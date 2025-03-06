CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Passes ETERNALS' Final Domestic Box Office Total - Can It Reach $400M WW?

As it approaches its fourth weekend in theaters, Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is still clinging on to the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office, and might well do so until Disney's Snow White arrives on March 21.

It's a minor win for a movie which has underperformed since a strong opening on February 14, but despite mostly negative reviews and a franchise-low B- CinemaScore, the fourth Captain America movie - and first with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wielding the shield - is hanging in there.

Brave New World's domestic total now sits at $166.1 million, taking it past Eternals' final cume of $164.9 million. It is expected to pass $175 million by Sunday.

Some analysts predict that Brave New World may struggle to reach $400 million worldwide by the end of its run, but others believe it will likely top out at the $405-410 million range. The latest MCU movie had a reported production budget of $180M, but this is before marketing costs, and some believe the actual budget would be closer to $300M after extensive reshoots (this has not been confirmed).

Have you been to see Brave New World? If so, what did you think? Check out a new poster featuring a raging Red Hulk below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

