CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Features New Footage; Better Look At Red Hulk Popcorn Bucket

Following last night's international poster, we have a Japanese teaser for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, along with a better look at one of several popcorn buckets that'll be available in theaters in the build-up to the movie's release next month.

The TV spot is mostly made up of previously-seen footage, but it begins with some new shots of President Ross (Harrison Ford) meeting with a high-ranking Japanese diplomat.

According to some leaked plot details (don't worry, this isn't anything too spoiley), The US and Japan will butt heads when the latter takes control of the Adamantium reserves mined from the Celestial known as Tiamut, who was frozen mid-Emergence towards the end of Eternals.

Full press screenings for Brave New World aren't expected to take place until early February, but we're hearing that 30-minute previews are being held a lot sooner (possibly even next week), and social media reactions will be allowed afterwards.

Check out the teaser along with a closer look at Cineworld's Red Hulk popcorn holder at the links below.

"I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," Ford said of stepping into the role of Thaddeus Ross following the death of Willian Hurt. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it."

"I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe - I live in another universe - but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time," he continued. "And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'"

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.