal claws right now , I have an idea how you could introduce him down the line…

You could have the X-Men be sent to go after this supposed feral man in the wilderness which we realize early on is Logan who has just gone through the Weapon X program and has lost his memory so he’s eventually calmed down and taken in by Professor X and the rest.

User Comment Image
MurfDyson
MurfDyson - 2/6/2025, 6:53 AM
Here's to him delivering the goods/ sticking the landing because apparently a lot is riding on Cap 4 being a success.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/6/2025, 6:56 AM
@MurfDyson - Amen!!

I’m rooting for it and hope it succeeds.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 2/6/2025, 7:02 AM
It’s funny because this concept was clearly put together with the intent to serve as an introdocution to Wolverine in our MCU down-the-line. Then deadpool & wolverine got thrown out together quickly as a cash grab (a good one may I add) and now this reference in Cap4 feels highly irrelevant and much less exciting. We now already know who our MCU Wolverine will be for the forseesbke future, and plot twist, it’s the only one we’ve ever known.

