"CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Must Die!" Chinese Moviegoers Turn On MCU Movie To Support NE ZHA 2

&quot;CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Must Die!&quot; Chinese Moviegoers Turn On MCU Movie To Support NE ZHA 2

Captain America: Brave New World underperformed in China this weekend thanks to animated mega-hit Ne Zha 2, and some in the country are making an effort to destroy the latest Marvel Studios blockbuster.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 20, 2025 08:02 AM EST
Source: BBC

Ne Zha 2, a new Chinese blockbuster, recently became the world's highest-grossing animated movie and, as we write this, it's still breaking records. While it's found some success overseas, almost all of its $1.7 billion haul has come from the Middle Kingdom.

Captain America: Brave New World fell to Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in the UK and, unsurprisingly, proved no match for Ne Zha 2 in China. That combination has put a big dent in its international cume. However, in China, not seeing the latest Marvel Studios movie has reportedly become a point of national pride. 

According to the BBC, nationalist fans of Ne Zha 2 are strongly discouraging others from watching Captain America: Brave New World. One popular slogan being used on social media states, "I don't care if Ne Zha 2 can survive overseas, but Captain America 4 must die in China."

News outlets are also taking great delight in the movie's lacklustre performance in China (it opened to $10.6 million this past weekend). One online essay read, "It's not Captain America that's dying, but America that's dying ... In reality, the US does not have superheroes and the US is not a peace-loving, peace-defending beacon for humanity."

Some theaters are even said to have held off screenings of Captain America: Brave New World in a bid to "support" Ne Zha 2. Those who do praise the MCU blockbuster and dare criticise the Chinese title are being labelled unpatriotic or paid "haters."

At least some of the backlash stems from Ne Zha 2 not being given a bigger presence in American theaters. Even so, it grossed $7.2 million from the U.S. during its opening weekend earlier this month. 

For those of you curious to learn more about the Chinese mega-hit, here's the trailer and synopsis for Ne Zha 2:

After the heavenly lightning, although Ne Zha and Ao Bing survived by becoming Spirits, they would soon dissipate completely. Taiyi plans to rebuild Ne Zha and Ao Bing's mortal bodies with the Seven-colored Precious Lotus. However, during the process of reconstruction, numerous obstacles arise. What will become of the fate of Ne Zha and Ao Bing?

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review"And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Gets An Awesome New IMAX Poster After Passing $200 Million Worldwide
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Gets An Awesome New IMAX Poster After Passing $200 Million Worldwide
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Projections Suggest Second Weekend Drop, But It's Not All Bad News
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Box Office Projections Suggest Second Weekend Drop, But It's Not All Bad News

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/20/2025, 8:36 AM
Well they’re aren’t wrong about current America… but there’s still hope for MCU America!
Matador
Matador - 2/20/2025, 8:45 AM
@slickrickdesigns -

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/20/2025, 8:39 AM
So one must die because the other is... popular?

User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 2/20/2025, 8:43 AM
@KennKathleen - Zero sum. 2025 and people still believe that.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 2/20/2025, 8:41 AM
Another reason why the mcu now will not have the same success as the infinity saga. The chinese BO during that era were huge.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 8:42 AM
they still sore a55 about the nukes
User Comment Image
Fogs
Fogs - 2/20/2025, 8:43 AM
Ha, sure it's going to underperform because of that. Gotta find the guilt somewhere, huh?
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 2/20/2025, 8:45 AM
"It's not Captain America that's dying, but America that's dying ... In reality, the US does not have superheroes and the US is not a peace-loving, peace-defending beacon for humanity."

"Well, you're not wrong."

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder