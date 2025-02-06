CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Confirms Adamantium Introduction Will Lead To Project X & Wolverine

In Eternals, the Celestial Tiamut began emerging from the Earth but was stopped by the titular superhero team when they decided to save the planet they'd spent millennia watching over.

While some of the Eternals were taken from Earth by Arishem for their role in Tiamut's demise, the rest set off in search of their missing friends. The movie wasn't a critical or commercial hit and there's currently no indication we'll see their story continue in the MCU.

However, "Tiamut Island" will return in Captain America: Brave New World where we'll learn the Celestial's remains are the source of Adamantium on the Sacred Timeline.

Talking to Screen Rant, filmmaker Julius Onah addressed the difference between Adamantium and Vibranium, confirming the plan is for it to one day be part of Project X and the creation of Wolverine.

"Adamantium is much more durable. Adamantium is not like Vibranium, which can absorb kinetic energy. Adamantium, as we know, will eventually be a part of Project X. It will eventually be a part the story of Wolverine. So Adamantium now becomes this resource that could change the world in a way that's very different because Vibranium is something that is really under the purview of the Wakandans. This is why it becomes an amazing geopolitical football in our film." "But also what's so great about the MCU is it's an opportunity to take things that are iconic from publishing and find a way to reimagine them for this universe in a way that could be really exciting. And because we haven't had mutants in the past, because we haven't had Adamantium, it became such a fun way to surprise audiences with a new sort of vision of what it could be." "And I'm just still pinching myself that I get to have the movie that introduces Red Hulk, that introduces Aamantium, that introduces Serpent Society. It is fun for me as a geek, and I think it's going to be a blast for all audiences when they go see this movie."

In the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU, it's widely believed we're getting a minor reset which will make it so that the X-Men are already established (removing the need for an origin story).

However, while Wolverine will likely already exist, Marvel Studios could be plotting a completely fresh start for the character which will see him get those Adamantium claws in the present day before being discovered by the X-Men...for many fans, Logan not being in that first X-Men movie wouldn't be a bad thing given how much screentime he's had in the past.

As things stand, it's hard to say how what came before Secret Wars will eventually tie into what we see afterwards. What are your hopes for Adamantium in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section below.

