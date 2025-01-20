CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD International Poster Pits Sam Wilson Against The Rampaging Red Hulk

Captain America: Brave New World is now less than a month from arriving in theaters and we now have a pretty unique international poster which sees Sam Wilson going one-on-one with Red Hulk.

The MCU's new Captain America is definitely outgunned. However, we know his suit has some Wakandan upgrades and Vibranium technology which should ensure the former Falcon is able to hold his own against President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross' rageful other half.

"Harrison is probably one of the coolest brothers I've met in the film business," Anthony Mackie said in a recent interview, "and I was surprised by that because the first movie we did together he was extremely cool."

"So at the premiere, Harrison Ford came up and talked to me. I was like 'Yo, Indiana Jones!' Cool, right? So when he came back and we did this, I was really surprised, like Danny [Ramirez] always tells the story: you know we're we're just kicking it and usually a star of Harrison Ford's size goes to his trailer or they put up a tent and Surround him with bubble wrap, you know. But he just came in peanut butter and jelly sandwich."

"He never left set to do his 'famous' stuff. He was always one of the cast. He was always one of the actors, so it was it was never a thing of intimidation," the actor continued. "Even the first day I worked with him, I got nervous, and he pulled me to the side, and he was like 'Relax, kid.'"

Despite seemingly endless reports about reshoots, early buzz surrounding Captain America: Brave New World is positive and all signs point to it having a solid opening over the three-day President's Weekend. You can learn more about that here.

Check out this newly revealed Captain America: Brave New World poster below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.