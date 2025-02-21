CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On How He Convinced Liv Tyler To Return As Betty Ross - SPOILERS

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah explains how he managed to convince Liv Tyler to return as The Incredible Hulk's Betty Ross after she had taken a step back from acting...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 21, 2025 06:02 AM EST

Liv Tyler returned as Betty Ross for Captain America: Brave New World, but it sounds like her involvement with the project was far from guaranteed.

Tyler only made a single appearance as the daughter of General "Thunderbolt" Ross in The Incredible Hulk, as most of the 2008 film's supporting characters fell by the wayside after Mark Ruffalo took over from Edward Norton as Bruce Banner.

However, after the late William Hurt's return as the general in Civil War was followed by Tim Roth (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Tim Blake Nelson (who also features in Brave New Word), speculation started to mount that it may only be a matter of time before Tyler followed suit.

Spoilers follow.

Previous rumors claimed that Betty would only show up for the movie's mid-credits scene, but she actually appeared right at the end of the film as she pays a visit to her estranged father (Harrison Ford) in his cell on the Raft. It's a very brief scene (some feel Tyler was "wasted"), but the father/daughter reunion does give the moment some emotional heft.

While speaking to Collider, director Julius Onah revealed that convincing Tyler to reprise her role was no easy task, since she had decided to step away from acting several years ago.

“She had taken a bit of a step back from acting, focusing on other things in her life, and she's such an incredible human being. But I just went and did a Zoom and had a very honest conversation with her, like I did with every other actor who was going to become involved, as to emotionally and thematically what this movie was trying to accomplish and why I thought it would be worth their time and their talents. Luckily, she responded.”

“It was right during the development process," he added. "I think I had the Zoom with her probably in early 2023 because it takes time to make a deal and prep and all that other stuff. So, it had to be well in advance so that if for some reason it wasn’t going to work out, whether scheduling or whatnot, we would have the opportunity to make another choice or decision.”

Will we see Tyler's Betty Ross in the MCU again at some point? One would assume there are future plans for Ford's Red Hulk, so we'd say it's a strong possibility.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens is now in theaters.

ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/21/2025, 6:44 AM
As far as tidbits of trivia go that is a pretty pretty pretty boring one.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/21/2025, 6:45 AM
Which I guess is in keeping with the movie. Carry on.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/21/2025, 7:14 AM
@ObserverIO - oooh early morning snark. Nice
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 2/21/2025, 6:53 AM
You mean besides the money?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 7:01 AM
Even though I felt Tyler’s Betty was just alright in TIH , it was nice to see & hear her again in the film as she only had a couple of scenes.

It did give BNW some of its emotional heft imo and was a nice conclusion to Ross’s arc in the film…

Also for someone who hadn’t acted in 5 years , Tyler did well with the material she had.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 2/21/2025, 7:21 AM
@TheVisionary25 - since we heard tyler's voice towards the middle of the movie on the phone. I was certain that the way Captain America was going to calm red hulk down was with betty ross, showing up at the cherry blossom park to talk ross down black widow talked banner down the same way. But I guess that would have been the more boring way to end the movie. Even if it fit well thematically
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 7:25 AM
@Vigor - good point

It didn’t come to my mind but I did like the resolution as it was too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/21/2025, 7:30 AM
@Vigor - also I just made the connection that Ross scapegoated Sterns as he did Banner aswell to cover his own failures since he sent Blonsky after Banner.

It adds a bit more to the discussion in the film of him having changed or not if he just repeats old habits.
NodrickStripson
NodrickStripson - 2/21/2025, 7:17 AM
I think the director needs to have a zoom meeting with everyone to explain “emotionally and thematically what this movie was trying to accomplish”
Because I have no fvcking clue .

While he’s at it he can explain why he thought it would be worth anyones time.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/21/2025, 7:19 AM
It didn’t event look like she was there. Something was off. Like they copy and pasted her face on a body double
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 2/21/2025, 7:21 AM
Im glad they brought her back.

She was a very sweet Betty Ross and I’m curious how’d she’d do in a movie with Ruffalo.

She had chemistry with Norton but I can’t picture her with Ruffalo for some reason
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/21/2025, 7:29 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - Brought her back for 0.2 seconds, a blink and you’ll miss cameo. 🤦🏿‍♂️
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/21/2025, 7:29 AM
we call it money

