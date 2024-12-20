CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: New Intel On Red Hulk's 'Tache And Sam Wilson's Suit As More Stills Released

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD: New Intel On Red Hulk's 'Tache And Sam Wilson's Suit As More Stills Released

Captain America: Brave New World's creative team has revealed whether Red Hulk was ever going to get a mustache and how Sam Wilson can hold his own against the villain. We also have some new stills...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 20, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Source: Entertainment Weekly

In Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson will be tasked with stopping President "Thunderbolt" Ross when he transforms into the raging Red Hulk.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier made a point of having Sam Wilson reject the notion of taking the Super Soldier Serum if he were to wield the shield. With that in mind, how can the new, human Captain America possibly go toe-to-toe with a Hulk? 

"As soon as we decided this was the story we were going to tell, we realized there was a big hurdle," executive producer Nate Moore told Entertainment Weekly. VFX Supervisor Dan Cox bluntly stated, "He takes a punch, his head's going to go flying."

However, Moore explained that Sam will be equipped with a Wakanda-made Vibranium suit which "somewhat" levels the playing field.

"I say 'somewhat' because it's a Red Hulk," Moore admitted. "What are you going to do? We're very conscious of not having the movie feel disingenuous. So, giving Sam equipment to survive is different than giving Sam equipment to succeed."

Cox added, "We had to choreograph the fight sequences to allow him to constantly be using those as, basically, two additional limbs so that he can take the Hulk punches from time to time, but he does everything he can to avoid those anyway. You'll see it in the action sequence; it's not fun when he gets hit."

According to Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding, concept art of Red Hulk with a moustache does exist but obviously didn't make the cut. Had the late William Hurt been around to reprise the role, perhaps that would have happened as Moore confirmed The Incredible Hulk star was "excited" to reprise the role before he died. 

"When he passed, it was a surprise," he explained. "You figure out if it's worth proceeding with the story you have or trying something else. It just so happened that Harrison Ford reached out to [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige about potentially playing in the Marvel sandbox."

"We didn't assume anybody would be game. Harrison saw it, I think, as an opportunity both to honor William's work and to continue that character arc, which Harrison thought was really interesting in the other movies."

"What we liked was this notion of a man who is trying to do the best he can but can't quite outrun the demons of his past. Turning a guy who hunted Hulks into a Hulk himself makes him more than an antagonist; it makes him a tragic character," Moore concluded. 

It sounds like we're in for an epic clash and the veteran MCU producer - who recently announced his departure from Marvel Studios - later pointed to the Secret Empire comic book being a key source of inspiration here. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025. Check out some new stills from the movie below. 

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Reveals Why Uncomfortable NEW WORLD ORDER Title Was Dropped
Related:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Reveals Why "Uncomfortable" NEW WORLD ORDER Title Was Dropped
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Talks Reshoots As A Possible Cameo SPOILER Surfaces
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Talks Reshoots As A Possible Cameo SPOILER Surfaces

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/20/2024, 10:30 AM
this movie is gonna be great but it's also gonna be completely sh1t.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/20/2024, 10:33 AM
Are we really saying 'tache now? Not 'stache? Is this a UK vs US thing?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/20/2024, 10:57 AM
@Clintthahamster - no one should ever be saying ‘tache.
thebamf
thebamf - 12/20/2024, 10:33 AM
Sam having a Wakanda designed suit makes sense. Smart work around!
MadThanos
MadThanos - 12/20/2024, 11:22 AM
@thebamf - yeah so smart. The US fights Wakanda, Wakanda disables his suit. Goodbye Captain Wakanda.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/20/2024, 10:34 AM
Best looking hulk so far imo
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/20/2024, 10:41 AM
@BraveNewClunge - I still prefer the ripped look from 2008
User Comment Image
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 12/20/2024, 10:58 AM
@harryba11zack - His face was just so bad in that film. It looked like the same animators from I Am Legend. Something very unnatural about how the face moved
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/20/2024, 11:24 AM
@harryba11zack - Nothing beats this Hulk the best I have ever seen. Need more of this.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 10:41 AM
Sounds good!!.

Any person who thought they would have Sam beat Red Hulk in a straight up physical fight is an idiot…

Like get ya’ll are cynical but come on man , some of these creatives have common sense too.

I fully expect them to lean into Rulks weakness in the comics which is that the angrier he gets , the more Heat exudes which makes him weaker so Sam will likely use that to his advantage since Mackie has said he has to use his wits more in this.

Also I’m glad that they answered as to why they decided to recast Ross aswell when they wouldn’t do the same for T’Challa which some questioned and it’s ultimately because Harrison Ford wanted to.

Anyway , I’m liking the sounds of the arc they have for him in this apparently and Red Hulk himself looks great!!.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 12/20/2024, 10:56 AM
@TheVisionary25 - arm chair critics have no common sense themselves. People love to complain BEFORE they even see something
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 10:59 AM
@Vigor - exactly

It’s their default setting now.
cubrn
cubrn - 12/20/2024, 11:01 AM
@TheVisionary25 - remember when they spent 3 years complaining about Agatha only to find out how good it is? Pepperidge Farm remembers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 11:04 AM
@cubrn - User Comment Image
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 12/20/2024, 11:12 AM
@TheVisionary25 - that would be very interesting since Sam’s skills are usually counseling / deescalating situations, him pressing buttons and trying to agitate would be neat
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 11:16 AM
@DanFlashesShirt - yeah , that’s true

It also feels very Spider Man-y since I always liked the take that Spidey constantly talks to his enemies during fights because he’s trying to legit annoy them so they make mistakes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 10:47 AM
Off topic:
@JoshWilding
@RorMachine

Lucasfilm Exec talks about Acolyte cancellation ,Skeleton Crew aswell as upcoming SW projects.

https://tvline.com/news/why-the-acolyte-cancelled-performance-cost-star-wars-series-1235390642/
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/20/2024, 11:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I keep thinking back on Splinter of the Mind's Eye, how Lucas had that queued up to be a cheaper sequel if Star Wars didn't make bank. I feel like they could have done that with The Acolyte, too. I could see a much leaner, much more direct followup series.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 12/20/2024, 10:50 AM
Did he just out Harrison Ford as asking Feige for work?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 12/20/2024, 10:58 AM
@BackwardGalaxy - This was my big takeaway from the interview, too!
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 12/20/2024, 11:14 AM
@BackwardGalaxy - i mean, it seems like stars reach out all the time (Mahearsala Ali), just seeing if there any roles they might be a good fit for.
Vigor
Vigor - 12/20/2024, 10:55 AM
Honestly with a little imagination I can see how this fight will go. A lot of near misses!
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/20/2024, 11:00 AM
What’s a “Tache”?
GodHercules20
GodHercules20 - 12/20/2024, 11:09 AM
Rulk is better than Hulk
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 12/20/2024, 11:11 AM
Yeah, were not gonna say "Tache" I feel icky even writing it.
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 12/20/2024, 11:15 AM
I’m pumped for this. The action sequences sound like they’re gonna be epic. I don’t need much from the plot, just don’t make it overly complicated.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/20/2024, 11:17 AM
@DanFlashesShirt - I expect it to be twisty since it’s inspired by political/paranoia thrillers but hopefully it isn’t convoluted
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/20/2024, 11:18 AM
Now we need this Hulk to take on the Red Hulk.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder