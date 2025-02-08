CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie On Why Cowl Was Dropped: "It Was My Worst Nightmare"

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie On Why Cowl Was Dropped: &quot;It Was My Worst Nightmare&quot;

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has explained why the movie has ditched the cowl we saw him wear in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and also ponders a battle with an evil Cap...

By JoshWilding - Feb 08, 2025 11:02 AM EST

Sam Wilson finally suited up as Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's season finale. Wearing a comic-accurate costume, the former Falcon looked great wielding the shield but will don a new suit in Captain America: Brave New World.

It's become the norm for Marvel Studios to make sweeping changes to how superheroes look from movie to movie. However, it's still a little surprising to see Sam in a costume that's more in line with what Steve Rogers wears than the primarily white suit from the comics. 

Sam's cowl is also missing, and while he'll don a helmet in Captain America: Brave New World, some fans have complained that goggles alone make him look too much like The Falcon in red, white, and blue. 

Talking to IGN, Anthony Mackie explained why this movie has ditched the cowl. "I told them I was never wearing that shit again, dude," he admitted. "That was hard - with the heat, the sweat, the fogged-up glasses. It was impossible... it was my worst nightmare."

We've also heard that gaps around the cowl proved a costly nightmare for Marvel Studios' VFX artists, with the loose-fitting material needing to be tidied up in every shot it appeared in. 

In a separate interview with Screen Rant, Mackie pondered the possibility of coming face-to-face with an "evil" Multiversal Variant of Chris Evans' Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday

"Well, I think it goes back to the fight sequence between Iron Man and Captain America in Civil War," he started. "I think there's a certain understanding between the two Caps that once they come together, just like with Bucky, I mean there's a certain understanding between the two characters that it'll be like De Niro and Pacino in Heat."

"That's what I would be most excited about, is the idea of being able to act it out instead of duke it out," Mackie concluded.

Check out a new featurette - revolving around Mackie's return to Atlanta - to promote Captain America: Brave New World below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Producer Addresses Sabra Controversy And Changes Made To The Character
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/8/2025, 11:15 AM
I liked the overall design of the suit but it did not move well. I can't imagine a cowel being comfortable
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 2/8/2025, 11:25 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Agreed, it looked great on screen, but a brothas gotta be comfy if he's gonna fight Rulk! Can't have your goggles fog up like some amateur paintball competition.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/8/2025, 11:17 AM
the removal of the Cowl is gonna cost this film millions at the box office.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/8/2025, 11:19 AM
Captain America: Brave New World 5 Days Opening Night on Thursday 13th :)

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/8/2025, 11:20 AM
That style cowl rarely looks good in live action anyway. Tatums gambit is a good example and that whole outfit looked stupid and uncomfortable. I hope they don't stick cyclops with one of those
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/8/2025, 11:28 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Tatums big ass neck doesn't help that either
Arthorious
Arthorious - 2/8/2025, 11:29 AM
@ProfessorWhy - yeah they should’ve just removed Gambits cowl in the movie. Looked like his face was trying to eat the cowl. Also I know a lot of actors complained that cowls caused some bad headaches too.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/8/2025, 11:32 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - let's face it, no part of Tatum helped the role of gambit save for his willingness. He had that to old for Halloween look
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/8/2025, 11:21 AM
If this movie flops so soon after Kraven, I hope Hollywood learns that male-led superhero films simply don't work.

I mean just how many have to flop before they get the message?
Kiba
Kiba - 2/8/2025, 11:35 AM
@ObserverIO - Right. They should learn from The Marvel's.

Talk about a massive box office success. Do even get me started on Black Widow and Madame Webb. Mind-blowing numbers.

No go shave your vagina and let the grown folks discuss a solution that doesn't involve screeching activist playing comic roles
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/8/2025, 11:25 AM

I don't care much about the suit. I just hope the movie is great enough to carry Mackie, because he is not great enough to carry it if it's not.
dracula
dracula - 2/8/2025, 11:25 AM
The cowl didnt look great

But what happened to the days when actors were willing to deal with this stuff

The Flash cowl looked terrible in the later seasons cause grant wanted something more comfortable

Doubt the Batman Begins cowl (a full cowl) was that comfortable and it was changed because Nolan wanted more function, not Bale’s comfortability
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/8/2025, 11:25 AM
I mean , that’s understandable but why couldn’t they have just gotten rid of the cowl then rather than the whole suit?.

I like both suits but I do prefer the one we got in FaTWS rather than the one in BNW since I feel it better encompasses the character/symbol!!.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/8/2025, 11:27 AM


And if they trot out all that social agenda punch in the face message mush that ruined F&WS, it will ruin this movie too. I hope they are smarter than that.

View Recorder