CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Reveals How Much Longer He'll Play Captain America For

Anthony Mackie joined the MCU as Sam Wilson in 2014 when he starred alongside Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Five years later, Avengers: Endgame ended with Steve passing his shield, and the mantle of Captain America, to Sam.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier followed in 2021 - with Sam finally wielding the shield in the finale - and we'll next see the MCU's new Captain America in action in Captain America: Brave New World.

Mackie will then star in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but beyond that? The actor has already said he only plans to play Cap for a decade and Screen Rant recently asked whether that 10 years started from his Disney+ series or with Brave New World.

"No, no, no. The 10 years start on the 14th," he confirmed. "That's it. After the 14th I got a 10-year run. I'm not trying to be a 60-year-old Captain America. That'll hurt."

"I think there's something in the idea of Captain America being, people love the nature of these movies, the attitude, the realness, the groundedness of these movies," he said when the site asked whether Cap's future lies on streaming or in theaters.

Macke added, "It just works in a cinematic base that I think movies, Captain America deserves to be on the big screen because people love Captain America and that's where they want to see him."

The Captain America franchise has always been a success for Marvel Studios, so assuming Brave New World is at least a moderate hit, we're sure Sam's story will continue with another solo outing.

If not, he'll almost certainly continue playing a starring role in the Avengers franchise. Despite Mackie's comments above, we also can't discount the possibility that the MCU will get a new Steve Rogers post-Secret Wars following so much reboot chatter.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.