CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD ESPN Promo Sees Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Leap Into Action

During yesterday evening's College Football National Championship game, a special Captain America: Brave New World sneak peek was shown. Marvel Studios is pulling out all the stops to raise awareness about the movie and, while it hasn't been officially released, a low-res recording has now found its way online.

We're not sure how the quality is quite this bad in 2025 (perhaps the person is still using a cell phone from the mid-2000s) but there's a great shot in the final 10 seconds or so of Red Hulk leaping into battle against Sam Wilson.

Hopefully, an HD version of this teaser will eventually be released but it's clear now that Marvel Studios doesn't want to show too much from that final battle between Captain America and the rampaging Commander in Chief.

In a recent interview, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding explained the approach to bringing the villain to life on screen. "The Red Hulk in the comics is not entirely a monster. He has more of a human personality to him," he said. "So, we're trying to create something that felt a little bit more human to match Ross's personality."

"They do exist, yes," Meinerding said of artwork featuring Red Hulk with a mustache. "We're trying to make him stand a little bit more upright and have a bigger, broader chest and feel a little bit different and maybe slightly more intimidating through his more athletic posture. [Harrison Ford has] got one of the most identifiable faces in cinema history."

You can watch this new Captain America: Brave New World promo in the player below.

Sneak Peek of Captain America: Brave New World Aired During College Football Championship!#captainamericabravenewworld pic.twitter.com/1pr8fJtTyK — Mcu Master (@Mcu_Master01) January 21, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.