CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers - It Seems Marvel Made Some Big Changes To Post-Credits Scene

The social media reactions for Captain America: Brave New World dropped late last night (more here), but the movie has also starting screening for the public in a handful of regions prior to its general release this Friday, which means some spoilers are inevitably going to find their way online.

You may have already seen a breakdown of the film's only post-credits scene (it's actually leaked in full, though Marvel is currently attempting to remove all traces), and the details suggest that the studio may have filmed a number of different stingers before settling on a sequence that the majority of fans seem to feel is a little underwhelming (to say the least).

Spoilers follow.

According to previous leaks, the scene was originally going to set up some kind of World War Hulks-like event, with President Ross (Harrison Ford) sent to the Raft after his Red Hulk rampage towards the end of the movie. The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) was also said to be imprisoned in the floating facility, and strongly hinted that Amadeus Cho (believed to be have been played by Logan Kim) has been given the Hulk serum.

Apparently, a scrapped version of the PCS saw Ross - who is presumed dead - visiting his daughter Betty at her house. Liv Tyler is still expected to appear in the movie in some capacity, but it sounds like Kim's scenes have been cut.

The actual post-credits stinger still takes place on the Raft and sees Wilson dropping by to see the Leader, but it serves as more of a vague set-up for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars (you'll find a full breakdown here).

This wouldn't be the first time Marvel made some significant changes to a PCS, but reports of extensive reshoots have shone a bigger-than-usual spotlight on Brave New World, and it does seem clear that this additional photography extended beyond making a few minor alterations to the plot.

Reactions and leaks aside, we'll have a better idea of what to expect from the critical consensus once the full reviews drop later today.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.