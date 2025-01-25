CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Features New Footage; Better Look At Red Hulk Popcorn Bucket

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Teaser Features New Footage; Better Look At Red Hulk Popcorn Bucket

An international TV spot for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World has been released, and it includes snippets of new footage. We also have a better look at the Red Hulk popcorn bucket...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 25, 2025 08:01 AM EST

Following last night's international poster, we have a Japanese teaser for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, along with a better look at one of several popcorn buckets that'll be available in theaters in the build-up to the movie's release next month.

The TV spot is mostly made up of previously-seen footage, but it begins with some new shots of President Ross (Harrison Ford) meeting with a high-ranking Japanese diplomat.

According to some leaked plot details (don't worry, this isn't anything too spoiley), The US and Japan will butt heads when the latter takes control of the Adamantium reserves mined from the Celestial known as Tiamut, who was frozen mid-Emergence towards the end of Eternals.

Full press screenings for Brave New World aren't expected to take place until early February, but we're hearing that 30-minute previews are being held a lot sooner (possibly even next week), and social media reactions will be allowed afterwards.

Check out the teaser along with a closer look at Cineworld's Red Hulk popcorn holder at the links below.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"I was a little concerned about taking over from Bill Hurt, who was a wonderful actor," Ford said of stepping into the role of Thaddeus Ross following the death of Willian Hurt. "I was ambitious to find the right way of assuming this character after the audience had seen other people doing it."

"I’m only slightly familiar with the Marvel Universe - I live in another universe - but I have watched a number of Marvel films with wonderful actors, apparently having a good time," he continued. "And I thought, 'Well, why not me?'"

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/25/2025, 8:18 AM
Wait a minute cineworld😱 that actually gonna have the bucket at a uk cinema chain 👀

I may have to book it there then
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/25/2025, 8:19 AM
I'm sure that Asian guy is going to be as entangle to the story as that Asian from Iron man 3
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/25/2025, 8:20 AM
Bait and switch the red hulk. Just like the did with hulk in she hulk..... not falling for it
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/25/2025, 8:44 AM
@AllsNotGood - I can see this is your first MCU ad campaign, so I'll explain. Before the movie is released, most of the footage they show will be from the first third of the film, to avoid spoilers. The business with Isaiah Bradley and Red Hulk will set up the actual central villain of the piece, which we all know, and have known for years, will be the Leader.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/25/2025, 9:02 AM
@Clintthahamster - that used to be the case back in the day, not anymore
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/25/2025, 9:10 AM
@AllsNotGood -
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/25/2025, 8:39 AM
That is Takehiro Hira whose been in a bunch of stuff in his native country of Japan but for western audiences , they would be familiar with him in Snake Eyes , Monarch:Legacy of Monsters , Shogun etc.

He’s said to be playing Prime Minister Ozaki who might be an original character to the MCU unless they have reimagined a minor character from the comics or something.

Besides this , he was also in a scene with Sam & Ross…

User Comment Image

I don’t think it’ll be a big role but it’s nice to still have him in this universe , dude’s a good actor!!.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/25/2025, 8:50 AM
Looks Great have to have it.

User Comment Image
Floke
Floke - 1/25/2025, 8:54 AM
Better keep Ricky Berwick away from this one.

https://youtube.com/shorts/Fcki67nv6r8
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/25/2025, 8:58 AM
Why I think that's Not Steve Rogers will Fail because it already has.

Why I have confidence Captain America: Brave New World is going to get Great Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier has an 85% Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score with an Audience Score of 81%.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/25/2025, 9:04 AM
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/25/2025, 9:07 AM
This is going to fail so [frick]ing hard.

I'm going to rewatch Phase One in honor of $400M getting shat out on Valentine's Day.

User Comment Image

