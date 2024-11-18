CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Still Reveals A First Official Look At The MCU's New Falcon

When Sam Wilson takes centre stage in next February's Captain America: Brave New World, he'll have some backup in Joaquín Torres, the MCU's new Falcon.

Introduced as a supporting character in Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, he'll suit up in this movie and our first official look at him in action alongside Captain America can be seen below (he's been featured in promo art, Funko Pops, and Happy Meal toys, but this is the only still he's been included in thus far).

Empire Online also spoke with Captain America: Brave New World's Julius Onah who, contrary to recent reports, has not been removed as the movie's helmer.

"There’s this incredible big brother/little brother dynamic between them," the filmmaker said of the new Captain America/Falcon dynamic. "It’s going to be one of the key emotional centres of the film."

"These guys are incredible fighters," Onah continued. "And Sam has been there and back. He’s got some tricks up his sleeve, and over the course of the film there are things he comes to learn that become other tools in his arsenal, when he’s facing even the most impossible of threats."

One of those impossible threats will be Harrison Ford's Red Hulk, and it's down to Captain America: Brave New World to explain how Sam Wilson - who has no superpowers - can hold his own against the villain, even with a Vibranium suit.

Perhaps he'll end up with some Adamantium upgrades?

We'll have to wait and see, but you can see the new Captain America and Falcon side-by-side in the X post below.

EXCLUSIVE 🇺🇸#CaptainAmerica and Falcon’s brotherhood is "one of the key emotional centres" of Brave New World, director Julius Onah tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/XQkhBtrfF4 pic.twitter.com/FKUDBcv2DQ — Empire (@empiremagazine) November 18, 2024

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.