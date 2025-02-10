CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Extended TV Spot Features Familiar MCU Location And Red Hulk Smashing Cap

Captain America: Brave New World didn't get a "Big Game" TV spot during yesterday's Super Bowl (how are we feeling today Kansas City Chiefs fans?) but an extended minute-long preview has just been released by Marvel Studios.

In that, we return to a familiar MCU location: The Raft. Sam Wilson is no stranger to the underwater prison after being locked up there during the events of Captain America: Civil War, but why does it return in this movie? We'll have to wait and see.

While much of the footage showcased here is familiar, there are some awesome scenes showing Red Hulk smashing Sam Wilson. The villain rains down blows on the MCU's new Captain America, though the former Falcon's Vibranium suit does appear to be offering the hero some protection.

Joaquin Torres, who takes over as The Falcon, also appears and, in a recent interview with Screen Rant, Danny Ramirez shared some insights into the dynamic between Sam and his sidekick.

"Steve and Sam see each other I think more of that Sam was a counselor and Steve was frozen in time. And so there's inherently a different dynamic within their maturity and the things they've done in their individual paths, whereas there's a more of a mentor-mentee element within Sam and Joaquin. I think that there's a clear difference of just what they bring to the table in that regard. And I think Joaquin has more of this eager energy to prove himself. And that inherently, I think makes that dynamic a little bit more like, 'Let me prove it to you that I'm worthy.'" "Whereas there's more, it felt like Steve and Sam were a little bit more with their feet on the ground, eye to eye. Whereas here, I think there is a little brother, big brother dynamic. And so I was kind of just leaning into that because in the comics you get to feel that you feel Joaquin's youthfulness and how much of a little hot shot he thinks he is and how badass he thinks he is." "I was like, all right, lemme capture that and put it into this character. I think that'll put us in some really interesting predicaments. He's going to be overly eager in moments where who knows maybe you shouldn't be. I think that dynamic is where I think it adds the burden of responsibility to Sam where he ends up caring for this guy and has to also take care of him. And so it builds this different dynamic for sure."

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World TV spot in the players below.

Everything is on the line. This Friday, the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrives. Get tickets now for Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld and experience it in IMAX. https://t.co/cIiKY5GuT5 pic.twitter.com/ffy7etU5Sb — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 10, 2025 Experience the epic showdown in IMAX.



See Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld in theaters this Friday. Get tickets: https://t.co/cIiKY5GuT5 pic.twitter.com/Bl3zBsjLnS — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 10, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.