CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Reveals Why Seth Rollins And The Serpent Society Were Cut

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah has revealed why Seth Rollins and the Serpent Society were cut from the movie, suggesting it came down to the team not fitting the story's tone...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2025 07:02 AM EST
Source: ComicBook.com

Some of the first Captain America: Brave New World set photos showed Sam Wilson - in his updated suit - squaring off with the Serpent Society. WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was among the actors spotted and we later heard they'd all have either physical or cybernetic enhancements. 

The prevailing theory was that The Leader must have outfitted the group with their weapons. However, during reshoots, Marvel Studios ditched Rollins and the team. Rachel Leighton's Diamondback might have made the cut, though the villains have been dropped in preference of Giancarlo Esposito's Sidewinder (leaving the door open to him assembling the team elsewhere).

ComicBook.com recently caught up with Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah and asked him to explain the decision to make such a major change to the movie. 

"You know, when you’re taking characters like Serpent Society from publishing, who, as you know, are individuals dressed up as snakes and have snake adjacent powers, you’re always iterating and trying to figure out the version that totally works best in a movie like this," Onah said. "I love Seth, Seth’s incredible."

"But as we were evolving and we knew we had an additional photography period, just one that we did early on in the process that’s planned," the filmmaker continued. "We were trying to figure out, ‘Hey, who’s somebody that can bring a very specific kind of gravitas that works with this tone.’ And when Giancarlo became available, it was such a no brainer."

"I have a very particular history with him. He’s iconic for working with Spike Lee. I interned with Spike Lee when I was 19 years old."

"And of course, fans have been fan-casting him for a long time in the MCU. So it’s really about making sure that all the elements worked in the grounded tone and vision that I have for this film," Onah added. "And as we evolved and iterated, Giancarlo just made sense. And what a blessing to have in this film."

In other words, while the Serpent Society was considered a suitable threat for Captain America in an earlier version of Brave New World, that changed as the movie evolved and it appears they no longer fit the tone Onah was aiming for. 

We're not sure why they couldn't be included in a story which includes Red Hulk, but Marvel Studios must have watched the footage and decided something about it wasn't working (this is far from the biggest change made to an MCU movie over the years and, without those set photos, we'd have never known). 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/5/2025, 7:29 AM
Survey Says Audiences Are Excited for Captain America: Brave New World

Despite lower presale numbers, audience Anticipation for Brave New World remains high. Early polling and social media trends indicate strong interest in the movie, particularly due to its more grounded approach.

Fans have long praised Captain America: The Winter Soldier for its blend of superhero action and political thriller elements, and Brave New World seems to be following a similar path.

If Captain America: Brave New World gets Solid Rotten Tomatoes Critics Reviews and Score, it will turn the 95 million plus weekend 110 million plus weekend.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/5/2025, 8:17 AM
@AllsGood - where do you copy and paste your posts from?
RaddRider
RaddRider - 2/5/2025, 8:31 AM
@TheFinestSmack - ChatGPT
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 2/5/2025, 7:29 AM
Save them for Luke Cage and iron fist
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/5/2025, 7:36 AM
The Serum turns Jerks and Bullies into even Bigger Jerks and Bullies.

The Serum is Dangerous Mentally and Physically even to Steve Rogers had lifelong affect. First Steve Rogers is the ONLY one that don't lose his mind. But even still made Steve Rogers lived way past his normal life expectancy.

Sam chose NOT to do that wants to live Normal Life. Sam wants to die when it's his time.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/5/2025, 7:36 AM
"we had an additional photography"

So this is what you call making a new movie out of an old one if its within a few months, lolz
MosquitoFarmer
MosquitoFarmer - 2/5/2025, 7:37 AM
So, someone(s) had a very expensive idea that didn't work out right and now the project is still in salvaging efforts...
NickScryer
NickScryer - 2/5/2025, 7:47 AM
I guess they figured a senile old man is an appropriate foe for this version of Captain America.

God, what a shit show.
AC1
AC1 - 2/5/2025, 7:51 AM
@NickScryer - An old man who also happens to be the leader of the most powerful country on the planet, with the biggest military on the planet, and can turn into a giant red rage monster? Shit, I'd say that's a pretty big foe for most superheroes!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/5/2025, 7:55 AM
I mean if they can find out a way to make Batroc The Leaper work I'm sure they could've figured out a way to make the Serpent Society not come off so silly and more formidable. Regardless, I'm not gonna complain that Esposito gets more focus🤷🏾‍♂️
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/5/2025, 8:05 AM
maybe "they" just were not a strong enough villain. I mean really its kind of a dumb sounding team to do it the way it is in the source material. Not everything in comics can/should be adapted for the movies. Some things just cant work. This is why we had a shit MODOK, no AIM, shit Adam Warlock. Oh and not forgetting the Spidey villains that got screwed up.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/5/2025, 8:18 AM
@AgentofSH1ELD - it's even funnier because when they announced Cap 3 at comic con, it was "Captain America: Serpent Society" and then Fiege was like, "Just kidding!" And the words CIVIL WAR replaced Serpent Society. Even back then it was seen as a joke.
mountainman
mountainman - 2/5/2025, 8:08 AM
I’m sure it’s less to do with them being bad villains and more to do with them being more heavily integrated into the first cut of the movie that got majorly overhauled.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/5/2025, 8:14 AM
"And of course, fans have been fan-casting him for a long time in the MCU."

Yeah...but as a GOOD character. Not a c-tier throwaway villain.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/5/2025, 8:37 AM
I know some are not gonna believe the director of the film itself because nowadays , the narratives they have built in their heads are stronger to them but I can buy this…

If the original rumor of how the Serpent Society’s abilities were gonna be translated were true in that they would have augmented tattoos & such then I could see how that may not have translated well on screen or fit the movie tonally hence the pivot via reshoots to Giancarlo’s Sidewinder etc.

Basically they thought they had landed on an idea for this group that could work but likely once they watched the original version back , they realized it didn’t really hence decided to overhaul them and reshoot that portion of the film.

Anyway , hopefully it works within the film itself since I think it looks good & want it to succeed!!.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/5/2025, 8:46 AM
they dleted him because Seth Rollins would stomp falcon into the dirt and stick his wings up his a55 PG13 style

