CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Projected To Open North Of $100 Million Over President's Day Weekend

Very early opening weekend forecasts for Captain America: Brave New World landed earlier this weekend. The Marvel Studios movie has since hit tracking boards, offering a far more accurate idea of what to expect next month.

As Deadline reports, Anthony Mackie's first solo adventure as the MCU's new Captain America is currently eyeing a 3-day Valentine's Day/President's Day weekend haul of $86 million - $95 million.

Over the four days, it should easily pass $100 million, a solid result for a movie that also stars Harrison Ford, Tim Blake Nelson, and Giancarlo Esposito. As things stand, there's a good chance Captain America: Brave New World will score the second-highest opening Captain America movie behind only Civil War ($179.1 million).

Captain America: Civil War was essentially an Avengers movie in everything but its name, so a better comparison is 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier which debuted with $95 million.

Captain America: Brave New World's awareness among moviegoers is higher than other upcoming releases and, in terms of competition, Paddington in Peru isn't shaping up to be that much of a threat.

The movie is unlikely to break records, though, as Black Panther ($242.1 million), Deadpool ($152.1 million) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($120.3 million) rank among the highest-grossing comic book movies released over the 4-day President's Day weekend.

It is, however, worth noting that tickets have yet to go on sale and Marvel Studios is expected to hype the movie during next month's Super Bowl. So, it may ultimately exceed expectations by at least topping the Ant-Man threequel.

Recently, Mackie addressed reports that Captain America: Brave New World underwent extensive reshoots. "It wasn’t retooled at all, every Marvel movie I’ve done has done reshoots, so it’s not retooling or remaking," the actor explained. "You basically get the movie and the story you want, you edit it together, then go back and shoot a few more scenes."

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has since contradicted those claims by revealing his scenes have ended up on the cutting room floor.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.