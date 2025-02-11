CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Eyeing Global Opening Bigger Than THE MARVELS' Entire Box Office Run

The latest box office projections are in for Captain America: Brave New World, and the next MCU movie is eying an opening weekend at the worldwide box office on par with what The Marvels made in total.

By JoshWilding - Feb 11, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Source: Variety

We're roughly 48 hours away from Captain America: Brave New World's Thursday preview screenings and the latest box office projections are now in.

According to Variety, Marvel Studios' first movie in 2025 will gross $80 million - $85 million over the three-day weekend and $90 million - $95 million through the President's Day holiday. At the international box office, a $110 million debut looks likely, meaning it should open with north of $200 million worldwide. 

When you consider that The Marvels made only $206.1 million during its entire theatrical run, you'd best believe Marvel Studios will be very happy with numbers like these. If the reviews are good, it could exceed expectations. 

Captain America: Brave New World doesn't have much in the way of competition in North America and, as a result, will easily land the biggest domestic debut of the year.

The movie's opening is above Eternals ($71 million) and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($75 million) but quite a bit behind Thor: Love and Thunder ($144 million), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187 million) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($181 million).

Even after the success of Deadpool & Wolverine last summer, some moviegoers are clearly still wary of the MCU. A movie pitting Captain America against Harrison Ford as a Red Hulk should open higher by rights, but Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson doesn't have the advantage of having led the Avengers franchise or being joined by a co-star as popular as Robert Downey Jr. 

Simply put, superhero movies are no longer guaranteed hits and convincing people to buy a ticket will also be a challenge for Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps later this summer (Superman too).

Facing off with Captain America: Brave New World this weekend will be Paddington in Peru; after already opening overseas, it's eyeing a mere $15 million - $17 million debut in North America so shouldn't bother Cap too much.

Will you be heading to theaters to watch Captain America: Brave New World this weekend?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Eyeing Global Opening Bigger Than THE MARVELS' Entire Box Office Run

