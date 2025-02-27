CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Red Hulk Hot Toys Figure Boasts An Incredible Harrison Ford Likeness

Captain America: Brave New World has drawn a mixed response from fans and critics alike. However, the majority seem to agree that Harrison Ford's take on President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross was a win, as was the rampaging Red Hulk.

The villain was only unleashed for around 10 minutes in the movie but still made a lasting impact. Marvel Studios also left the door open to Ford reprising the role in a future MCU project, though it remains to be seen whether that's as part of the Avengers franchise or World War Hulk.

Today, Hot Toys has officially unveiled its Red Hulk 1/6th scale action figure. Based on Ford's likeness, this thing is a beast and should look suitably formidable in any fan's collection.

One of Captain America: Brave New World's biggest missteps might have been not having Red Hulk share the screen with Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk, even if it had just been for a scene set in The Raft.

Addressing that decision, filmmaker Julius Onah said, "This is Sam’s first cinematic adventure as Captain America. And you want it to be about Sam leaning into his superpower to overcome the odds. So, you pull in Banner—as great as Mark Ruffalo is and as exciting as it would be to have him—and suddenly, the focus shifts away from Sam. The conversation obviously came up, but ultimately, it felt like this wanted to be Sam’s film."

It appears we'll have to wait for Hulk and Red Hulk to either square off or team up in the MCU. A World War Hulk adaptation of some sort arguably remains the most likely place for that to happen but one still hasn't been officially announced.

You can take a closer look at Hot Toys' take on Red Hulk in the Instagram gallery below.

Based on Red Hulk’s remarkable appearance in Captain America: Brave New World, the highly detailed 1/6th scale figure features two newly developed head sculpts—one roaring and one teeth-clenching. These head sculpts faithfully represent Thaddeus Ross’s transformation into Red Hulk, each showcasing his prominent, angry facial expression. Standing approximately 47 cm tall, the figure boasts a humongous and lean muscular body, complete with realistic skin texture and blood vessels beneath the sharp red surface.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"Flawed but functional, Captain America: Brave New World's many problems are largely forgotten any time Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford electrify the screen," we said in our review. "And when Red Hulk shows up, the movie reaches new heights of awesome."

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters.