CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Featurette Spotlights Tim Blake Nelson's Return As The Leader

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Featurette Spotlights Tim Blake Nelson's Return As The Leader

A couple of new BTS featurettes from the upcoming home media release of Captain America: Brave New World have been shared online, one of which spotlights Tim Blake Nelson's return as Samuel Sterns...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 09, 2025 10:04 AM EST

Yesterday, we got word that Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World will be available to buy and rent on digital platforms (Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Amazon and more) from April 15, before releasing on 4K Blu-ray/DVD on May 13, and a pair of BTS featurettes from the bonus features have now been shared online.

The first highlights the early assassination attempt on President Ross (Harrison Ford), and we also have an interview with Tim Blake Nelson, who made his MCU return as Dr. Samuel Sterns after debuting in The Incredible Hulk back in 2008.

We caught a few shadowy glimpses of Sterns, aka the Leader, in the buildup to Brave New World's release, but he wasn't fully unveiled until the movie was in theaters, and the character's look was... not particularly well-received!

Sterns really didn't end up looking much like the leaked promo art featuring the character, which suggests that several alternate designs were considered. Aside from being clean-shaven, his signature elongated cranium was much smaller, with his brain partially exposed (the character has had a similar look in the comics).

Spoilers follow.

Towards the end of Brave New World, Sterns successfully forces Ross to transform into the Red Hulk, but he surrenders to the authorities in the process and is sent to the Raft. In the movie's post-credits scene, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) pays the Leader a visit in his cell, and is told about some mysterious "others" that are on the way to cause problems for Cap and whoever his new team of Avengers will be.

Will we see Sterns in the MCU again? We don't imagine Marvel brought the character back just for this one movie, so we'd say he will still have a part to play in whatever Hulk-related projects are on the way.

Brave New World underperformed at the box office, but did recently manage to pass $400 million worldwide (which didn't always seem likely). The critical reception was mixed-negative, and the fourth Captain America movie is currently sitting at 48% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 331 reviews.

How do you feel about Captain America: Brave New World now that some time has passed? Would you be willing to give the movie another go when it hits Digital/streaming? Let us know in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is now in theaters.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Blu-ray Cover Art And Deleted Scenes Revealed (But What About The Reshoots?)
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Blu-ray Cover Art And Deleted Scenes Revealed (But What About The Reshoots?)
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Deleted Scene Released Ahead Of Digital Debut This Month
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Deleted Scene Released Ahead Of Digital Debut This Month

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/9/2025, 10:52 AM
They had his look pretty much perfect and then we got this. This.
V
V - 4/9/2025, 10:55 AM
Why did Biden put in tariffs, create a trade war and crash the stock market?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/9/2025, 11:01 AM
@V - User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/9/2025, 10:56 AM
How Marvel [frick]ed this up is beyond me.

Then again, that's all they have been doing.

[frick]ing shit up.

For [frick]s sake
Repian
Repian - 4/9/2025, 10:57 AM
It's terrible how they've wasted Tim Blake Nelson. He's a good actor.

He could make a great Victor Freeze for Reeves' Bat-universe. I know Tim is white, but I want him for the role🤣
User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/9/2025, 10:58 AM
@Repian - 😂😂

My N***a 👊🏿
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/9/2025, 11:00 AM

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/9/2025, 11:04 AM

Bad. They ruined his character. Move along. Nothing to be done here.

Mickey the rat sucks.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 4/9/2025, 11:22 AM
You guys still wasting bandwidth posting about this trash?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/9/2025, 11:26 AM
The Toxic Revenger

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder