CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Gets An Awesome New IMAX Poster After Passing $200 Million Worldwide

Captain America: Brave New World has officially crossed $200 million at the worldwide box office with a $204.6 million global haul. That's made up of $106.34 million (Friday - Tuesday) from North America and $98.27 million (Wednesday to Monday) from overseas.

We should have updated numbers by the weekend as there's been a slight delay in reporting caused by the long Presidents' Day weekend. International numbers also aren't shared quite as regularly as those in the U.S.

At this rate, Captain America: Brave New World should reach $300 million within the next week or so. There's relatively little in the way of competition as we head into March, so Marvel Studios may have at least a moderate hit on its hands here.

"It's funny because you don't mention Indiana Jones and you don't mention Star Wars just because of Harrison," Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah recently told People when they asked him about working with Harrison Ford. "These are massive, larger-than-life, popular properties that have influenced so many people."

"But they also happen to be two massive franchises that include Harrison Ford, obviously one of them in the titular role. So getting to meet him was mind-blowing. I learned a tremendous amount from him. Getting a chance to direct him was mind-blowing, too," the filmmaker admitted.

Onah also praised what Anthony Mackie brought to the table as the MCU's new Captain America. "I think they both really poured themselves into their performances in this movie. Finding a level of emotional authenticity for the actors' characters proved important on set."

Accompanying these comments is a very cool IMAX poster for Captain America: Brave New World. The shadow of Red Hulk looms large in the background as Anthony Mackie's Cap takes centre stage.

A new behind-the-scenes photo from Captain America: Brave New World has also been released, confirming that a practical set was built for Sam's battle with Red Hulk.

The image was originally shared by cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau on Instagram.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.