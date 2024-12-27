CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Offers Full Look At Sam Wilson's New MCU Costume

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Offers Full Look At Sam Wilson's New MCU Costume

Newly revealed Captain America: Brave New World promo art showcases Sam Wilson's updated costume in its entirety, though the design is splitting opinions after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's effort.

Dec 27, 2024

New promo art for Captain America: Brave New World has swooped online today and it offers a full look at the costume Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will don when he battles Red Hulk next February.

It's heavy on the blue and has so far split opinions. However, this will be Sam's main suit in Captain America: Brave New World and many fans have called it a step backwards after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier went for a more comic-accurate design.

It is a shame in many ways to see the former Falcon wearing something so similar to Steve Rogers and the white is missed. As for the cowl's absence, we've heard that it not sitting flush on Mackie's face meant VFX was needed to fix it in every scene, a costly and time-consuming problem for Marvel Studios.

That's why he's back in goggles, though trailers have shown him wearing a flight helmet which could be pivotal in protecting him in that battle with the raged-out U.S. President. 

"It’s very different with the serum - you can fight anybody," Mackie recently said of how his Captain America differs from Steve. "When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]. With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone."

"It’s a high-tech suit," he continued. "I went to Wakanda, met with everybody in Wakanda, we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right? I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level."

Take a closer look at the MCU's new Captain America in the X post below.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.





Batmangina
Batmangina - 12/27/2024, 2:51 PM
Let me be FIRST to say this is worth every penny of $400M+
Batmangina
Batmangina - 12/27/2024, 2:53 PM
@Batmangina - User Comment Image

It's going to fail on an heretofore unseen level of EPIC DICK EATING in public.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/27/2024, 3:31 PM
@Batmangina - According to media reports, the films reshoot began at the end of May 2024, ballooning its budget to more than $350 million.

According to World of Reel’s report, Captain America: Brave New World, aka Captain America 4, reportedly has a budget of $350 million—$375 million, including the reshoots.

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/27/2024, 2:54 PM
The costume looks great. Looking forward to seeing how Sam combats a Hulk with no serum.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/27/2024, 3:01 PM
@SonOfAGif - I feel like they covered this in another article this week, but I can't find it now, and I don't want to spoil anything. But yeah, it will be addressed in the movie.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 12/27/2024, 3:14 PM
@Clintthahamster - I read the article and it really isn't a spoiler per say. We knew his suit was made with Vibranium weaving. I want to visually see his combat maneuvers and evasive techniques against Red Hulk is what I meant to really say.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 12/27/2024, 2:54 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/27/2024, 2:58 PM
wings?, but og cap didn't even need wings to fly.

User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 12/27/2024, 3:05 PM
"It is a shame in many ways to see the former Falcon wearing something so similar to Steve Rogers and the white is missed."

No it isn't. It looked stupid. What does suck is them using the same "insert tech solution" as every other Marvel movie to explain someones abilities. "I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level."

So like every other character in the MCU. Even Spidey was given tech that he doesn't need. All the villains are tech based in some kind of way.

This movie has no chance.
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/27/2024, 3:07 PM
User Comment Image
cubichy
cubichy - 12/27/2024, 3:08 PM
Tank, tank, tank and tank. i don't know anyone excited about this movie, red hulk vs Falcon pretending to be cap, wait with no superpowers. Ther is only one cap and his name is Steve rogers, period. This will never take. In the comics cap dies and came back, had tons of personas, but he always returned as captain America and steve rogers. They can use any actor, males please and id be ok with it. But you cannot take falcon, sam wilson and make him CAP. It doesn't work, cap doesn't fly and cap has the super soldier serum, you cannot be cap without it, cause you are also the leader of the avengers and you need powers for that. The numskuls that made this movie, dont understand any of this and it will tank, after tons of reshoots and at 400 million already, MCU going the way of the old DC and teh dotto!
marvel72
marvel72 - 12/27/2024, 3:12 PM
@cubichy -

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 12/27/2024, 3:59 PM
@marvel72 - At least Steve Rodgers is returning in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 12/27/2024, 3:11 PM
Like most everyone else here, I am not too excited for this. But that is a much better suit than in his show.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 12/27/2024, 3:14 PM
Nice goggles
campblood
campblood - 12/27/2024, 3:16 PM
I like it
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 12/27/2024, 3:20 PM
Is it me, or am I the only one who doesn't care about Captain America?? I think all I just want to see is Red Hulk, but I know we won't see enough of him, so I don't care.
Spike101
Spike101 - 12/27/2024, 3:23 PM
Of all the possible classic storylines they could have chosen to make into a movie if defies all sand reasoning as to why they chose the Falcon becoming Captain America. It was terrible in the comics and it will be very poorly received in the movie. Just another in a long line of poor decisions made since Endgame.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 12/27/2024, 3:44 PM
@Spike101 - Endgame really ruined steve's Character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/27/2024, 3:24 PM
User Comment Image

I honestly think this might fit the more political/espionage thriller tone of the film more so then the old FaTWS suit did…

We do see him wear the latter in the film though , likely in the prologue where he fights Giancarlo Esposito’s Sidewinder and his goons where it probably gets damaged badly hence he has to get a new one.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/27/2024, 3:28 PM
Anyway I’m sure the usual idiots on here are going on about Sam not being Captain America nor having a serum for the umpteenth billion time because they have the imagination of a gnat fruit fly…

However , I’ll say that I like Sam overall and am excited to see his further evolution & growth into the role of the new Cap.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/27/2024, 3:34 PM
It looks awesome, honestly I wasn't a big Sam fan at first but he grew on me. I really like the gadgets and shield throwing combo.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 12/27/2024, 3:45 PM
This movie feels like it's going to crash and burn

