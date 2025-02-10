CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Extended TV Spot Features Familiar MCU Location And Red Hulk Smashing Cap

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Extended TV Spot Features Familiar MCU Location And Red Hulk Smashing Cap

Marvel Studios has shared a new minute-long teaser for Captain America: Brave New World showcasing our return to a familiar MCU location, Sam Wilson's fight with Red Hulk, and the new Falcon. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 10, 2025 02:02 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World didn't get a "Big Game" TV spot during yesterday's Super Bowl (how are we feeling today Kansas City Chiefs fans?) but an extended minute-long preview has just been released by Marvel Studios.

In that, we return to a familiar MCU location: The Raft. Sam Wilson is no stranger to the underwater prison after being locked up there during the events of Captain America: Civil War, but why does it return in this movie? We'll have to wait and see. 

While much of the footage showcased here is familiar, there are some awesome scenes showing Red Hulk smashing Sam Wilson. The villain rains down blows on the MCU's new Captain America, though the former Falcon's Vibranium suit does appear to be offering the hero some protection.

Joaquin Torres, who takes over as The Falcon, also appears and, in a recent interview with Screen Rant, Danny Ramirez shared some insights into the dynamic between Sam and his sidekick. 

"Steve and Sam see each other I think more of that Sam was a counselor and Steve was frozen in time. And so there's inherently a different dynamic within their maturity and the things they've done in their individual paths, whereas there's a more of a mentor-mentee element within Sam and Joaquin. I think that there's a clear difference of just what they bring to the table in that regard. And I think Joaquin has more of this eager energy to prove himself. And that inherently, I think makes that dynamic a little bit more like, 'Let me prove it to you that I'm worthy.'"

"Whereas there's more, it felt like Steve and Sam were a little bit more with their feet on the ground, eye to eye. Whereas here, I think there is a little brother, big brother dynamic. And so I was kind of just leaning into that because in the comics you get to feel that you feel Joaquin's youthfulness and how much of a little hot shot he thinks he is and how badass he thinks he is."

"I was like, all right, lemme capture that and put it into this character. I think that'll put us in some really interesting predicaments. He's going to be overly eager in moments where who knows maybe you shouldn't be. I think that dynamic is where I think it adds the burden of responsibility to Sam where he ends up caring for this guy and has to also take care of him. And so it builds this different dynamic for sure."

Check out this new Captain America: Brave New World TV spot in the players below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director On The Backlash To Anthony Mackie's Recent Comments
WADEZILLA13
WADEZILLA13 - 2/10/2025, 2:09 PM
I think the big takeaway from this movie will be that a raging mindless red president is a better option than a raging mindless orange one.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/10/2025, 2:11 PM
@WADEZILLA13 - User Comment Image
OptimusRhyme
OptimusRhyme - 2/10/2025, 2:17 PM
@WADEZILLA13 - Nailed it 😂😂
Humperdink
Humperdink - 2/10/2025, 2:26 PM
@WADEZILLA13 -

SPOILERS: In the after credits, President Red Hulk hits everyone with tariffs, freezes the federal payment systems and talks about his plans to invade Iceland and make it the 54th state after Canada, Panama, and Greenland. The price of egss go WAY up!

Setting up Captain America: Deranged New World
BabyLasagna
BabyLasagna - 2/10/2025, 2:32 PM
@WADEZILLA13 - waiting with my coffee for the "You are wookie comunist wookie" comments on here.

Any minute now
WADEZILLA13
WADEZILLA13 - 2/10/2025, 2:47 PM
@Humperdink - Yes! And in Deranged New World, Moon Knight shows up to stop the nefarious 'Gaz-a-Lago' scheme.
NightEagle3
NightEagle3 - 2/10/2025, 2:20 PM
Ran to the comments after "Red Hulk smashing Cap" but alas, I am too early 😔😔
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/10/2025, 2:21 PM
Red hulk smashing Cap... whoa i didn't know the parody would be out this soon
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 2:25 PM
@MyCoolYoung - certainly puts a new definition to “Hulk Smash” lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 2:23 PM
Off topic:
@RorMachine

Morena Baccarin cast as “The Sorceress” in Masters of The Universe

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson is also cast as Malcolm/Fisto

https://deadline.com/2025/02/masters-of-the-universe-johannes-morena-baccarin-haukur-johannesson-1236284463/

Jesse Garcia & Will Yun Lee cast in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

https://deadline.com/2025/02/christopher-nolan-the-odyssey-jesse-garcia-will-yun-lee-1236282119/
grif
grif - 2/10/2025, 2:24 PM
reboot the mcu completely now
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/10/2025, 2:24 PM
Yeah, that usage of "Smashing" is awkward to say the least🤔
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/10/2025, 2:25 PM
Marvel Studios has shared a new minute-long teaser for Captain America: Brave New World showcasing our return to a familiar MCU location, Sam Wilson's fight with Red Hulk, and the new Falcon.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/10/2025, 2:27 PM
Looks good , can’t wait!!.

These last few tv spots have really positioned Sam & Ross as co-leads in this in terms of their shared military experience aswell as both being men who are trying to prove something to others (the former in being the new Cap and the latter in being a changed man) which I like.

Also , I like Ramirez saying that Sam & Joaquin have a little brother/big brother dynamic since that’s the vibe I have gotten aswell.

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 2/10/2025, 2:32 PM
I wanna see how much the vibranium kinetic force-wave actually harms Red Hulk, Sam is charging it up and holding on there to release it in the right moment.

The Hulk clap looked great too.

Kudos to the marketing for not spoiling too much of the fight, still have no idea how it'll end or where else they'll end up fighting.

And TBH I didn't recognize The Raft at first.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/10/2025, 2:44 PM
Captain America: Brave New World Action Movie of the Year. Will not be Boring.

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 3:02 PM
@AllsGood -

Probably kind of boring.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/10/2025, 3:04 PM
This will bomb.

Some of you saying it won't, know that it will.

You're just lying to people to try and get them to buy tickets.

Don't take the bait. If you pay for this you will regret it and wished you saved your money for something better.
narrow290
narrow290 - 2/10/2025, 3:25 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Man I just now tried to buy a ticket for Thursday and all three theaters were completely sold the [frick] out
my anger is totally quenched knowing your dumbass is about to be crying like a little bitch hahahahahaha

