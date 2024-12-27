CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Promo Art Offers Full Look At Sam Wilson's New MCU Costume

New promo art for Captain America: Brave New World has swooped online today and it offers a full look at the costume Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will don when he battles Red Hulk next February.

It's heavy on the blue and has so far split opinions. However, this will be Sam's main suit in Captain America: Brave New World and many fans have called it a step backwards after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier went for a more comic-accurate design.

It is a shame in many ways to see the former Falcon wearing something so similar to Steve Rogers and the white is missed. As for the cowl's absence, we've heard that it not sitting flush on Mackie's face meant VFX was needed to fix it in every scene, a costly and time-consuming problem for Marvel Studios.

That's why he's back in goggles, though trailers have shown him wearing a flight helmet which could be pivotal in protecting him in that battle with the raged-out U.S. President.

"It’s very different with the serum - you can fight anybody," Mackie recently said of how his Captain America differs from Steve. "When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]. With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone."

"It’s a high-tech suit," he continued. "I went to Wakanda, met with everybody in Wakanda, we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right? I put it on. I can kick harder, I can fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile in my skills, so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level."

Take a closer look at the MCU's new Captain America in the X post below.

New look at the ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ Captain America suit in HD promotional art pic.twitter.com/9IzV3i4Gfm — Captain America News (@UpdatesCAP4) December 26, 2024

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.