CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Featurette Spotlights Tim Blake Nelson's Return As The Leader

Yesterday, we got word that Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World will be available to buy and rent on digital platforms (Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon and more) from April 15, before releasing on 4K Blu-ray/DVD on May 13, and a pair of BTS featurettes from the bonus features have now been shared online.

The first highlights the early assassination attempt on President Ross (Harrison Ford), and we also have an interview with Tim Blake Nelson, who made his MCU return as Dr. Samuel Sterns after debuting in The Incredible Hulk back in 2008.

We caught a few shadowy glimpses of Sterns, aka the Leader, in the buildup to Brave New World's release, but he wasn't fully unveiled until the movie was in theaters, and the character's look was... not particularly well-received!

Sterns really didn't end up looking much like the leaked promo art featuring the character, which suggests that several alternate designs were considered. Aside from being clean-shaven, his signature elongated cranium was much smaller, with his brain partially exposed (the character has had a similar look in the comics).

Spoilers follow.

Towards the end of Brave New World, Sterns successfully forces Ross to transform into the Red Hulk, but he surrenders to the authorities in the process and is sent to the Raft. In the movie's post-credits scene, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) pays the Leader a visit in his cell, and is told about some mysterious "others" that are on the way to cause problems for Cap and whoever his new team of Avengers will be.

Will we see Sterns in the MCU again? We don't imagine Marvel brought the character back just for this one movie, so we'd say he will still have a part to play in whatever Hulk-related projects are on the way.

Exclusive! ScreenRant presents a behind-the-scenes clip from #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld.



The MCU film arrives on Digital on April 15 before being available on 4K, Blu-ray & DVD on May 13! pic.twitter.com/e6LrmFptsS — Screen Rant (@screenrant) April 9, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: CBR has your first look at an all-new bonus clip from @MarvelStudios' @CaptainAmerica: Brave New World.



You can watch #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld on Digital April 15. pic.twitter.com/CYaatgHlOI — CBR (@CBR) April 9, 2025

Be the first to watch Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld at home. Buy it on Digital April 15 and own it on Blu-ray™ May 13.



pic.twitter.com/QYWAeoIgzC — Captain America (@CaptainAmerica) April 8, 2025

Brave New World underperformed at the box office, but did recently manage to pass $400 million worldwide (which didn't always seem likely). The critical reception was mixed-negative, and the fourth Captain America movie is currently sitting at 48% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 331 reviews.

How do you feel about Captain America: Brave New World now that some time has passed? Would you be willing to give the movie another go when it hits Digital/streaming? Let us know in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is now in theaters.