CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Holds Up (Slightly) Better Than Expected With A -68% Second Weekend Drop

Captain America: Brave New World had the odds stacked against it this weekend. The movie's reviews have not been great and a B- CinemaScore (the lowest for any MCU movie) suggested it wouldn't have positive word of mouth on its side.

However, Deadline brings some good news today as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up is now on course for a $28.1 million second weekend. That's a drop of -68% from its Presidents' Day weekend debut and a big improvement over Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (-70%) and The Marvels (-78%).

While we're waiting on updated international numbers, Captain America: Brave New World appears to be losing steam both overseas and domestically.

As of now, it's sitting at around $218 million worldwide; that means it's already topped Marvel Studios' biggest flop, The Marvels. Can it reach that $300 million - $400 million range over the coming weeks? It won't be easy, and whatever happens, Captain America: Brave New World won't be remembered as a hit.

In 2011, Captain America: The First Avenger grossed $370.6 million worldwide. It was followed by Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($714.4 million) and Captain America: Civil War ($1.155 billion).

Addressing the supposed behind-the-scenes issues which led to extensive reshoots, filmmaker Julius Onah recently said, "We did one period of additional photography. Which is the same on all of these movies. There are so many variables, and [additional photography] becomes essential to fine-tuning and coming up with a thing that we know audiences will love."

Asked about the negative reviews, he responded, "You make the best movie you can, you put it out there, and you let audiences react to it."

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.