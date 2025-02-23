CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Holds Up (Slightly) Better Than Expected With A -68% Second Weekend Drop

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Holds Up (Slightly) Better Than Expected With A -68% Second Weekend Drop

Updated box office numbers are in for Captain America: Brave New World and, based on current projections, the movie is so far avoiding the same fate as Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 23, 2025 06:02 AM EST
Source: Deadline

Captain America: Brave New World had the odds stacked against it this weekend. The movie's reviews have not been great and a B- CinemaScore (the lowest for any MCU movie) suggested it wouldn't have positive word of mouth on its side. 

However, Deadline brings some good news today as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up is now on course for a $28.1 million second weekend. That's a drop of -68% from its Presidents' Day weekend debut and a big improvement over Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania  (-70%) and The Marvels (-78%).

While we're waiting on updated international numbers, Captain America: Brave New World appears to be losing steam both overseas and domestically. 

As of now, it's sitting at around $218 million worldwide; that means it's already topped Marvel Studios' biggest flop, The Marvels. Can it reach that $300 million - $400 million range over the coming weeks? It won't be easy, and whatever happens, Captain America: Brave New World won't be remembered as a hit. 

In 2011, Captain America: The First Avenger grossed $370.6 million worldwide. It was followed by Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($714.4 million) and Captain America: Civil War ($1.155 billion).

Addressing the supposed behind-the-scenes issues which led to extensive reshoots, filmmaker Julius Onah recently said, "We did one period of additional photography. Which is the same on all of these movies. There are so many variables, and [additional photography] becomes essential to fine-tuning and coming up with a thing that we know audiences will love."

Asked about the negative reviews, he responded, "You make the best movie you can, you put it out there, and you let audiences react to it."

Did you watch Captain America: Brave New World in theaters this weekend?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Earns $7.5 Million On Friday For $25 Million - $30 Million Second Weekend
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Earns $7.5 Million On Friday For $25 Million - $30 Million Second Weekend
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Shares Red Hulk's Alternate Fate And Teases The MCU's Vice President
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Director Shares Red Hulk's Alternate Fate And Teases The MCU's Vice President

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 2/23/2025, 6:12 AM
Every Marvel movie and TV show exists just to set up another project and you never get a payoff. It's much like WWE pay per views. Each one just an add for the next one.

This movie could've been a better and more profitable movie as a Falcon movie and without the DEI statement and without setting up more upcoming Marvel trash.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/23/2025, 6:15 AM
No way to spin it. That's bad.
Fogs
Fogs - 2/23/2025, 6:19 AM
Yeah, this won't make bank simply because people look at the screen ant think "that's not Steve Rogers". When Harrison Ross said it to Wilson the only possible reaction is to agree with him, lol.

I managed to bypass that freling after a while and to see some good things in the film (closure on TIHsruff alone was cool to see), but totally understand most people won't.
Fogs
Fogs - 2/23/2025, 6:20 AM
Jeez, bring back that edit button plz hahaha
lord22
lord22 - 2/23/2025, 6:27 AM
basically the same drop as bvs second week but without the massive first week box office
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/23/2025, 6:47 AM
I don't know where you've got your numbers from 82% drop from last Friday

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder