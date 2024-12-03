CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Funko Pops Reveal First Look At The Leader And He's Not What We Expected

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Funko Pops Reveal First Look At The Leader And He's Not What We Expected

A first look at the Funko Pops for Captain America: Brave New World has been revealed today, showcasing all the movie's leads and offering our best look yet at Tim Blake Nelson's villainous Leader...

By JoshWilding - Dec 03, 2024 10:12 AM EST

With Captain America: Brave New World merchandise starting to find its way into stores, a first look at the movie's Funko Pops has just been revealed. 

We have Sam Wilson/Captain America, Joaquin Torres/The Falcon, Ruth/Sabra, Red Hulk, and our best look yet at The Leader. However, Tim Blake Nelson's version of the villain both is and isn't what we expected. 

To put it bluntly, the classic Hulk villain is very...ordinary. Dressed in normal street clothes, his head is enlarged but this Leader isn't as dramatic in appearance as his comic book counterpart. The figure also debunks previous reports that Samuel Sterns won't be green as we see here that he shares the same jade hue as Bruce Banner. 

Many fans were disappointed when The Leader wasn't revealed to be pulling the strings in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, so the hope now is Captain America: Brave New World might set the stage for bigger stories featuring the character. 

"I deeply, deeply grieved over the prospect of not being able to come back into the MCU," Nelson recently said of his lengthy absence after first playing Sterns in 2008's The Incredible Hulk"All I wanted to do, as an actor, was to figure out what happens to this guy. 18 years later I got to do it and I wasn’t disappointed."

"It was a great challenge and I was guided beautifully by Julius Onah, who’s an indie director," he added. "These are real directors who want to work with real actors and give them opportunities to play outlandish characters. Marvel supports that."

The actor went on to say that, despite endless talk of superhero fatigue, no one should "count Marvel out." Nelson added, "Marvel is an unheard-of phenomenon in movie history. Kevin Feige and his studio created dozens of connected movies that exist in one cinematic universe, to use their term. There’s no comparable achievement. So no - I don’t think it’s over."

You can take a closer look at these new Captain America: Brave New World Funko Pops in the X post below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

