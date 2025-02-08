CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie On Why Cowl Was Dropped: "It Was My Worst Nightmare"

Sam Wilson finally suited up as Captain America in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's season finale. Wearing a comic-accurate costume, the former Falcon looked great wielding the shield but will don a new suit in Captain America: Brave New World.

It's become the norm for Marvel Studios to make sweeping changes to how superheroes look from movie to movie. However, it's still a little surprising to see Sam in a costume that's more in line with what Steve Rogers wears than the primarily white suit from the comics.

Sam's cowl is also missing, and while he'll don a helmet in Captain America: Brave New World, some fans have complained that goggles alone make him look too much like The Falcon in red, white, and blue.

Talking to IGN, Anthony Mackie explained why this movie has ditched the cowl. "I told them I was never wearing that shit again, dude," he admitted. "That was hard - with the heat, the sweat, the fogged-up glasses. It was impossible... it was my worst nightmare."

We've also heard that gaps around the cowl proved a costly nightmare for Marvel Studios' VFX artists, with the loose-fitting material needing to be tidied up in every shot it appeared in.

In a separate interview with Screen Rant, Mackie pondered the possibility of coming face-to-face with an "evil" Multiversal Variant of Chris Evans' Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday.

"Well, I think it goes back to the fight sequence between Iron Man and Captain America in Civil War," he started. "I think there's a certain understanding between the two Caps that once they come together, just like with Bucky, I mean there's a certain understanding between the two characters that it'll be like De Niro and Pacino in Heat."

"That's what I would be most excited about, is the idea of being able to act it out instead of duke it out," Mackie concluded.

Check out a new featurette - revolving around Mackie's return to Atlanta - to promote Captain America: Brave New World below.

Next stop for Cap: Atlanta 📍 Follow Anthony Mackie on the Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld press tour. In theaters February 14. Get tickets: https://t.co/cIiKY5FX3x pic.twitter.com/ElSav7PbQq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 7, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.