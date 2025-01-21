CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD ESPN Promo Sees Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Leap Into Action

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD ESPN Promo Sees Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Leap Into Action

We're just a few weeks away from Captain America: Brave New World's arrival in theaters and in a special sneak peek shared by ESPN, we see the villainous Red Hulk leaping into action against Sam Wilson.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 21, 2025 08:01 AM EST

During yesterday evening's College Football National Championship game, a special Captain America: Brave New World sneak peek was shown. Marvel Studios is pulling out all the stops to raise awareness about the movie and, while it hasn't been officially released, a low-res recording has now found its way online.

We're not sure how the quality is quite this bad in 2025 (perhaps the person is still using a cell phone from the mid-2000s) but there's a great shot in the final 10 seconds or so of Red Hulk leaping into battle against Sam Wilson. 

Hopefully, an HD version of this teaser will eventually be released but it's clear now that Marvel Studios doesn't want to show too much from that final battle between Captain America and the rampaging Commander in Chief.

In a recent interview, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding explained the approach to bringing the villain to life on screen. "The Red Hulk in the comics is not entirely a monster. He has more of a human personality to him," he said. "So, we're trying to create something that felt a little bit more human to match Ross's personality."

"They do exist, yes," Meinerding said of artwork featuring Red Hulk with a mustache. "We're trying to make him stand a little bit more upright and have a bigger, broader chest and feel a little bit different and maybe slightly more intimidating through his more athletic posture. [Harrison Ford has] got one of the most identifiable faces in cinema history."

You can watch this new Captain America: Brave New World promo in the player below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD International Poster Pits Sam Wilson Against The Rampaging Red Hulk
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD International Poster Pits Sam Wilson Against The Rampaging Red Hulk
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Ticket Pre-Sales Ahead Of THE MARVELS But Behind ANT-MAN 3
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Ticket Pre-Sales Ahead Of THE MARVELS But Behind ANT-MAN 3

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Vigor
Vigor - 1/21/2025, 8:49 AM
I've got my tickets. Excited for some good action
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/21/2025, 8:51 AM
I love how all the Gus footage they've shown is just him walking around an empty car park with a gun, did all the reshoots they did with him not include any interaction with the main actors? or is it just gonna be edited to make it look like they were on set together
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/21/2025, 9:00 AM
Bring on the Hulk(s)

User Comment Image
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 1/21/2025, 9:02 AM
Red Hulk would make for a nice thinly veiled metaphor but I just can't see past the prior military service. We've settled for orange and bone spurs, but gosh darn it we sure owned those libs!!!
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/21/2025, 9:07 AM
Anthony Mackie Says Multiple Hulks Appear in CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has just revealed a Big Plot point in the movie during an interview with Entertainment Weekly at Comic-Con.

As he was talking about the movie, the actor mentioned that multiple Hulks will appear in the film! We already knew that Harrison Ford’s President Ross would transform into the Red Hulk, but now we can expect to see more Hulks.

Mackie said: "The events of Hulk and his film don't pertain to this movie at all, and when he shows up, not Red Hulk, the other Hulk- there are multiple Hulks..."

READ HERE

https://geektyrant.com/news/anthony-mackie-says-multiple-hulks-appear-in-captain-america-brave-new-world#:~:text=Captain%20America%3A%20Brave%20New%20World%20star%20Anthony%20Mackie,that%20multiple%20Hulks%20will%20appear%20in%20the%20film%21

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder