CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Projected To Open North Of $100 Million Over President's Day Weekend

We have some far more accurate tracking numbers for Captain America: Brave New World today, and it looks like the movie is on track to land the franchise's second-biggest debut to date. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Jan 12, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Source: Deadline

Very early opening weekend forecasts for Captain America: Brave New World landed earlier this weekend. The Marvel Studios movie has since hit tracking boards, offering a far more accurate idea of what to expect next month. 

As Deadline reports, Anthony Mackie's first solo adventure as the MCU's new Captain America is currently eyeing a 3-day Valentine's Day/President's Day weekend haul of $86 million - $95 million. 

Over the four days, it should easily pass $100 million, a solid result for a movie that also stars Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson, and Giancarlo Esposito. As things stand, there's a good chance Captain America: Brave New World will score the second-highest opening Captain America movie behind only Civil War ($179.1 million).

Captain America: Civil War was essentially an Avengers movie in everything but its name, so a better comparison is 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier which debuted with $95 million. 

Captain America: Brave New World's awareness among moviegoers is higher than other upcoming releases and, in terms of competition, Paddington in Peru isn't shaping up to be that much of a threat.

The movie is unlikely to break records, though, as Black Panther ($242.1 million), Deadpool ($152.1 million) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($120.3 million) rank among the highest-grossing comic book movies released over the 4-day President's Day weekend. 

It is, however, worth noting that tickets have yet to go on sale and Marvel Studios is expected to hype the movie during next month's Super Bowl. So, it may ultimately exceed expectations by at least topping the Ant-Man threequel. 

Recently, Mackie addressed reports that Captain America: Brave New World underwent extensive reshoots. "It wasn’t retooled at all, every Marvel movie I’ve done has done reshoots, so it’s not retooling or remaking," the actor explained. "You basically get the movie and the story you want, you edit it together, then go back and shoot a few more scenes."

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has since contradicted those claims by revealing his scenes have ended up on the cutting room floor.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025. 

New CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD And THUNDERBOLTS* Stills Showcase Some Of The MCU's New Avengers
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/12/2025, 1:49 PM
They surely add more screentime to Sabra.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/12/2025, 1:52 PM
A little more or a little less than TWS is the ideal scenario for box office. Also, can we say it's okay if it doesn't make a billion?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/12/2025, 2:04 PM
@MCUKnight11 - yes

It’s gonna be rare to see a movie make a billion nowadays

At best , maybe 1-2 a year?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/12/2025, 2:38 PM
@MCUKnight11 - According to folks on this site, Anything that doesn't gross $1 billion is a flop.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/12/2025, 1:55 PM
Hoping this is a great movie
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/12/2025, 1:58 PM
I can believe this number but believe there will be a major drop off in week 2. This movie does have one thing going for it, there is nothing going on and half the country is stuck in the house with freezing weather. I could see this movie benefit from that.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 1/12/2025, 2:40 PM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - How would half the country being stuck in the house with freezing weather benefit the movie?
Blergh
Blergh - 1/12/2025, 2:00 PM
I doubt that this movie will manage to make much, I'll gladly eat my words though.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/12/2025, 2:03 PM
Just off the back of the Djiomon story.

This is one black guy who has been given a chance to carry a franchise from a big studio that doesn't have a full black cast so this needs to do well for him and his career.

I've never seen Anthony as a leading actor, just a good supporting, however, something tells me he will shine as one in CABNW.

Looking forward to it.

Tell a lie, I just can't wait to see Red Hulk in action🤣

For [frick]s Sake
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 1/12/2025, 2:06 PM
Didn’t we already get this article?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/12/2025, 2:07 PM
I believe they call this tactic, blowing smoke
User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/12/2025, 2:08 PM
If the movie is good (which I think it will be) I think it will exceed that.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/12/2025, 2:09 PM
Steve who?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/12/2025, 2:13 PM
It’s interesting that this is a metric now…

𝐈𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐩𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐩 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝟔𝟕 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐮𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐥𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐧 (𝟓𝟕), 𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 (𝟓𝟕), 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞’𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝟑𝟕) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐮 (𝟒𝟓).

It just shows that streaming has just changed people’s viewing habits.

Anyway this sounds good , it being projected to maybe have the second highest grossing opening of a Cap film is certainly a pleasant surprise considering this is somewhat of a rest for that franchise given the change in lead.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 1/12/2025, 2:15 PM
https://deadline.com/2025/01/captain-america-brave-new-world-box-office-projection-1236254234/

It will barely break $100 million on it's 4 day opening weekend.
Let's say it has a 2.5 multipler and it will make $250 million domestic.
Let's add $300 international for $550 worldwide and it's still in the red ink.
breakUbatman
breakUbatman - 1/12/2025, 2:24 PM
I hope this movie is a return to Winter Soldier form and we get more espionage content

Marvel needs to balance out their releases now, it feels like we've been stuck in the magical corner of the universe for ages. I think I've had my fill of anything to do with the Scarlet Witch now.
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 1/12/2025, 2:43 PM
Yall think we'll get the F4 teaser-trailer for the Superbowl and a full trailer for Brave New World? 😬
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/12/2025, 2:51 PM
Captain America: Brave New World not bad with only one trailer out and a month away. I expect Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score be very positive. Kevin Feige demanded Quilty on this movie.

1) Will be Action Packed will not be boring.

2) No Multiverse

3) Street Level Action no spaceships or Multiverse

User Comment Image

