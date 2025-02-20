CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Gets An Awesome New IMAX Poster After Passing $200 Million Worldwide

Captain America: Brave New World has crossed $200 million at the worldwide box office and, accompanying that news, is a new IMAX poster for the latest MCU movie and a cool behind-the-scenes shot of Cap.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 20, 2025 05:02 AM EST

Captain America: Brave New World has officially crossed $200 million at the worldwide box office with a $204.6 million global haul. That's made up of $106.34 million (Friday - Tuesday) from North America and $98.27 million (Wednesday to Monday) from overseas.

We should have updated numbers by the weekend as there's been a slight delay in reporting caused by the long Presidents' Day weekend. International numbers also aren't shared quite as regularly as those in the U.S.

At this rate, Captain America: Brave New World should reach $300 million within the next week or so. There's relatively little in the way of competition as we head into March, so Marvel Studios may have at least a moderate hit on its hands here. 

"It's funny because you don't mention Indiana Jones and you don't mention Star Wars just because of Harrison," Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah recently told People when they asked him about working with Harrison Ford. "These are massive, larger-than-life, popular properties that have influenced so many people."

"But they also happen to be two massive franchises that include Harrison Ford, obviously one of them in the titular role. So getting to meet him was mind-blowing. I learned a tremendous amount from him. Getting a chance to direct him was mind-blowing, too," the filmmaker admitted. 

Onah also praised what Anthony Mackie brought to the table as the MCU's new Captain America. "I think they both really poured themselves into their performances in this movie. Finding a level of emotional authenticity for the actors' characters proved important on set."

Accompanying these comments is a very cool IMAX poster for Captain America: Brave New World. The shadow of Red Hulk looms large in the background as Anthony Mackie's Cap takes centre stage. 

A new behind-the-scenes photo from Captain America: Brave New World has also been released, confirming that a practical set was built for Sam's battle with Red Hulk. 

The image was originally shared by cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau on Instagram.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.

POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 2/20/2025, 6:01 AM
I didn’t necessarily hate the movie. It was just…. so incredibly, mind numbingly dull. How can a fight with Captain America & the Red Hulk, played by Harrison Ford, end up dull…. ?! How can they possibly have fudged that opportunity up?! It’s like they were almost DELIBERATELY TRYING to make it as redundant as physically possible.
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/20/2025, 6:22 AM
@POWERDUDE - Wait you're not allowed to have an actual critical opinion you have to engage in the political division and be either for or against. We don't actually discuss the movie itself. Just... if you're racist you hate it and if you're not you have to champion it, despite what you actually think of the movie.
OptimusRhyme
OptimusRhyme - 2/20/2025, 6:37 AM
@ObserverIO - nah man. Doesn't have to be all that. Don't fail into the trap of the douchebags on here. If you like it... You like it. If you don't it's cool. I thought it was.. Just okay. Could have been much better. Kinda on par with Black Widow for me
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/20/2025, 6:45 AM
@OptimusRhyme - I thought Black Widow was marginally better. I'd put it on par with The Marvels but above Quantumania and Love and Thunder.

It's certainly not Sony-level bad like some critics were saying. Even Love and Thunder (which I consider to be the worst of the MCU) was only DCEU levels of bad.

But it's def a lower tier movie. Not one I would spend all day defending just to stand against bigotry or because I have a blind loyalty to the Marvel brand.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/20/2025, 6:46 AM
@POWERDUDE - Finally watched it. It wasn't as bad as people said. It wasn't as bad as I thought it would be. It was just instantly forgettable. It didn't feel inspired. Didn't even feel necessary. Not something I'd wanna watch again.

Harrison wasn't bad though. Would have like to see more of Isaiah's story. Maybe even a limited series. Although I like Mackie, he can't lead a film like this. The word that kept coming to mind while watching it was Limp. It just felt limp and underwhelming.

I hope to Odin this isn't a taste of things to come as far as tone. If so the MCU is in trouble. I've been very optimistic about Fantastic 4, Doomsday and Secret Wars. After seeing this I'm cautiously so.

Different directors of course, but if Marvel is letting things like this slip through, who knows what they will let though in the future. Come on Marvel get back on track. Still rooting for ya
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/20/2025, 6:12 AM
TheBirdman brought an interesting rebuttal to the Critical Drinker & co's argument against this film. I can dig it.

?si=FTCnBOEr-1n6-g4T
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/20/2025, 6:30 AM
@KennKathleen - This is a loop. A never ending argument. Haven't you noticed this?

He literally just repeatedly calls Drinker a racist. It's funny, if you go to Drinkers comment section you see the usual "Everything is woke" comments. You go to this guy's comment section it's the usual "Everything is racist" comments.

There is no end to this madness. Everyone is so firmly in their camps that every single argument made either confirms something is woke, or confirms something is racist.

This is the same slop just on different ends of the culture war spectrum. I'm right and you're wrong because you're racist. I'm right and you're wrong because you're woke.


User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/20/2025, 6:38 AM
@DarthOmega - you make excellent points. At the end of the day, the subject matter becomes a rorschach test.

The individual decide which group to back largely based on their personal/moral perspective.

I believe both made excellent observations, and I hope the overall product increases in quality behind the critiques.

That being said, what are your thoughts on the New Spider-Man series?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/20/2025, 6:49 AM
@DarthOmega - lmfao! That was the perfect gif for what you were saying.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/20/2025, 6:56 AM
@KennKathleen - Haven't watched it yet, but pretty much everyone whose option I respect agrees it's pretty good. I recently saw he wears the O.G suit which made me hopeful. All I want is good content.

I will critique it if I think it sucks. I will praise it if I think it's awesome. But this division is becoming too much. I will still give my opinion on things when the discussion here becomes political, but I'm gonna pull up the nose and not crash out.

Divide and conquer is a very real thing. Someone is benefitting from all this. One thing is for sure...

It ain't us!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/20/2025, 7:01 AM
@ObserverIO - I was reading some of the articles I missed and man damn near every article people are at each other's throats. I'm no different. I play the game as well, but there are no winners. An endless, pointless game.

This shit is like purgatory.

Imma still put in my two cents here and there, but judging by the comments I see here, YouTube, Reddit, X... I can't help but feel like a pawn in a sick game.

Sorry for the venting. It's too early for this shit lol
Fogs
Fogs - 2/20/2025, 6:35 AM
Taking that knee, I see.

On a serious note, still have to see it. Not hyped tho, unfortunately.
Mugens
Mugens - 2/20/2025, 6:36 AM
This movie was way better than what a lot of people have been saying/complaining about, at least to me, but I also don't think it was the greatest thing out of the gate. More of a light sequel to The Incredible Hulk, and a very light prequel of things to come in the MCU. Saw it in IMAX where there was more people in the theatre than I thought there would be. Surprisingly enough I don't believe anyone was really severely disappointed in the film from what little I could tell.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/20/2025, 6:41 AM
This movie was way worst than a lot of people want to accept, we need Ike Perlmuter back, his perlmutations where the best
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 6:49 AM
Say what you want about the film but both Mackie & Ford really brought it imo (especially in their scenes together)…

User Comment Image

The latter may have had more emotional material to mine from but the former really committed to the role with his charm & charisma , so much so in fact that I personally could see him lead the new Avengers when the time comes.

The cast elevated the film for me above its flaws so I do hope I get to see them again sooner then later aswell as wish that Mackie is rewarded for his enthusiasm with more Cap stories to come!!.

Anyway , cool retro-ish poster!!.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/20/2025, 6:52 AM
User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/20/2025, 6:53 AM
I'm curious as to whether this was a worse movie before the reshoots or a better movie.

Was it a Luce or a Cloverfield Paradox. It's possible that Feige made a below average movie out of an absolute shitshow.
blackiron777
blackiron777 - 2/20/2025, 7:07 AM
Honestly the movie was no worse than a few MCU movies in the past especially in Phase 2. I think in the past the Infinity Saga kept people hooked and now since we have no clue what the MCU is doing as far as an overarching story people are seeing many of the problems with individual MCU movies. I think also people are starting to realize that Kevin Feige is not this genius people were making him out to be in the past.

